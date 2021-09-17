Clear

Rate of BMI increase in children nearly doubled during pandemic, study finds

Rate of BMI increase in children nearly doubled during pandemic, study finds

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte and Virginia Langmaid, CNN

The rate of body mass index change in children nearly doubled from March to November 2020 compared to the rate of BMI change before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study published Thursday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's report on morbidity and mortality.

The CDC team used a medical record database to compare BMI changes in 432,302 US children between the ages of 2 and 19 before and during the pandemic. BMI is a measure that uses height and weight data to track changes in weight relative to height.

All of the children in the study experienced significant increases in their rate of BMI change during the pandemic, except for children who were underweight, the report found.

The increase was especially high in younger children and those with obesity.

"Preschool and school-aged children, particularly those with obesity, had larger pandemic-associated increases in BMI than did adolescents," wrote corresponding author Samantha Lange, an epidemiologist in the CDC's population health and health care team.

This may be due to closure of many child care centers and elementary schools during the pandemic, which reduced access to healthier food choices and organized exercise programs, according to the report.

In children with obesity, the rate of change was 5.3 times higher during the pandemic, which could lead to significant weight gain, the report said.

During the eight months of the study period, children with "moderate or severe obesity gained on average 1.0 and 1.2 pounds (0.45 and 0.54 kilograms) per month, respectively," the CDC team wrote.

"Weight gain at this rate over 6 months is estimated to result in 6.1 and 7.6 pounds (2.8 and 3.5 kilograms), respectively, compared with 2.7 pounds (1.2 kilograms) in a person with healthy weight."

The authors said the study is the "largest and first geographically diverse analysis" looking at the impact of the pandemic on BMI and the "first to show results by initial BMI category."

The findings, the study team noted, suggest a need for "increased access to efforts that promote healthy behaviors," including BMI screening and coordinated federal and state efforts to "facilitate healthy eating and physical activity."

Subscribe to CNN's Fitness, But Better newsletter: Get back in the groove. Sign up for our newsletter series to ease into a healthy routine, backed by experts

What families can do

There are evidence-backed ways adults can help address their child's pandemic weight gain (as well as their own).

Get moving. Going outdoors into the fresh air helps bodies of any age. Sunlight helps with sleep, as does a brisk walk, which is also good for your heart. Challenge your child -- who can walk faster? (Psst -- you have to let them win at times.)

There are lots of organized family games and activities you can try -- even if it's merely drawing on the sidewalk for fun. Take a look at this CNN list of 100 things you can do with your kids (or not) to get some ideas.

Pack your house with healthy foods. Kids do what parents do, so be a role model. Take your child grocery shopping and pick out healthy items. Limit the amount of processed foods you bring into the house. When you do serve them as snacks or treats, watch the portion sizes.

Picky eaters and non-veggies lovers can be nudged toward eating vegetables by watching family members enjoy them, and by having a bit on their plate, night after night.

The Mediterranean diet wins awards each year for its health benefits -- lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. It's also good for weight loss and includes many options that appeal to kids, such as food on a stick and veggie pizza (including this recipe for a pie with a cute face).

Turn off the screens, within reason. It's been hard to limit screen time during the pandemic. Even experts who call for limiting screen time get that.

Parents are not allowing children to use electronic devices out of any "bad or malicious thought or neglect. They're doing it because it's an easy fix for a complex situation -- which is a frustrated, hungry, tired child, and a frustrated, hungry, tired parent," said Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, a general pediatrician and chief of digital innovation at Seattle Children's Hospital, in a prior CNN interview.

"I understand why you do it. I do it, too," Swanson said. "But all of us have to work really hard to realize that it is a super easy solution and the harder way might be better and, in the end, might be more beneficial."

