Clear

How to improve sleep habits to support emotional wellness, according to a therapist

How to improve sleep habits to support emotional wellness, according to a therapist

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By John Duffy, CNN

I worked recently with a 25-year-old man struggling at his job. He described difficulty thinking clearly and missing too many days. And his relationship with his girlfriend was nearly over due to his admitted neglect. Diagnosed with both depression and anxiety, he said he felt disengaged in his life. He had been in therapy before for a couple of years, and had tried medications for depression, anxiety and attention issues. Nothing seemed to work.

I asked one question that I always ask: How's your sleep?

I wasn't surprised when he told me his sleep patterns were "terrible." He would sleep four to six hours per night during the week, staying up until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. on social media, or binge-watching a TV show. He tried to make up for sleep on weekends but sometimes woke up feeling even more tired.

His sleeping patterns were established in childhood and carried into his adult life. As we gradually shifted his sleep habits, adding sleep time during the week and creating set a bedtime and wake time, his symptoms began to diminish. Within two months, he reported nearly no depression or anxiety. Our primary interventions involved changing his sleep habits.

Sleep and mental health

As it turns out, our sleep patterns correlate very closely with our degree of emotional wellness. Adults should be getting at least seven hours of sleep per night, though 1 in 3 fail to reach that minimum, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When I ask my clients to track their rest time, they find they get far less sleep than they think they do. Our poor sleep patterns can drive the stress that contributes to anxiety, depression and our ability to focus.

Poor sleep also disrupts engagement in activities that support emotional wellness. In fact, teens with irregular sleep patterns over the course of the week can experience "social jet lag" starting Monday morning, putting them behind in terms of both performance and connection with others. This can drive not only a decrease in performance academically, but tardiness, missed days, and a lack of readiness to learn. I have found this dip in performance and preparedness to be true among my adult clients as well.

Finally, too many families I've worked with experience chaotic evenings, with to-do items, homework or conflicts carrying on late into the night. Various screens contribute to the hectic, disruptive and unsettling tone of too many households.

I find that the development of better sleep habits is among the quickest, most effective ways to improve mental well-being for an individual or a family.

Here are a number of manageable ways to improve sleep rapidly in your home.

Leave the devices behind

So many of my clients end their days in bed looking at one screen or another, scrolling through social media or watching videos. Over the past several years, addiction to smartphones has become a common referral issue in therapy practices.

Addiction to smartphones can drive sleep difficulties, especially when phones are used later at night, according to a recent study of college students published in Frontiers in Psychiatry.

That's why I encourage my clients to keep cellphones and other screens out of the bedroom altogether, substituting a book, meditation or calming music. Mindfulness exercises can also be helpful, even for children.

I find that this change alone improves sleep quickly, and symptoms of emotional difficulties tend to lift, to some extent, as well. Removing loud music, bright light and other stimulation from bedrooms will also help.

Develop good sleep hygiene together

I find that families tend to share sleep habits, that they tend to be fairly consistent, for better or worse, within a household. So, you can actually model good sleep for the rest of your family. If you would like to see your kids or spouse get better sleep, set a clear bedtime for them, and for yourself. Do the same for waking up.

Consistency will help you all develop healthy sleep habits rather quickly -- and don't get too discouraged if this change takes a little time. Just like it takes time to create poor sleep habits, it will take some time to develop healthier sleep hygiene. Make gradual changes, like dialing back your bedtime 15 to 30 minutes a week. Over time, you'll find you are getting the sleep you need without the frustration of forced, immediate change.

Perhaps the most potent method for improving sleep is adding exercise into your day. A survey by the National Sleep Foundation reported that people who exercise vigorously on a regular basis were almost twice as likely to report high-quality, regular sleep. And sleep comes more easily to people who build exercise into their daily routines.

Think of sleep as a process that starts at least one hour before you actually go to bed. Create an atmosphere of winding down in your home. Watch a light episode of a favorite family show together. Protect some time to read. Dim the lights, and set the late evening apart from the remainder of the day.

These are powerful interventions that will help set a tone that suggests sleep and rest.

No time like the present

Many sleep issues become apparent at the onset of the school year. Since kids tend to start the academic year with poorly regulated sleep, scaling back bedtime in small increments can resolve sleep issues quickly.

