Clear

Robert Gates Fast Facts

Robert Gates Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of former CIA Director and former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

Personal

Birth date: September 25, 1943

Birth place: Wichita, Kansas

Birth name: Robert Michael Gates

Father: Melville A. Gates, wholesale auto parts salesperson

Mother: Isabel V. Gates

Marriage: Rebecca (Wilkie) Gates (1966-present)

Children: Eleanor, Bradley

Education: College of William and Mary, B.A., History, 1965; Indiana University, M.A., History, 1966; Georgetown University, Ph.D., Russian and Soviet history, 1974

Military Service: US Air Force, 2nd Lieutenant

Other Facts

At the time of his appointment, Gates was the youngest person ever to assume the role of CIA director. In addition, he is the only CIA director to rise from an entry level position to lead the agency.

Gates has served under eight US president, from Lyndon B. Johnson through Barack Obama, excluding Bill Clinton.

Timeline

1966 - Is recruited as an analyst for the CIA.

1971 - As an intelligence analyst specializing in Soviet affairs, Gates is assigned to the CIA's support staff at the initial negotiations between the United States and Soviet Union on reducing strategic arms.

1974-1979 - Member of the National Security Council staff.

January 1980 - Is assigned as a CIA national intelligence officer on the Soviet Union and executive assistant to the director, Stansfield Turner.

January 1981 - Becomes executive assistant to new CIA Director William Casey. Gates is also director of the Office of Policy and Plans and chairman of the Executive Career Service.

January 1982 - Is promoted to deputy director for Intelligence and is in charge of the analytical branch of the agency.

September 1983 - Is appointed chairman of the National Intelligence Council.

April 18, 1986 - Is promoted to deputy director of Central Intelligence.

December 1986-March 1987 - Is acting director during Casey's surgery for a brain tumor.

January 29, 1987 - Casey resigns as director of the CIA.

February 2, 1987 - US President Ronald Reagan nominates Gates to be Casey's successor.

March 2, 1987 - Gates withdraws his nomination due to continued questioning about his involvement in the Iran-Contra affair. He stays on as deputy director under William H. Webster.

January 1989 - National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft appoints Gates as his deputy.

May 14, 1991 - US President George H. W. Bush nominates Gates to succeed Webster as director of the CIA.

November 5, 1991 - The Senate confirms the appointment of Gates, 64-31.

November 6, 1991 - Gates is sworn in as the nation's 15th director of Central Intelligence.

January 20, 1993 - Steps down as CIA director.

1996 - His memoir, "From the Shadows: The Ultimate Insider's Story of Five Presidents and How They Won the Cold War," is published.

December 1996 - At the request of the administration of President Clinton, Gates chairs an independent panel reviewing the possibility of missile threats to North America over the next 15 years.

1999-2001 - Is interim Dean of the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

August 1, 2002-December 16, 2006 - Is president of Texas A&M University.

February 2005 - Is offered the position of director of national intelligence by US President George W. Bush but turns it down.

November 8, 2006 - Is nominated by President Bush to be the new secretary of defense to replace Donald Rumsfeld.

December 6, 2006 - The Senate confirms Gates, 95-2.

December 18, 2006 - Is sworn in as the 22nd secretary of defense.

December 1, 2008 - President-elect Obama announces that Gates will stay on as defense secretary for at least the first year of Obama's presidency.

June 30, 2011 - Retires from his position as secretary of defense, to be replaced by Leon Panetta. President Obama awards Gates the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his retirement ceremony.

February 3, 2012 - Gates is invested as the 24th Chancellor of the College of William and Mary.

2012-present - A principal in the consulting firm Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, along with founding members Condoleezza Rice, Stephen Hadley and Anja Manuel.

October 30, 2013 - The Boy Scouts of America announces that Gates has been nominated to head the organization for a two-year term.

2014 - Gates' book, "Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War," is published.

May 22, 2014-May 26, 2016 - Gates serves as the national president of the Boy Scouts of America.

May 21, 2015 - Citing social, judicial and political changes, Gates calls for the Boy Scouts of America to end its ban on gay adult leaders.

