Clear

Al Sharpton Fast Facts

Al Sharpton Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 12:21 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Rev. Al Sharpton, political activist and Baptist minister.

Personal

Birth date: October 3, 1954

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr.

Father: Alfred Sharpton Sr., carpenter/contractor

Mother: Ada Essie (Richards) Sharpton

Marriages: Kathy Jordan Sharpton (1980-present, separated); Marsha Tinsley (less than a year)

Children: Ashley, 1987 and Dominique, 1986

Education: Attended Brooklyn College

Religion: Baptist

Other Facts

Toured with singer James Brown in the 1970s.

Kathy Jordan, Sharpton's second wife, was a backup singer for Brown.

Timeline

1964 - Is ordained as a Pentecostal minister.

1969 - Is named youth director for Operation Breadbasket, a campaign to improve economic conditions in black neighborhoods, by Jesse Jackson.

1970s - Founds National Youth Movement to raise money for poor youth and fight drugs (later renamed United African Movement).

1972 - Is named youth director of Shirley Chisholm's presidential campaign.

1987 - Becomes the spokesman for the family of Tawana Brawley, a black teenager who claimed she was abducted and raped by a group of white men. When the case is later brought before a grand jury, it is determined that Brawley falsified the account.

January 1988 - A Newsday article reveals that Sharpton was an FBI informant on organized crime, public figures and black civic leaders.

1989 - Is charged with 67 counts of tax evasion, larceny and fraud. A jury later acquits Sharpton of all charges.

1990 - Supports the five black defendants in the Central Park jogger case where a white female jogger was raped and beaten. In December 2002 all convictions are overturned when another man confesses to the crime and DNA evidence supports his confession.

1991 - Founds the National Action Network, an organization promoting "a modern civil rights agenda."

January 12, 1991 - Is stabbed in the chest while leading a march against the verdict in the case of the 1989 murder of Yusef Hawkins. The wound is not considered life-threatening. Michael Riccardi is convicted of the crime and Sharpton speaks at Riccardi's sentencing hearing, asking for leniency.

August 26, 1991 - Speaks at the funeral of Gavin Cato, a 7-year-old black child who was struck and killed by a Jewish driver on August 19. Cato's death sparked three days of riots in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, in which a Jewish student from Australia was stabbed to death.

1992 - Places third out of four Democratic candidates in New York's primary for the US Senate.

1993 - Sharpton pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to file state income tax for 1986.

1994 - Runs and loses in the primary for Daniel Patrick Moynihan's US Senate seat.

February 1994 - Converts from Pentecostal to Baptist and returns to preaching.

1997 - Comes in second in New York's mayoral primary with 32% of the vote.

1998 - Steven Pagones, accused of raping Brawley, files a civil suit against Sharpton and others involved in the 1987 incident. A jury orders Sharpton to pay $65,000 for defamation.

1999 - Organizes a massive demonstration after the death of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed man killed by police outside his Bronx apartment.

2001 - Is sentenced to 90 days in jail for trespassing on US Navy property during a protest of military training activities on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques.

April 22, 2003 - Formally announces his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president.

December 6, 2003 - Hosts NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

March 15, 2004 - Drops out of the 2004 presidential race and endorses John Kerry.

May 13, 2004 - Is ordered by the Federal Election Commission to repay $100,000 in public matching funds he received for his 2004 presidential bid.

July 28, 2004 - Addresses the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

November 2, 2005 - Speaks at the funeral of Rosa Parks.

September 20, 2007 - Leads several thousand people in a protest through Jena, Louisiana, in support of the "Jena Six," a group of black teens charged with beating a white classmate.

October 8, 2008 - Is convicted of two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from an arrest at a May 2008 rally.

February 22, 2009 - Asks the city government to put pressure on the New York Post for a President Barack Obama cartoon he says was racist. Meets with the FCC to oppose waivers granted to New York Post owner Rupert Murdoch.

April 23, 2009 - Is fined $285,000 by the FEC, alleging he received hundreds of thousands of dollars in private funds. It is later found that his National Action Network gave hundreds of thousands of dollars towards his campaign that should have been covered by his election committee.

May 16, 2009 - On the 55th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, Sharpton and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich announce they will be working together to explore how the educational gap between races and classes can be fixed.

June 20, 2009 - Meets with Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio to discuss allegations of racial profiling.

September 3, 2009 - Delivers eulogy at Michael Jackson's funeral.

August 29, 2011 - Sharpton's new show on MSNBC, "PoliticsNation," premieres.

April 8, 2014 - Sharpton denies he did anything wrong when he disclosed information about the mafia to the FBI starting in the 1980s.

August 25, 2014 - Sharpton speaks at the funeral of Ferguson, Missouri, teenager Michael Brown. During his eulogy, Sharpton criticizes police and asks that protestors not commit violence in Brown's name.

