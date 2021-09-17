Clear

The real issue with Nicki Minaj

The real issue with Nicki Minaj

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Peggy Drexler

Many people were shocked this week when the singer Nicki Minaj shared on social media that she had declined an invitation to the prestigious Met Gala, and indicated that she would not meet the ball's requirement that all guests be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"If I get vaccinated it won't (be) for the Met," she tweeted. "It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now." That explanation was puzzling: Scientists the world over have done an enormous amount of research confirming the benefits -- both for the individual and for all of society -- to getting the vaccine. Minaj has had plenty of time to review it. But it remains her right to decide for herself.

But then Minaj went on to post tweets that included virus and vaccine misinformation and echoed Covid myths, including one saying that her cousin in Trinidad refused the vaccine because a friend had become impotent after getting it. "His testicles became swollen," she tweeted. "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding." (Minaj later tweeted that she never claimed this was a reason she has not been vaccinated.)

Let's pause here to say that, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have thoroughly noted, there is no link between the Covid-19 vaccines and infertility. Asked about the testicle tweet on CNN on Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said: "There's no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no."

Let's also pause to note that Covid is not going away. Fauci says it will take "many, many more" vaccine mandates to end the pandemic because not enough people are doing so willingly. On Wednesday, as The Washington Post noted, a new Pew Research poll showed that about "two-thirds of the unvaccinated (68 percent) say they know someone who has been hospitalized or has died of covid-19. But just 37 percent of them say the virus is a major threat to the health of the U.S. population."

Minaj is famous and so her tweets, unhelpful as they were, rated a spin through the news cycle. Clearly, touting misinformation -- from anyone -- is not helpful to persuading vaccine-resistant Americans.

But do her opinions, or any celebrity's opinions, make a meaningful difference in the Covid landscape? (Note that numerous celebs, from Billie Eilish to John Legend to Christie Brinkley and many more, have publicly advocated for Covid vaccination to a nonetheless persistently hesitant population.) And what responsibility do celebrities -- and in particular, celebrities with huge followings and, therefore, huge influence -- have to consider when they speak about Covid?

That they have us discussing this at all may be part of the answer.

While many of us think Minaj acted irresponsibly, she seems to disagree. She parried all critics --and there were many- -- through a couple days of social media blowback, even though there is a huge amount of data to show that Covid vaccines are safe and save lives and are crucial to any hope of ending the pandemic. As many pointed out, she ought to know this by now. But even so, right or wrong, Americans not under mandate by their place of employment are still free to do what they want -- including Nicki Minaj. Anyone in America, meanwhile, is still free to say what they want. Including Nicki Minaj.

It's natural to expect celebrities to use their power for common good. Many of them grasp and embrace this responsibility, and they call on their fellow celebrities to understand it better, too. This week, Howard Stern mocked fellow radio host Joe Rogan for not only taking ivermectin -- an anti-parasitic drug used for both humans and horses, which the CDC has strongly advised against -- but also for publicly discussing it. "We have no time for idiots in this country anymore," Stern said.

Rogan had already been under fire for using his platform to dismiss the vaccine and rant against vaccine passports: He reaches an estimated 11 million people per episode. But it's not like Rogan didn't understand what he was doing. At one point, he told his listeners not to take him seriously. "I'm not a doctor, I'm a f**king moron," he said in April. "I'm not a respected source of information, even for me" (though some suggested this caveat was too late).

Let's keep in mind that celebrities are just people, too. While their job, at the end of the day, is to entertain, they're also people with a vast range of thoughts and opinions. And the range of their responses to Covid -- even when they are skeptical, ill-informed, wrongheaded, even intentionally provocative -- are representative of how many Americans feel in general, which is to say, confused.

They are subject to misinformation like many of us are; they should know better but they don't always -- and if they have a social media account or a radio show, particularly one that is helping them pay the bills, they may spout off.

The good news is that neither Nicki Minaj, nor Joe Rogan, nor Howard Stern will be the cause for the pandemic to endure, or end. At a certain point, celebrities are just another voice coming at us on an issue that, in painfully recent memory, would have once been a no-brainer -- in an earlier time when society generally agreed that eradicating a disease was a good thing.

Now, if someone chooses to take medical advice from a pop star, or a radio host, or some other dubious source, that's their call.

