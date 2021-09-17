Clear

The tricky agenda behind vaccine resistance

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Nicole Hemmer

When President Joe Biden announced a raft of new vaccine requirements last week -- for federal employees as well as businesses with over 100 employees -- he drew the administration into a debate that had already been roiling corporations that had instituted their own mandates. What is industry -- and now, government -- to do about vaccine resisters, especially those drawing on religious exemptions?

Over the past year, a veritable cottage industry of religious exemptions has sprouted up as a workaround for political opposition to vaccination, with preachers and pastors offering letters -- sometimes for a price -- that attest to the ways the Covid-19 vaccine conflicted with their religion.

The administration sidestepped the question to some extent by including in its measures a weekly testing regimen for those who remain unvaccinated. But not all companies have adopted that same framework. United Airlines, for instance, plans to put some of its unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave until the pandemic begins to ebb. Fox News, meanwhile, has adopted a more rigorous version of the Biden administration's mandate, with a daily testing requirement for unvaccinated staff -- even as the network's leading and loudest voices have been smearing the administration on their air as "authoritarian."

The White House, in return, offered praise for Fox to CNN: "We are glad they have stepped up to protect their workforce and strengthen the economy, and we encourage them convey to their audience that these types of practices will protect their employees, their communities, and the economy...."

That seems unlikely to happen any time soon. Yet this hypocrisy and the battle over vaccine requirements writ large -- particularly the turn to religious exemptions -- are not solely a product of America's environment of hyper-partisan reactions to pandemic restrictions (first visible in the anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests in the spring of 2020 and now back in full force in resistance to vaccines). The tension also reflects historical debates about the appropriate balance among government authority, religious freedom and the public good. That history reveals how religious exemptions were co-opted first by the anti-vaccination movement and then by the increasingly radicalized American right.

Such a longer view can and should inform how we think about vaccine resistance (refusing to take a vaccine) as something different from vaccine hesitance (uncertainty about taking a vaccine).

Vaccine resisters have been around a long time, and are hardly a monolithic group. They have been shaped by their political and cultural environments, and appear across the political spectrum. Over time, they have learned to use religious exemptions to sidestep vaccination, despite the fact that no major religion forbids vaccination, and that vaccine resisters often leverage religious exemptions to gain moral authority for what are often political or conspiracy-based views. To reach this group, vaccine advocates have to better understand how religious exemptions have been politicized, and how they can be limited in order to protect public health.

Vaccine requirements are as old as the nation itself — in fact, they arguably made the United States possible, since George Washington relied on them during the Revolutionary War to keep the Continental Army healthy in the midst of a smallpox epidemic. When Virginia enacted restrictions on vaccinations, a frustrated Washington insisted in a 1777 letter to his brother, "I would rather move for a Law to compell the Masters of Families to inoculate every Child born within a certain limitted time under severe Penalties."

Soldiers would continue to receive vaccinations through to the present day. Those not in the military tended to encounter vaccine requirements at the local level when their town or city enacted mandates, often in response to epidemics. These mandates did not come from the federal government, though the federal government has continuously worked to support vaccination. The Supreme Court, for instance, clarified the legitimacy of these requirements in the early 20th century, ruling in 1905 that states could levy fines and penalties against those who refused to get required vaccines. (Note that this is different from forced vaccination, because those who refused were fined, not forced to get the vaccine.) The court later ruled that public schools could require vaccines as a condition of enrollment.

Given the expansion of both compulsory education and mass military conscription in the first half of the 20th century, vaccination became a routine part of life for millions of Americans. Vaccine mandates surged during the polio epidemic in the 1950s, effectively halting the spread of the devastating disease. Childhood vaccinations became part of standard pediatric care, and vaccine mandates have become a normal, even unremarkable, part of life in the US.

This is not to say there isn't also a history of opposition to those requirements, one that is just as long as the history of vaccine mandates themselves. That opposition became especially visible in the late 19th century. The Anti-Vaccination Society of America, founded in 1879, led campaigns against state vaccine laws, causing some states to prohibit vaccine mandates (another phenomenon not unique to our time).

It was also in this period that vaccine exemptions for religious or personal beliefs became more common. Anti-vaccine activists were partially responsible for that shift, lobbying for exemptions after the Supreme Court ruled that vaccine mandates were constitutional. Another wave of anti-vaccination lobbying followed the introduction of the polio vaccine, when those opposed to compulsory vaccination fought for carve-outs to the new mandates, successfully inserting exemptions in vaccine laws in states like Michigan and Ohio.

The same pattern emerged in the 1960s and 1970s after the development of a measles vaccine. Resistance came from across the political spectrum, though left-wing resisters often preferred the language of personal belief rather than religion.

In recent years, before the Covid-19 pandemic, these forces came to a head again, as a growing anti-vaccination movement led to the reemergence of diseases like measles. That in turn led some states to repeal their religious or personal belief exemptions. In New York, for instance, following a record-breaking measles outbreak in 2019 centered in ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities, the state legislature repealed its religious exemption for vaccinations.