Here's why it's so important: In addition to weight gain and a lack of exercise, studies have shown excessive TV viewing is linked to the inability of children to pay attention and think clearly, while increasing poor eating habits and behavioral problems. Associations have also been shown between excessive screen time and language delay, poor sleep, impaired executive function, and a decrease in parent-child engagement.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has tools to calculate your child's media time and then establish a family media plan.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance of isolated showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State sees significant enrollment drop

Image

ISU sees significant drop in enrollment

Image

Sullivan VB

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

THS Boys Soccer

Image

Brodie Crowe

Image

Garzolini putting up big numbers this season

Image

The impact of COVID-19 deaths in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1586741

Reported Deaths: 26925
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60838310908
DuPage1029391352
Will864071082
Lake763201054
Kane65287840
Winnebago38594543
Madison37626567
St. Clair34704559
McHenry32702312
Peoria25674359
Champaign25553182
Sangamon24210266
McLean21543204
Tazewell19523326
Rock Island17578342
Kankakee16478232
Kendall15226105
LaSalle14310275
Macon14208230
Vermilion12890181
Adams12562147
DeKalb11496126
Williamson11171154
Whiteside7797176
Boone754681
Jackson752079
Coles7169111
Ogle702685
Grundy692281
Clinton674698
Franklin664794
Knox6469163
Marion6416135
Macoupin633997
Henry607172
Jefferson5959130
Effingham586380
Livingston562894
Woodford548891
Stephenson536489
Randolph520196
Monroe501998
Morgan478895
Christian477880
Fulton477069
Logan472873
Montgomery461276
Lee454056
Bureau422087
Perry408870
Saline397663
Iroquois390271
Fayette386556
McDonough351355
Jersey319553
Douglas302636
Shelby298943
Crawford297630
Union293445
Lawrence293231
Wayne266756
White260729
Richland255652
Hancock252234
Pike250656
Cass246728
Clark242938
Bond241524
Ford232956
Clay231647
Edgar228544
Carroll223837
Warren219756
Johnson208622
Moultrie208231
Washington204227
Jo Daviess202224
Greene198938
Mason195451
Wabash195015
Massac194544
De Witt192030
Piatt188714
Mercer186134
Cumberland174023
Menard155112
Jasper149218
Marshall133121
Hamilton126721
Brown10128
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9598
Edwards94315
Stark75826
Gallatin7254
Scott6885
Alexander66111
Calhoun6362
Henderson63014
Hardin55613
Putnam5414
Pope4715
Unassigned1262432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 922320

Reported Deaths: 15046
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1257411955
Lake624991085
Allen52483747
Hamilton43160443
St. Joseph41310584
Elkhart33007487
Vanderburgh29828437
Tippecanoe26515247
Johnson23192415
Hendricks21821340
Porter21321341
Clark17073222
Madison16978379
Vigo15715272
Monroe14236190
LaPorte14029236
Delaware13694217
Howard13590259
Kosciusko11192134
Hancock10606160
Warrick10479175
Bartholomew10283167
Floyd10144202
Wayne9634216
Grant8901196
Morgan8688158
Boone8260109
Dubois7555123
Henry7433127
Dearborn737187
Noble7229100
Marshall7209128
Cass7076117
Lawrence6827150
Shelby6428106
Jackson641481
Gibson6018105
Harrison591684
Huntington587891
Montgomery5685101
DeKalb557791
Knox535399
Miami527383
Clinton524864
Putnam523167
Whitley511151
Steuben483367
Wabash472192
Jasper469161
Jefferson459491
Ripley440775
Adams436665
Daviess4036106
Scott393163
White384257
Clay379756
Greene378189
Decatur377895
Wells376983
Fayette364974
Posey353441
Jennings344356
Washington324847
LaGrange313474
Spencer311734
Fountain308553
Randolph302787
Sullivan297547
Owen276961
Starke271361
Orange270859
Fulton266051
Jay249234
Perry246750
Carroll240426
Franklin231037
Vermillion228250
Rush228030
Parke213620
Tipton206154
Pike201438
Blackford164834
Pulaski158250
Crawford141418
Newton139441
Benton138916
Brown132046
Martin126216
Switzerland122810
Warren113216
Union92511
Ohio76111
Unassigned0465