It may be that many die-hard vaccine holdouts will, unfortunately, need to experience the consequences of their decision in their own lives -- a family member getting sick, or getting sick themselves, for instance -- in order to be swayed (though the Pew poll mentioned above certainly challenges such assumptions).

There is, however, a benefit in celebrities inserting themselves into these matters of public concern. And that is this: Such statements give us the chance to debunk them loud and long. Sure, we could always encourage a celebrity like Minaj or Rogan to direct their fans to science, but we certainly can't force them to, nor can we force them to change their own minds about something.

What we can do, however, is call out the absurdity when the absurdity needs calling out.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
A Comfortable Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State sees significant enrollment drop

Image

ISU sees significant drop in enrollment

Image

Sullivan VB

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

THS Boys Soccer

Image

Brodie Crowe

Image

Garzolini putting up big numbers this season

Image

The impact of COVID-19 deaths in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1582392

Reported Deaths: 26884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60726610902
DuPage1026891351
Will862101080
Lake761221053
Kane65145838
Winnebago38503541
Madison37519564
St. Clair34621558
McHenry32619311
Peoria25609359
Champaign25478182
Sangamon24108264
McLean21470203
Tazewell19477326
Rock Island17502342
Kankakee16409232
Kendall15177104
LaSalle14258273
Macon14134230
Vermilion12805180
Adams12525147
DeKalb11460126
Williamson11116152
Whiteside7759176
Boone753381
Jackson748379
Coles7121109
Ogle699985
Grundy690481
Clinton673597
Franklin658994
Knox6439163
Marion6392135
Macoupin629997
Henry604172
Jefferson5933130
Effingham580980
Livingston560294
Woodford548291
Stephenson534088
Randolph517096
Monroe501098
Morgan477995
Fulton475369
Christian474980
Logan471373
Montgomery459776
Lee452456
Bureau421687
Perry407770
Saline393562
Iroquois389170
Fayette385256
McDonough350855
Jersey318753
Douglas301236
Shelby296943
Crawford294030
Union292445
Lawrence291031
Wayne263956
White259229
Richland254052
Hancock250934
Pike249456
Cass245628
Bond241524
Clark241038
Ford232755
Clay230547
Edgar226844
Carroll223637
Warren218655
Johnson207821
Moultrie206730
Washington203827
Jo Daviess201624
Greene197738
Mason194551
Wabash193715
Massac192643
De Witt191230
Piatt188314
Mercer185434
Cumberland172423
Menard154112
Jasper148718
Marshall132721
Hamilton125720
Brown10127
Pulaski96711
Schuyler9568
Edwards94015
Stark75426
Gallatin7214
Scott6885
Alexander66011
Calhoun6342
Henderson62614
Hardin55413
Putnam5414
Pope4685
Unassigned1192432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 918230

Reported Deaths: 15011
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1252491952
Lake623371084
Allen52301746
Hamilton43009443
St. Joseph41155584
Elkhart32831485
Vanderburgh29698436
Tippecanoe26442247
Johnson23106414
Hendricks21708338
Porter21255340
Clark16988222
Madison16899378
Vigo15562272
Monroe14186190
LaPorte13961235
Delaware13613215
Howard13531258
Kosciusko11150134
Hancock10534159
Warrick10431174
Bartholomew10233166
Floyd10099202
Wayne9557216
Grant8858194
Morgan8654158
Boone8231109
Dubois7521123
Henry7391126
Dearborn734186
Noble7208100
Marshall7168127
Cass7060117
Lawrence6803150
Jackson638980
Shelby6386106
Gibson5999105
Harrison587984
Huntington586490
Montgomery5663101
DeKalb555691
Knox532999
Miami523183
Clinton522464
Putnam519067
Whitley509851
Steuben480267
Wabash470192
Jasper465760
Jefferson456091
Ripley439074
Adams435565
Daviess4008106
Scott389563
White383457
Decatur376895
Clay376455
Greene375589
Wells375183
Fayette363074
Posey351841
Jennings341756
Washington324046
LaGrange312074
Spencer310734
Fountain306553
Randolph302087
Sullivan294947
Owen275961
Orange269659
Starke268961
Fulton264451
Jay248134
Perry244950
Carroll239926
Franklin229337
Vermillion225850
Rush225530
Parke212020
Tipton205354
Pike200938
Blackford163834
Pulaski155250
Crawford140818
Benton138316
Newton138141
Brown130646
Martin124416
Switzerland122310
Warren112616
Union92211
Ohio75811
Unassigned0461