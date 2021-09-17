Clear

Idaho's struggle to keep up with Covid-19 surge puts pressure on Washington state hospitals

Idaho's struggle to keep up with Covid-19 surge puts pressure on Washington state hospitals

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Andy Rose, CNN

Idaho officials announced Thursday they're preparing to ration hospital care due to the Covid-19 surge, and it was the last thing next-door Washington state's top hospital advocate wanted to hear.

"It's terrible. I don't know if people understand the gravity of the situation," Cassie Sauer, chief executive of the Washington State Hospital Association, told CNN Thursday evening. "This is not something that should be happening in America at this point."

Sauer says hospitals in Washington are getting more requests to take patients from overwhelmed facilities in Idaho. In some cases, sick Idahoans are simply driving themselves across the border seeking treatment.

"The fact that it's not causing severe alarm in Idaho is shocking to me," Sauer said. "In a normal time, our hospitals would accept almost every transfer request. They're accepting some, but they're declining more now."

Although hospitals as far west as Seattle have been getting transfer requests, according to Sauer, most are coming to Spokane. That city is just across the border from Coeur d'Alene, the largest city in Idaho's narrow northern region.

"While we have been able to accept some of those patients, we have also had to decline more than half," said Marce Edwards Olson with MultiCare, which operates Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. "All of our hospitals are very busy taking care of Covid patients and we have been near capacity for some time."

Under the Crisis Standards of Care declaration announced Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said, "The massive surge of Covid-19 patients has exhausted the supply of staff, available beds and necessary resources to adequately address the increased demand for healthcare services."

The declaration is a decision of "last resort," Idaho's health department director, Dave Jeppesen, said earlier this month. It moved Idaho Gov. Brad Little to plead for eligible Idahoans to get vaccinated.

"We have reached an unprecedented and unwanted point in the history of our state," the governor, a Republican, said earlier this month.

We're in a situation of limited resources'

Throughout the pandemic, Covid-19 has strained the US health care system. Hospitals continue to face difficult decisions on which patient takes priority when staffing is low and beds are full.

"We're already making those choices, and they're very difficult choices," Dr. Steven Brown, a critical care pulmonologist at Mercy Virtual Care Center in St. Louis, told CNN's Ana Cabrera earlier this week. "I work in the intensive care unit. Many people have serious illnesses but not illnesses where they're going to die immediately, but serious illnesses where they need an operation and some of these operations are so serious that after surgery, they need to be in the intensive care unit for a day or two -- replacement of a heart valve, surgery for serious cancers like pancreatic cancer.

"If the intensive care unit beds are all filled up with patients who are on ventilators because of their pneumonia, surgeries have to be postponed," Brown said. "We have situations where people may come into the hospital with a heart attack, and they have to stay in the emergency room for extended periods of time while waiting for a bed to open up."

In some cases, that means a patient has died.

"It's a sad situation that we really haven't seen in American history in a very, very long time." Brown said. "We're in a situation of limited resources now, and when you have limited resources, we are in triage situations -- and some people may die as a consequence of this."

Generally, hospitals and health systems say they have plans to address an overflow of patients.

"All hospitals and health systems have plans in place to deal with a surge in patients. These plans can include actions like adding beds, including in non-traditional areas of care in a hospital like a cafeteria or parking lot, shifting patients between hospitals, and working with their local and state health departments to find other sites of care," Akin Demehin, director of policy at the American Hospital Association (AHA), wrote in an email to CNN earlier this month.

"Sometimes this includes sending patients to hospitals in nearby states that may have the capacity to treat them," Demehin wrote. "One other option that some hospitals have taken is to scale back, or put a pause on, so-called elective procedures that are non-emergent and can be safely delayed."

Yet for the most part, hospital capacity is not only about how many beds are filled. A hospital can usually add beds. But many facilities are more concerned about enough staffing to care for patients, according to Demehin.

"Hospitals and health systems entered the COVID-19 pandemic already facing a shortage of skilled caregivers, and the last 18 months have exacerbated that," Demehin wrote, adding that AHA has called on the Biden administration to work as a partner in developing strategies to address the shortage of health care staff.

Hospitals making tough choices

Under federal law, an ER must accept any patient who seeks care, Art Caplan, professor of bioethics at NYU Langone Health in New York, told CNN earlier this month.

"You have to accept anybody, even if they have no money, and stabilize them. It's called EMTALA, and it's been around for a while," Caplan said.