June 14, 2020 - Gates calls for Army bases to rename ten of their installations named after Confederate leaders saying the military symbols represent "the dark side of history." His suggestion comes days after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would not consider renaming parts of a "Great American Heritage."

June 16, 2020 - His book, "Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World," is published.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance of isolated showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State sees significant enrollment drop

Image

ISU sees significant drop in enrollment

Image

Sullivan VB

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

THS Boys Soccer

Image

Brodie Crowe

Image

Garzolini putting up big numbers this season

Image

The impact of COVID-19 deaths in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1586741

Reported Deaths: 26925
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60838310908
DuPage1029391352
Will864071082
Lake763201054
Kane65287840
Winnebago38594543
Madison37626567
St. Clair34704559
McHenry32702312
Peoria25674359
Champaign25553182
Sangamon24210266
McLean21543204
Tazewell19523326
Rock Island17578342
Kankakee16478232
Kendall15226105
LaSalle14310275
Macon14208230
Vermilion12890181
Adams12562147
DeKalb11496126
Williamson11171154
Whiteside7797176
Boone754681
Jackson752079
Coles7169111
Ogle702685
Grundy692281
Clinton674698
Franklin664794
Knox6469163
Marion6416135
Macoupin633997
Henry607172
Jefferson5959130
Effingham586380
Livingston562894
Woodford548891
Stephenson536489
Randolph520196
Monroe501998
Morgan478895
Christian477880
Fulton477069
Logan472873
Montgomery461276
Lee454056
Bureau422087
Perry408870
Saline397663
Iroquois390271
Fayette386556
McDonough351355
Jersey319553
Douglas302636
Shelby298943
Crawford297630
Union293445
Lawrence293231
Wayne266756
White260729
Richland255652
Hancock252234
Pike250656
Cass246728
Clark242938
Bond241524
Ford232956
Clay231647
Edgar228544
Carroll223837
Warren219756
Johnson208622
Moultrie208231
Washington204227
Jo Daviess202224
Greene198938
Mason195451
Wabash195015
Massac194544
De Witt192030
Piatt188714
Mercer186134
Cumberland174023
Menard155112
Jasper149218
Marshall133121
Hamilton126721
Brown10128
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9598
Edwards94315
Stark75826
Gallatin7254
Scott6885
Alexander66111
Calhoun6362
Henderson63014
Hardin55613
Putnam5414
Pope4715
Unassigned1262432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 922320

Reported Deaths: 15046
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1257411955
Lake624991085
Allen52483747
Hamilton43160443
St. Joseph41310584
Elkhart33007487
Vanderburgh29828437
Tippecanoe26515247
Johnson23192415
Hendricks21821340
Porter21321341
Clark17073222
Madison16978379
Vigo15715272
Monroe14236190
LaPorte14029236
Delaware13694217
Howard13590259
Kosciusko11192134
Hancock10606160
Warrick10479175
Bartholomew10283167
Floyd10144202
Wayne9634216
Grant8901196
Morgan8688158
Boone8260109
Dubois7555123
Henry7433127
Dearborn737187
Noble7229100
Marshall7209128
Cass7076117
Lawrence6827150
Shelby6428106
Jackson641481
Gibson6018105
Harrison591684
Huntington587891
Montgomery5685101
DeKalb557791
Knox535399
Miami527383
Clinton524864
Putnam523167
Whitley511151
Steuben483367
Wabash472192
Jasper469161
Jefferson459491
Ripley440775
Adams436665
Daviess4036106
Scott393163
White384257
Clay379756
Greene378189
Decatur377895
Wells376983
Fayette364974
Posey353441
Jennings344356
Washington324847
LaGrange313474
Spencer311734
Fountain308553
Randolph302787
Sullivan297547
Owen276961
Starke271361
Orange270859
Fulton266051
Jay249234
Perry246750
Carroll240426
Franklin231037
Vermillion228250
Rush228030
Parke213620
Tipton206154
Pike201438
Blackford164834
Pulaski158250
Crawford141418
Newton139441
Benton138916
Brown132046
Martin126216
Switzerland122810
Warren113216
Union92511
Ohio76111
Unassigned0465