If I can get one of my teenage clients to sleep even half an hour more nightly, their symptoms diminish and their performance at school, work, sports and other extracurriculars improves noticeably.

Sign up for for CNN'S Sleep, But Better newsletter. You'll get science-based guidance for sleeping better tonight and every night.

With improved sleep, my adult clients describe less depression and anxiety, more clarity at work, and more enjoyment in their days.

Make some of these changes now, develop better household sleep habits, and help manage depression and anxiety, for yourself and your family for a lifetime.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance of isolated showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State sees significant enrollment drop

Image

ISU sees significant drop in enrollment

Image

Sullivan VB

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

THS Boys Soccer

Image

Brodie Crowe

Image

Garzolini putting up big numbers this season

Image

The impact of COVID-19 deaths in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1586741

Reported Deaths: 26925
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60838310908
DuPage1029391352
Will864071082
Lake763201054
Kane65287840
Winnebago38594543
Madison37626567
St. Clair34704559
McHenry32702312
Peoria25674359
Champaign25553182
Sangamon24210266
McLean21543204
Tazewell19523326
Rock Island17578342
Kankakee16478232
Kendall15226105
LaSalle14310275
Macon14208230
Vermilion12890181
Adams12562147
DeKalb11496126
Williamson11171154
Whiteside7797176
Boone754681
Jackson752079
Coles7169111
Ogle702685
Grundy692281
Clinton674698
Franklin664794
Knox6469163
Marion6416135
Macoupin633997
Henry607172
Jefferson5959130
Effingham586380
Livingston562894
Woodford548891
Stephenson536489
Randolph520196
Monroe501998
Morgan478895
Christian477880
Fulton477069
Logan472873
Montgomery461276
Lee454056
Bureau422087
Perry408870
Saline397663
Iroquois390271
Fayette386556
McDonough351355
Jersey319553
Douglas302636
Shelby298943
Crawford297630
Union293445
Lawrence293231
Wayne266756
White260729
Richland255652
Hancock252234
Pike250656
Cass246728
Clark242938
Bond241524
Ford232956
Clay231647
Edgar228544
Carroll223837
Warren219756
Johnson208622
Moultrie208231
Washington204227
Jo Daviess202224
Greene198938
Mason195451
Wabash195015
Massac194544
De Witt192030
Piatt188714
Mercer186134
Cumberland174023
Menard155112
Jasper149218
Marshall133121
Hamilton126721
Brown10128
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9598
Edwards94315
Stark75826
Gallatin7254
Scott6885
Alexander66111
Calhoun6362
Henderson63014
Hardin55613
Putnam5414
Pope4715
Unassigned1262432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 922320

Reported Deaths: 15046
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1257411955
Lake624991085
Allen52483747
Hamilton43160443
St. Joseph41310584
Elkhart33007487
Vanderburgh29828437
Tippecanoe26515247
Johnson23192415
Hendricks21821340
Porter21321341
Clark17073222
Madison16978379
Vigo15715272
Monroe14236190
LaPorte14029236
Delaware13694217
Howard13590259
Kosciusko11192134
Hancock10606160
Warrick10479175
Bartholomew10283167
Floyd10144202
Wayne9634216
Grant8901196
Morgan8688158
Boone8260109
Dubois7555123
Henry7433127
Dearborn737187
Noble7229100
Marshall7209128
Cass7076117
Lawrence6827150
Shelby6428106
Jackson641481
Gibson6018105
Harrison591684
Huntington587891
Montgomery5685101
DeKalb557791
Knox535399
Miami527383
Clinton524864
Putnam523167
Whitley511151
Steuben483367
Wabash472192
Jasper469161
Jefferson459491
Ripley440775
Adams436665
Daviess4036106
Scott393163
White384257
Clay379756
Greene378189
Decatur377895
Wells376983
Fayette364974
Posey353441
Jennings344356
Washington324847
LaGrange313474
Spencer311734
Fountain308553
Randolph302787
Sullivan297547
Owen276961
Starke271361
Orange270859
Fulton266051
Jay249234
Perry246750
Carroll240426
Franklin231037
Vermillion228250
Rush228030
Parke213620
Tipton206154
Pike201438
Blackford164834
Pulaski158250
Crawford141418
Newton139441
Benton138916
Brown132046
Martin126216
Switzerland122810
Warren113216
Union92511
Ohio76111
Unassigned0465