Clear

How televangelist Tammy Faye Messner became a gay icon

How televangelist Tammy Faye Messner became a gay icon

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Tammy Faye Messner (formerly Bakker) was camp incarnate. With her wildly over-the-top makeup and garish animal-print ensembles, a penchant for singing Christian disco anthems despite her lack of voice training, and a sense of childlike wonder with which she preached her gospel, she made for compelling TV viewing.

Though the televangelist is remembered for all of those things and more (including her first husband, Jim Bakker, getting convicted for defrauding churchgoers out of more than $150 million), what endures is the seemingly sincere love she had for her gay fans.

Messner, who appeared on TV for nearly all of her adult life, could come off as artificial onscreen. But it was groundbreaking in 1985, when she interviewed a gay man living with AIDS and showed him compassion (amid some very personal questions about her interviewee's sex life). It was a departure from the norm to hear a person in her position -- half of an evangelical Christian couple -- support gay people, especially as evangelism became increasingly conservative. Messner spoke out about that, too.

"I think I have a lot in common with the gay population because they've been made fun of and put down and misunderstood and have really had a rough row to hoe in life," she told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in 2002, ahead of a live show she performed for primarily gay audiences. "They identify with me and I certainly identify with what they're still going through."

Messner, who died from cancer in 2007, takes the stage again, this time portrayed by Jessica Chastain in the film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," which shares a name with a 2000 documentary on the icon. In both films, Messner's support for gay people and people diagnosed with AIDS is amplified -- and by doing so, both films attempt to redeem her memory.

She interviewed a gay AIDS patient

The HIV/AIDS epidemic had barely been discussed by the US government, let alone a televangelist couple like the Bakkers, in the 1980s when it reached its peak. But in 1985, Messner invited AIDS patient and minister Steve Pieters onto her show to discuss his diagnosis, his faith and his sexuality.

When speaking to Pieters, who was recovering from chemotherapy, Messner started to tear up over his parents' reaction when he came out as gay.

"No matter what happens to a young person in their life, they're still your boy, they're still your girl," she said. "And I think it's so important that we as mom and dad love through anything."

After telling Pieters she wanted to "put [her] arms around him," she went on to ask him about his sexual relationships with women and whether he thought he just hadn't given women a "fair try."

Pieters told CNN affiliate KABC he thought Messner was "pretty savvy" in asking what she did, even though some of those questions could be considered offensive today, since her audience likely didn't know many gay men or people with AIDS.

"I've had so many people tell me over the years those were such stupid questions or such silly questions, but for her audience they were the right questions," Pieters told KABC earlier this month.

She teared up again during the interview after Pieters discussed losing his friends, asking her live audience and the viewers, "How sad that we as Christians, who are to be the salt of the earth, we who are supposed to be able to love everyone, are afraid so badly of an AIDS patient that we will not go up and put our arm around them and tell them that we care?"

In a 2002 interview with the LGBTQ outlet Metro Weekly, Messner said she was aware of the impact that episode would have with gay viewers.

"I was probably one of the first ever to have a gay man on my show," she said of the episode with Pieters. "And so I think they remember that. They knew that we accepted them."

She showed up for gay supporters

Following Jim Bakker's fraud conviction and the couple's divorce, Messner grew more vocal about supporting gay people as a Christian, even when the evangelical Christian community disapproved. (It was also around this time she married Roe Messner, who also went to prison for fraud related to the Bakkers' theme park, and changed her last name.)

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, she was a regular attendee at Washington's Capital Pride Festival, even co-judging a Tammy Faye lookalike contest with raucous drag queen Lady Bunny. She assisted gay advocacy groups at charity events and befriended notable gay figures like RuPaul and the filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, and the pair eventually directed the 2000 documentary about Messner's life.

That documentary was largely sympathetic toward Messner and highlighted her popularity among gay fans -- and it helped reshape the image of Messner from a disgraced televangelist to a pillar of accepting Christianity.

In an appearance on "The RuPaul Show," Messner shared an easy rapport with the famed drag queen. When asked by RuPaul what she made of comments that Messner is a drag queen herself, the former televangelist smiled, made a face, then got serious.

"I say everybody must be who they are," she said, speaking to the camera like she did for so many years on the PTL Network. "Young people, don't ever let anyone make you something that you're not."

She called out anti-gay Christians

In a scene in the new film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Messner (Chastain) states her support for gay people early on, years before she invited Pieters onto her program.

"I don't think of them as homosexuals, I just think of them as other human beings that I love," she tells a stunned Jerry Falwell, played by Vincent D'Onofrio. "You know, we're all just people, made out of the same old dirt. And God didn't make any junk!"

Messner defended her support of gay people as a devout Christian later in real life, too. She said she saw it as her mission from her God to extend her love to all of humanity.

In her interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Messner said Christians had "gotten far away" from the church's teachings of acceptance and love for all people.

"[Christians] have become condemning," she said after reasserting her love for her gay fans. "It's just sad to me what has happened to Christians today."

Her support for gay people stood in sharp contrast from evangelical leaders like Falwell, who took over the Bakkers' Praise the Lord Network. In a 2000 interview, and repeatedly in his broadcasts, he called homosexuality "so wrong."

The limits to Tammy Faye's support of gay rights

Messner's support had its limits. In 2002, NPR reported that Messner refused to speak about political issues like same-sex marriage and said she wouldn't participate in Pride parades, though she often appeared at Pride events, where she'd ask attendees to forgive those who discriminated against them.

Randy Shulman, then a publisher of Metro Weekly, told NPR at the time that Messner's message was muddled, and that he suspected she didn't fully approve of her gay fans' sexuality.

"It comes back to this forgiveness thing," Shulman told NPR. "If you read between the lines, she's not saying to me, 'It's OK that you're gay; she's saying, 'I forgive you for being gay and when you go off and die, it's going to be between you and your maker.'"

In a 2002 interview that same year with Metro Weekly, Messner was asked what advice she would give to a young gay person whose parents haven't accepted them.

"Don't throw your gayness in anyone's face, just live your life," she told Metro Weekly. "But I also think honesty is always the best policy."

It was clear, though, that Messner understood her second wind of success was largely owed to her gay fans. In her last interview, a conversation with Larry King the day before she died, Messner said that when she and Jim Bakker lost everything after he misused funds from the PTL Club's ministry, "it was the gay people that came to [her] rescue." She'd always love them for that, she told King.

Messner's recognition of the LGBTQ community was still significant during her lifetime. Though he was skeptical about her motivations, Schulman told NPR "we could all stand to learn from" her, adding, "If you can find it in your heart to love everybody, no matter what their flaws, then how is that a bad thing?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Staying Sunny & Unseasonably Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Robinson football

Image

VL Football

Image

North Knox football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Linton football

Image

North Daviess football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468