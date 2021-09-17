Clear

This mobile app is helping Afghans navigate Kabul following the Taliban takeover

This mobile app is helping Afghans navigate Kabul following the Taliban takeover

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Story by Clare Duffy, CNN Business Video by John General, CNN Business

As the Taliban entered Kabul last month, the team behind the crowdsourced news alert app Ehtesab deserted their office in the city. But they continued their work of providing Afghans with critical information, such as which roads were congested and where outbreaks of violence had been reported.

Days later, when two suicide bombing explosions killed more than 70 people near Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport as people frantically tried to evacuate, the startup used its contacts on the ground to confirm the twin attacks within minutes.

Ehtesab was created three years ago to provide real-time alerts and information about incidents in Kabul. The goal at the time was to keep residents engaged, bridge communication gaps between citizens and public officials, and hold government officials accountable. Like Citizen, an app in the United States known for real-time crime alerts, Ehtesab prompts locals to report incidents from around the city, including everything from faulty telecommunications to planned demonstrations. These reports are then verified by Ehtesab's team of security experts.

Now this service has taken on new urgency amid the rapid political and social change following the Taliban's takeover. While the app has been downloaded only 5,000 times by people in Kabul and elsewhere — a tiny portion of the city's millions of residents — the company says usage has surged in recent weeks.

"The main focus has been, obviously, providing reports that affect Afghans' access to food, access to banks, access to movement," Sara Wahedi, Ehtesab's 26-year-old founder who is leading the team of Kabul staffers from New York while she completes degrees in human rights and data science at Columbia University, told CNN Business.

"We try to mitigate as much anxiety in day-to-day life as best as we can in the current situation," she said. "The main problem I have is: How can I keep my team safe?"

An app for Kabul residents and beyond

Wahedi was born in Afghanistan but left with her family at the age of six, around the time the Taliban's previous rule of Afghanistan was coming to an end. She moved to Europe and then settled in Canada under an asylum visa. In 2016, she took a break from her political science studies to return to Kabul, eventually spending more than a year working on social development policy in the office of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

In May 2018, Wahedi was walking home from her job in downtown Kabul when she got stuck in the midst of several suicide bombings. She managed to make it home safely, but, she says, the next day there were sanitation problems, electricity outages and closed streets.

"I was really confused by the fact that there was no platform ... where you could find verified, real-time information about what was going on in the city, especially a city which is consistently reeling with instability," Wahedi siad. "It just seemed so odd to me that there was no structure. It wouldn't cost much to implement something like that."

The potential audience for such a service had grown, too. As of 2019, Afghanistan had nearly 10 million internet users and around 23 million cellphone users, with 89% of Afghans able to access telecommunication services, according to the latest available figures from the country's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

By the end of 2018, she and three friends had begun work on Ehtesab. Three years later, the app now has a staff of around 20 people in Kabul, including developers, user experience designers and employees who work on vetting reports.

Users submit reports through the app in one of five categories: security, traffic, electricity, corruption and other. The app instructs users to provide information, including location, a written description and a photo or video. Once verified by at least two sources, the app displays reports on a map of Kabul and adds updates as more information is available.

The future of Ehtesab

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Ehtesab's work has become not only more dangerous but also more challenging. The app previously was able to use local police records and information from government officials to help verify reports. It's now become more reliant on news reports, foreign embassies and the United Nations, many of which have reduced their presence in Kabul in recent weeks. The team is also currently working to ensure that no reports sent in by users could be tracked by the Taliban.

Despite those difficulties, as well as concerns that the Taliban could crack down on the internet broadly as it did in the early 2000s, Wahedi said the team isn't giving up.

"This is the one thing that keeps us going on a day-to-day basis is us knowing that we're able to do something very directly to help," she said. "[The team] said, 'Until we can't, until they shut down the internet, we're going to keep doing this.' And that's what we've been doing."

Ehtesab had planned to be operating in at least five more Afghan cities by December, but Wahedi said the Taliban's return will likely set them back until next year. The company is also working to figure out how to help Ehtesab reach not just Afghan citizens with smartphones, but also those in rural areas with more basic devices and only 3G service.

In the meantime, Wahedi said the app could use the help of the international tech community, adding that the team is looking for expertise in areas like geofencing, location tracking and satellite services.