With standards about mandates, exemptions and public health already in flux before the Covid-19 pandemic and a Republican president downplaying the severity of the pandemic as it grew worse in 2020, it is in retrospect not surprising that mitigation measures quickly became objects of partisan derision and opposition. And while for a moment it seemed possible that the vaccine might escape that political vortex, as then-President Trump crowed about the "miracle" vaccine produced during his administration, that window of opportunity slammed shut as the new Democratic administration began and Trump's statements about vaccination grew more partisan.

That religious exemptions are emerging as a resistance strategy on the right is also not surprising. Over the past few decades, the right has increasingly funneled policy resistance through the framework of religious exemptions: opposition to marriage equality, to trans rights, to reproductive health care under the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court broadened the scope of religious exemptions available to for-profit companies in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby in 2014, ruling that the craft store chain had a sincerely held religious belief that would be unduly burdened by offering contraceptive coverage as part of its employee health insurance benefits. That victory underscored for conservatives that religious exemptions could be a powerful way to undercut policies they opposed.

It is little wonder then that some right-wing vaccine resisters would now turn to religious exemption as a way around vaccine mandates, even though the Supreme Court has previously ruled that religious belief does not automatically exempt people from following laws like vaccine requirements. The effort is in part aimed at getting the court to rethink its stance on the balance between public health and religious belief (something the Supreme Court, which earlier this year overturned New York's pandemic restrictions on indoor religious ceremonies, has shown that it is open to doing).

But it also is part of a much broader effort to, in the short term, scotch the Biden administration's attempts to bring the pandemic under control and, in the long term, make religious exemptions a primary, powerful tool for undermining as many liberal policies as possible.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1586741

Reported Deaths: 26925
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60838310908
DuPage1029391352
Will864071082
Lake763201054
Kane65287840
Winnebago38594543
Madison37626567
St. Clair34704559
McHenry32702312
Peoria25674359
Champaign25553182
Sangamon24210266
McLean21543204
Tazewell19523326
Rock Island17578342
Kankakee16478232
Kendall15226105
LaSalle14310275
Macon14208230
Vermilion12890181
Adams12562147
DeKalb11496126
Williamson11171154
Whiteside7797176
Boone754681
Jackson752079
Coles7169111
Ogle702685
Grundy692281
Clinton674698
Franklin664794
Knox6469163
Marion6416135
Macoupin633997
Henry607172
Jefferson5959130
Effingham586380
Livingston562894
Woodford548891
Stephenson536489
Randolph520196
Monroe501998
Morgan478895
Christian477880
Fulton477069
Logan472873
Montgomery461276
Lee454056
Bureau422087
Perry408870
Saline397663
Iroquois390271
Fayette386556
McDonough351355
Jersey319553
Douglas302636
Shelby298943
Crawford297630
Union293445
Lawrence293231
Wayne266756
White260729
Richland255652
Hancock252234
Pike250656
Cass246728
Clark242938
Bond241524
Ford232956
Clay231647
Edgar228544
Carroll223837
Warren219756
Johnson208622
Moultrie208231
Washington204227
Jo Daviess202224
Greene198938
Mason195451
Wabash195015
Massac194544
De Witt192030
Piatt188714
Mercer186134
Cumberland174023
Menard155112
Jasper149218
Marshall133121
Hamilton126721
Brown10128
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9598
Edwards94315
Stark75826
Gallatin7254
Scott6885
Alexander66111
Calhoun6362
Henderson63014
Hardin55613
Putnam5414
Pope4715
Unassigned1262432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 922320

Reported Deaths: 15046
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1257411955
Lake624991085
Allen52483747
Hamilton43160443
St. Joseph41310584
Elkhart33007487
Vanderburgh29828437
Tippecanoe26515247
Johnson23192415
Hendricks21821340
Porter21321341
Clark17073222
Madison16978379
Vigo15715272
Monroe14236190
LaPorte14029236
Delaware13694217
Howard13590259
Kosciusko11192134
Hancock10606160
Warrick10479175
Bartholomew10283167
Floyd10144202
Wayne9634216
Grant8901196
Morgan8688158
Boone8260109
Dubois7555123
Henry7433127
Dearborn737187
Noble7229100
Marshall7209128
Cass7076117
Lawrence6827150
Shelby6428106
Jackson641481
Gibson6018105
Harrison591684
Huntington587891
Montgomery5685101
DeKalb557791
Knox535399
Miami527383
Clinton524864
Putnam523167
Whitley511151
Steuben483367
Wabash472192
Jasper469161
Jefferson459491
Ripley440775
Adams436665
Daviess4036106
Scott393163
White384257
Clay379756
Greene378189
Decatur377895
Wells376983
Fayette364974
Posey353441
Jennings344356
Washington324847
LaGrange313474
Spencer311734
Fountain308553
Randolph302787
Sullivan297547
Owen276961
Starke271361
Orange270859
Fulton266051
Jay249234
Perry246750
Carroll240426
Franklin231037
Vermillion228250
Rush228030
Parke213620
Tipton206154
Pike201438
Blackford164834
Pulaski158250
Crawford141418
Newton139441
Benton138916
Brown132046
Martin126216
Switzerland122810
Warren113216
Union92511
Ohio76111
Unassigned0465