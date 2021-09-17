Clear

Thousands of migrants held in squalor under Texas bridge

Thousands of migrants held in squalor under Texas bridge

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 8:51 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 8:51 PM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Roselini Villasmil broke down Friday as she recalled the squalid conditions under a bridge in the Texas border town of Del Rio, where more than 12,000 unauthorized migrants are being held for processing by US immigration agents.

"We told our son we were camping so he wouldn't worry," said the 33-year-old migrant from Venezuela, who crossed the shallow waters of the Rio Grande with her partner and their four-year-old child.

"You're thinking, What will happen to us?" she said of the two days they spent in the teeming staging area shaded by the bridge between Texas and Ciudad Acuña in northeastern Mexico.

Thousands of migrants -- including families, pregnant women and babies -- were crowded in the makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge on Friday. They sleep in the dirt, surrounded by growing piles of garbage, exposed to the elements and without much food and water in hopes of being processed by the overwhelmed US Border Patrol.

"These people are desperate ... and they're determined to get here," said Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez.

The number of migrants -- many of them Haitian -- assembled in the temporary site have swelled from roughly 400 one week ago to more than 12,000 on Friday in a mounting immigration crisis for the Biden administration.

Haiti is reeling from a major earthquake that left more than 2,000 people dead and thousands more injured, as well as from the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

Many Haitians are believed to have been living in South America after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti but the economic toll of the pandemic on the region fueled migration to the US southern border.

Under a public health order linked to the coronavirus pandemic, border agents have the authority to turn away adults and migrant families. But a federal judge ruled Thursday that the Biden administration will no longer be allowed to apply the order to migrant families with children.

A Homeland Security official said Thursday that expulsion and deportation flights to Haiti will continue.

Border crossings have reached the highest level in decades, with US Customs and Border Protection reporting more than 208,000 in August alone and a total this fiscal year of more than 1.5 million.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, a Democrat, has asked the Biden administration for additional resources and manpower, saying that it could take weeks to process the migrants now amassed at the border.

"The Border Patrol is unfortunately strained to its limit, beyond limit," he said.

In a statement, the Border Patrol said it was boosting the number of agents in the area to "immediately address the current level of migrant encounters and to facilitate a safe, humane and orderly process."

The shaded area is being used as a temporary staging site to "prevent injuries from heat-related illness" while migrants wait to be taken into custody, according to the Border Patrol. More drinking water, food, towels and portable toilets were being delivered, the agency said.

Images from the area show crowds of migrants at the camp while others wade across the Rio Grande near the bridge. Some carried young children across the knee-length water; others hauled their belongings in plastic bags or gallons of water. Tents fashioned from blankets and pieces of wood were erected. Clothes were laid out on the ground to dry under a searing sun.

Lozano said at least one woman had given birth.

Most of the migrants will be expelled or placed in removal proceedings, according to federal officials.

Villasmil, who arrived by bus at a migrant center after being processed, said her family was fleeing political persecution in Venezuela.

At the staging area after crossing the Rio Grande, she said, her family was issued a ticket with a number. They waited two days to be processed. Now they were hoping to make it to San Antonio, about 150 miles away, where they plan to stay with a relative.

At the center run by the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition, the migrants have access to phones, restrooms, clean clothing and food.

"It's sad," Villasmil said. "You leave the problems in your country and you come here."

Her four-year-old son wore a red shirt that said, "Good Vibes." The boy romped around three backpacks -- one with Paw Patrol cartoon characters -- stuffed with their belongings.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Mild, Some Overnight Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Wrap Recap: COVID-19, a large mural, and an important Apple update

Image

Golf outing to raise money for students

Image

Fall starts next week, and so does a shift in the weather - Kevin explains

Image

Paris Union School District picks up $2.5 million grant

Image

Car shortages hit the Wabash Valley

Image

Sullivan County COVID-19 clinic

Image

Northview girls golf wins sectional title to stay unbeaten on the season

Image

Indiana State sees significant enrollment drop

Image

ISU sees significant drop in enrollment

Image

Sullivan VB

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1586741

Reported Deaths: 26925
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60838310908
DuPage1029391352
Will864071082
Lake763201054
Kane65287840
Winnebago38594543
Madison37626567
St. Clair34704559
McHenry32702312
Peoria25674359
Champaign25553182
Sangamon24210266
McLean21543204
Tazewell19523326
Rock Island17578342
Kankakee16478232
Kendall15226105
LaSalle14310275
Macon14208230
Vermilion12890181
Adams12562147
DeKalb11496126
Williamson11171154
Whiteside7797176
Boone754681
Jackson752079
Coles7169111
Ogle702685
Grundy692281
Clinton674698
Franklin664794
Knox6469163
Marion6416135
Macoupin633997
Henry607172
Jefferson5959130
Effingham586380
Livingston562894
Woodford548891
Stephenson536489
Randolph520196
Monroe501998
Morgan478895
Christian477880
Fulton477069
Logan472873
Montgomery461276
Lee454056
Bureau422087
Perry408870
Saline397663
Iroquois390271
Fayette386556
McDonough351355
Jersey319553
Douglas302636
Shelby298943
Crawford297630
Union293445
Lawrence293231
Wayne266756
White260729
Richland255652
Hancock252234
Pike250656
Cass246728
Clark242938
Bond241524
Ford232956
Clay231647
Edgar228544
Carroll223837
Warren219756
Johnson208622
Moultrie208231
Washington204227
Jo Daviess202224
Greene198938
Mason195451
Wabash195015
Massac194544
De Witt192030
Piatt188714
Mercer186134
Cumberland174023
Menard155112
Jasper149218
Marshall133121
Hamilton126721
Brown10128
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9598
Edwards94315
Stark75826
Gallatin7254
Scott6885
Alexander66111
Calhoun6362
Henderson63014
Hardin55613
Putnam5414
Pope4715
Unassigned1262432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 922320

Reported Deaths: 15046
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1257411955
Lake624991085
Allen52483747
Hamilton43160443
St. Joseph41310584
Elkhart33007487
Vanderburgh29828437
Tippecanoe26515247
Johnson23192415
Hendricks21821340
Porter21321341
Clark17073222
Madison16978379
Vigo15715272
Monroe14236190
LaPorte14029236
Delaware13694217
Howard13590259
Kosciusko11192134
Hancock10606160
Warrick10479175
Bartholomew10283167
Floyd10144202
Wayne9634216
Grant8901196
Morgan8688158
Boone8260109
Dubois7555123
Henry7433127
Dearborn737187
Noble7229100
Marshall7209128
Cass7076117
Lawrence6827150
Shelby6428106
Jackson641481
Gibson6018105
Harrison591684
Huntington587891
Montgomery5685101
DeKalb557791
Knox535399
Miami527383
Clinton524864
Putnam523167
Whitley511151
Steuben483367
Wabash472192
Jasper469161
Jefferson459491
Ripley440775
Adams436665
Daviess4036106
Scott393163
White384257
Clay379756
Greene378189
Decatur377895
Wells376983
Fayette364974
Posey353441
Jennings344356
Washington324847
LaGrange313474
Spencer311734
Fountain308553
Randolph302787
Sullivan297547
Owen276961
Starke271361
Orange270859
Fulton266051
Jay249234
Perry246750
Carroll240426
Franklin231037
Vermillion228250
Rush228030
Parke213620
Tipton206154
Pike201438
Blackford164834
Pulaski158250
Crawford141418
Newton139441
Benton138916
Brown132046
Martin126216
Switzerland122810
Warren113216
Union92511
Ohio76111
Unassigned0465