"We really need the best minds in tech to work with us and collaborate with us on how we can maximize the potential of this," she said. "We do have a lot of Afghan talent, and there are a lot of Afghan companies who are doing great work. But unfortunately once the Taliban came in, everyone packed their bags and left."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance of isolated showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State sees significant enrollment drop

Image

ISU sees significant drop in enrollment

Image

Sullivan VB

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

THS Boys Soccer

Image

Brodie Crowe

Image

Garzolini putting up big numbers this season

Image

The impact of COVID-19 deaths in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1586741

Reported Deaths: 26925
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60838310908
DuPage1029391352
Will864071082
Lake763201054
Kane65287840
Winnebago38594543
Madison37626567
St. Clair34704559
McHenry32702312
Peoria25674359
Champaign25553182
Sangamon24210266
McLean21543204
Tazewell19523326
Rock Island17578342
Kankakee16478232
Kendall15226105
LaSalle14310275
Macon14208230
Vermilion12890181
Adams12562147
DeKalb11496126
Williamson11171154
Whiteside7797176
Boone754681
Jackson752079
Coles7169111
Ogle702685
Grundy692281
Clinton674698
Franklin664794
Knox6469163
Marion6416135
Macoupin633997
Henry607172
Jefferson5959130
Effingham586380
Livingston562894
Woodford548891
Stephenson536489
Randolph520196
Monroe501998
Morgan478895
Christian477880
Fulton477069
Logan472873
Montgomery461276
Lee454056
Bureau422087
Perry408870
Saline397663
Iroquois390271
Fayette386556
McDonough351355
Jersey319553
Douglas302636
Shelby298943
Crawford297630
Union293445
Lawrence293231
Wayne266756
White260729
Richland255652
Hancock252234
Pike250656
Cass246728
Clark242938
Bond241524
Ford232956
Clay231647
Edgar228544
Carroll223837
Warren219756
Johnson208622
Moultrie208231
Washington204227
Jo Daviess202224
Greene198938
Mason195451
Wabash195015
Massac194544
De Witt192030
Piatt188714
Mercer186134
Cumberland174023
Menard155112
Jasper149218
Marshall133121
Hamilton126721
Brown10128
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9598
Edwards94315
Stark75826
Gallatin7254
Scott6885
Alexander66111
Calhoun6362
Henderson63014
Hardin55613
Putnam5414
Pope4715
Unassigned1262432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 922320

Reported Deaths: 15046
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1257411955
Lake624991085
Allen52483747
Hamilton43160443
St. Joseph41310584
Elkhart33007487
Vanderburgh29828437
Tippecanoe26515247
Johnson23192415
Hendricks21821340
Porter21321341
Clark17073222
Madison16978379
Vigo15715272
Monroe14236190
LaPorte14029236
Delaware13694217
Howard13590259
Kosciusko11192134
Hancock10606160
Warrick10479175
Bartholomew10283167
Floyd10144202
Wayne9634216
Grant8901196
Morgan8688158
Boone8260109
Dubois7555123
Henry7433127
Dearborn737187
Noble7229100
Marshall7209128
Cass7076117
Lawrence6827150
Shelby6428106
Jackson641481
Gibson6018105
Harrison591684
Huntington587891
Montgomery5685101
DeKalb557791
Knox535399
Miami527383
Clinton524864
Putnam523167
Whitley511151
Steuben483367
Wabash472192
Jasper469161
Jefferson459491
Ripley440775
Adams436665
Daviess4036106
Scott393163
White384257
Clay379756
Greene378189
Decatur377895
Wells376983
Fayette364974
Posey353441
Jennings344356
Washington324847
LaGrange313474
Spencer311734
Fountain308553
Randolph302787
Sullivan297547
Owen276961
Starke271361
Orange270859
Fulton266051
Jay249234
Perry246750
Carroll240426
Franklin231037
Vermillion228250
Rush228030
Parke213620
Tipton206154
Pike201438
Blackford164834
Pulaski158250
Crawford141418
Newton139441
Benton138916
Brown132046
Martin126216
Switzerland122810
Warren113216
Union92511
Ohio76111
Unassigned0465