The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) requires hospitals with emergency departments to provide a medical screening exam to any person who comes to the emergency department and requests care. The law also prohibits hospitals with emergency departments from refusing to examine or treat people with emergency medical conditions.

Now, during the pandemic, many of the Covid-19 patients filling hospital beds are unvaccinated. EMTALA obligations remain in place.

Back in Washington, Sauer is frustrated that the state's neighbor to the east is not taking the kind of extensive steps Washington has to stem the tide.

"Idaho's not doing what it should. They don't have a [statewide] mask mandate. They need to do their part," said Sauer. "They cannot rely on Washington as their stopgap."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance of isolated showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State sees significant enrollment drop

Image

ISU sees significant drop in enrollment

Image

Sullivan VB

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

THS Boys Soccer

Image

Brodie Crowe

Image

Garzolini putting up big numbers this season

Image

The impact of COVID-19 deaths in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1586741

Reported Deaths: 26925
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60838310908
DuPage1029391352
Will864071082
Lake763201054
Kane65287840
Winnebago38594543
Madison37626567
St. Clair34704559
McHenry32702312
Peoria25674359
Champaign25553182
Sangamon24210266
McLean21543204
Tazewell19523326
Rock Island17578342
Kankakee16478232
Kendall15226105
LaSalle14310275
Macon14208230
Vermilion12890181
Adams12562147
DeKalb11496126
Williamson11171154
Whiteside7797176
Boone754681
Jackson752079
Coles7169111
Ogle702685
Grundy692281
Clinton674698
Franklin664794
Knox6469163
Marion6416135
Macoupin633997
Henry607172
Jefferson5959130
Effingham586380
Livingston562894
Woodford548891
Stephenson536489
Randolph520196
Monroe501998
Morgan478895
Christian477880
Fulton477069
Logan472873
Montgomery461276
Lee454056
Bureau422087
Perry408870
Saline397663
Iroquois390271
Fayette386556
McDonough351355
Jersey319553
Douglas302636
Shelby298943
Crawford297630
Union293445
Lawrence293231
Wayne266756
White260729
Richland255652
Hancock252234
Pike250656
Cass246728
Clark242938
Bond241524
Ford232956
Clay231647
Edgar228544
Carroll223837
Warren219756
Johnson208622
Moultrie208231
Washington204227
Jo Daviess202224
Greene198938
Mason195451
Wabash195015
Massac194544
De Witt192030
Piatt188714
Mercer186134
Cumberland174023
Menard155112
Jasper149218
Marshall133121
Hamilton126721
Brown10128
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9598
Edwards94315
Stark75826
Gallatin7254
Scott6885
Alexander66111
Calhoun6362
Henderson63014
Hardin55613
Putnam5414
Pope4715
Unassigned1262432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 922320

Reported Deaths: 15046
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1257411955
Lake624991085
Allen52483747
Hamilton43160443
St. Joseph41310584
Elkhart33007487
Vanderburgh29828437
Tippecanoe26515247
Johnson23192415
Hendricks21821340
Porter21321341
Clark17073222
Madison16978379
Vigo15715272
Monroe14236190
LaPorte14029236
Delaware13694217
Howard13590259
Kosciusko11192134
Hancock10606160
Warrick10479175
Bartholomew10283167
Floyd10144202
Wayne9634216
Grant8901196
Morgan8688158
Boone8260109
Dubois7555123
Henry7433127
Dearborn737187
Noble7229100
Marshall7209128
Cass7076117
Lawrence6827150
Shelby6428106
Jackson641481
Gibson6018105
Harrison591684
Huntington587891
Montgomery5685101
DeKalb557791
Knox535399
Miami527383
Clinton524864
Putnam523167
Whitley511151
Steuben483367
Wabash472192
Jasper469161
Jefferson459491
Ripley440775
Adams436665
Daviess4036106
Scott393163
White384257
Clay379756
Greene378189
Decatur377895
Wells376983
Fayette364974
Posey353441
Jennings344356
Washington324847
LaGrange313474
Spencer311734
Fountain308553
Randolph302787
Sullivan297547
Owen276961
Starke271361
Orange270859
Fulton266051
Jay249234
Perry246750
Carroll240426
Franklin231037
Vermillion228250
Rush228030
Parke213620
Tipton206154
Pike201438
Blackford164834
Pulaski158250
Crawford141418
Newton139441
Benton138916
Brown132046
Martin126216
Switzerland122810
Warren113216
Union92511
Ohio76111
Unassigned0465