November 18, 2014 - The New York Times reports that Sharpton and his for-profit companies owe more than $4.5 million in unpaid taxes. At a press conference, Sharpton disputes the report, stating that $4.5 million was the original figure he was ordered to pay back in 2008, but that he has been making regular payments since then and the amount is now less.

August 31, 2018 - Speaks at the funeral of Aretha Franklin in Detroit.

June 4, 2020 - Sharpton announces that he's organizing a March on Washington in late August to mark the 57th anniversary of the historic demonstration for civil rights as protests over the death of George Floyd sweep the nation. Sharpton says the event will be led by the families of black people who have died at the hands of police officers, including Floyd's family.

April 20, 2021 - Following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case, Sharpton leads a prayer alongside Floyd's family and their attorneys, thanking God as well as prosecutors and the jury for delivering justice "in the midnight hours."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance of isolated showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State sees significant enrollment drop

Image

ISU sees significant drop in enrollment

Image

Sullivan VB

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

THS Boys Soccer

Image

Brodie Crowe

Image

Garzolini putting up big numbers this season

Image

The impact of COVID-19 deaths in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1586741

Reported Deaths: 26925
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60838310908
DuPage1029391352
Will864071082
Lake763201054
Kane65287840
Winnebago38594543
Madison37626567
St. Clair34704559
McHenry32702312
Peoria25674359
Champaign25553182
Sangamon24210266
McLean21543204
Tazewell19523326
Rock Island17578342
Kankakee16478232
Kendall15226105
LaSalle14310275
Macon14208230
Vermilion12890181
Adams12562147
DeKalb11496126
Williamson11171154
Whiteside7797176
Boone754681
Jackson752079
Coles7169111
Ogle702685
Grundy692281
Clinton674698
Franklin664794
Knox6469163
Marion6416135
Macoupin633997
Henry607172
Jefferson5959130
Effingham586380
Livingston562894
Woodford548891
Stephenson536489
Randolph520196
Monroe501998
Morgan478895
Christian477880
Fulton477069
Logan472873
Montgomery461276
Lee454056
Bureau422087
Perry408870
Saline397663
Iroquois390271
Fayette386556
McDonough351355
Jersey319553
Douglas302636
Shelby298943
Crawford297630
Union293445
Lawrence293231
Wayne266756
White260729
Richland255652
Hancock252234
Pike250656
Cass246728
Clark242938
Bond241524
Ford232956
Clay231647
Edgar228544
Carroll223837
Warren219756
Johnson208622
Moultrie208231
Washington204227
Jo Daviess202224
Greene198938
Mason195451
Wabash195015
Massac194544
De Witt192030
Piatt188714
Mercer186134
Cumberland174023
Menard155112
Jasper149218
Marshall133121
Hamilton126721
Brown10128
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9598
Edwards94315
Stark75826
Gallatin7254
Scott6885
Alexander66111
Calhoun6362
Henderson63014
Hardin55613
Putnam5414
Pope4715
Unassigned1262432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 922320

Reported Deaths: 15046
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1257411955
Lake624991085
Allen52483747
Hamilton43160443
St. Joseph41310584
Elkhart33007487
Vanderburgh29828437
Tippecanoe26515247
Johnson23192415
Hendricks21821340
Porter21321341
Clark17073222
Madison16978379
Vigo15715272
Monroe14236190
LaPorte14029236
Delaware13694217
Howard13590259
Kosciusko11192134
Hancock10606160
Warrick10479175
Bartholomew10283167
Floyd10144202
Wayne9634216
Grant8901196
Morgan8688158
Boone8260109
Dubois7555123
Henry7433127
Dearborn737187
Noble7229100
Marshall7209128
Cass7076117
Lawrence6827150
Shelby6428106
Jackson641481
Gibson6018105
Harrison591684
Huntington587891
Montgomery5685101
DeKalb557791
Knox535399
Miami527383
Clinton524864
Putnam523167
Whitley511151
Steuben483367
Wabash472192
Jasper469161
Jefferson459491
Ripley440775
Adams436665
Daviess4036106
Scott393163
White384257
Clay379756
Greene378189
Decatur377895
Wells376983
Fayette364974
Posey353441
Jennings344356
Washington324847
LaGrange313474
Spencer311734
Fountain308553
Randolph302787
Sullivan297547
Owen276961
Starke271361
Orange270859
Fulton266051
Jay249234
Perry246750
Carroll240426
Franklin231037
Vermillion228250
Rush228030
Parke213620
Tipton206154
Pike201438
Blackford164834
Pulaski158250
Crawford141418
Newton139441
Benton138916
Brown132046
Martin126216
Switzerland122810
Warren113216
Union92511
Ohio76111
Unassigned0465