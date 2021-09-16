Clear

The FBI failed Olympic gymnasts. What does that mean for everyone else?

The FBI failed Olympic gymnasts. What does that mean for everyone else?

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney won gold for the US in gymnastics but were ignored or dismissed by the country's justice system for too long before Larry Nassar, the predator volunteering as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and working at Michigan State University, was put behind bars.

The gymnasts, who included US world championship team alum Maggie Nichols, told lawmakers in agonizing detail about their abuse by Nassar and how he had been able to continue after the FBI botched the first complaints made by Maroney in 2015.

Read CNN's full report on the testimony

Because the FBI did not follow up, Nassar's molestation of gymnasts went on, even after more complaints were made. Maroney was already a gold medal-winning gymnast at that point. How did that not create more alarm at the FBI?

What does it mean for victims who aren't Olympic medalists?

When agents from Indianapolis finally did file a report on Maroney's allegations, they botched that, too, relying on a page of notes and their memories. Maroney said the agents "made entirely false claims about what I said."

An inspector general report this year agreed, and accused agents in Indianapolis of failing to properly investigate complaints, failing for more than a year to write a report on an interview in which Maroney had detailed her abuse and then lying to cover up their failures.

"After telling my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015, not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented the report, 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said," she said.

The agent in charge of the Indianapolis office at the time, Jay Abbott, who actually wanted to apply for a job at USA Gymnastics after the Nassar scandal broke, has since retired. The agent who failed to follow up on Maroney's accusations, Michael Langeman, was fired last week, before the women testified Wednesday. (Langeman declined to comment to The Washington Post on Tuesday.)

RELATED: Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

But lawmakers and the gymnasts would prefer criminal prosecutions, something the Justice Department, under both Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, has so far declined to pursue.

FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized, profusely, on Wednesday for the agency's failure.

"I'm especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed, and that is inexcusable. It never should have happened, and we're doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again," Wray said.

All the women said that either they or people they knew had been molested in the 17 months during which the FBI had failed to act.

READ: Biles, Maroney, Raisman and Nichols opening statements before Congress

Here's a detailed timeline of those failures published alongside the FBI Office of the Inspector General report. It also suggested policy changes.

"We have been failed, and we deserve answers," said Biles.

Raisman talked about her own feelings of guilt about the system that had failed.

"So many survivors suffer with guilt and shame and so it takes everything I have to work on not taking the blame for that, because it's horrific to know that over 100 victims could have been spared the abuse. All we needed was one adult to do the right thing," she said.

Rachael Denhollander, the first survivor to speak publicly about Nassar's abuse, is now a lawyer and talked Thursday on CNN about the need for accountability at the FBI.

"If a citizen were to behave -- lying to the Department of Justice and investigators -- the same way these FBI agents behaved, you can bet there would be grounds for criminal charges," she said.

But a major problem is the systems built to protect institutions like the FBI, USA Gymnastics, and Michigan State.

"For all of us to continually have to keep raising our voices, and fighting not just an abuser but a system that protected him, is exhausting and retraumatizing," said Denhollander. "It's a reminder that it's not just the abuser who is untrustworthy. It's everybody around you, too."

There is plenty of evidence for what she says -- the abuse scandal at Ohio State University featured another doctor, the late Richard Strauss, but the victims were wrestlers, not gymnasts.

At Penn State, it was assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky abusing young boys for at least 15 years.

At Michigan, as we've learned this summer, it was the football coach's son, Matt Schembechler, who said he was among the team doctor's victims in 1969. Dr. Robert Anderson would stay at the university until 2003. There are potentially hundreds of victims.

There are much smaller stories too.

Remember Dennis Hastert, the former speaker of the House? He was disgraced after the allegations in 2015 that as a high school teacher and coach in Illinois he had molested at least four boys.

One of his accusers had demanded hush money from Hastert, who drew scrutiny from the FBI when he withdrew large sums of money.

He actually worked with federal agents to trap the man, accusing him of extortion and recording phone conversations. Until the man told agents Hastert had abused him.

Hastert ultimately served 13 months in prison. He never faced sexual abuse charges because the statute of limitation had expired, but he pleaded guilty in October 2015 to structuring bank transactions in a way that evaded requirements that he report where the money was going.

But the story ended Wednesday: As the gymnasts were testifying on Capitol Hill about their abuse, the former House speaker reached a tentative out-of-court settlement with the man who accused him of abuse.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
A Comfortable Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The impact of COVID-19 deaths in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Farm celebrates over 200 years of ownership by the same family

Image

Vincennes moves forward with project to fix up skatepark

Image

Another industry is facing shortages - and weddings are partially to blame

Image

Corn mazes and pumpkin patches: Hobson Family Farm shows off its new corn maze design

Image

Corn mazes and pumpkin patches: Hobson Family Farm shows off its new corn maze design

Image

Kevin is tracking your weekend forecast

Image

New barbeque restaurant getting ready for Terre Haute grand opening

Image

Over $50k is up for grabs in Vigo County this weekend, all for people intentionally getting into crashes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1582392

Reported Deaths: 26884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60726610902
DuPage1026891351
Will862101080
Lake761221053
Kane65145838
Winnebago38503541
Madison37519564
St. Clair34621558
McHenry32619311
Peoria25609359
Champaign25478182
Sangamon24108264
McLean21470203
Tazewell19477326
Rock Island17502342
Kankakee16409232
Kendall15177104
LaSalle14258273
Macon14134230
Vermilion12805180
Adams12525147
DeKalb11460126
Williamson11116152
Whiteside7759176
Boone753381
Jackson748379
Coles7121109
Ogle699985
Grundy690481
Clinton673597
Franklin658994
Knox6439163
Marion6392135
Macoupin629997
Henry604172
Jefferson5933130
Effingham580980
Livingston560294
Woodford548291
Stephenson534088
Randolph517096
Monroe501098
Morgan477995
Fulton475369
Christian474980
Logan471373
Montgomery459776
Lee452456
Bureau421687
Perry407770
Saline393562
Iroquois389170
Fayette385256
McDonough350855
Jersey318753
Douglas301236
Shelby296943
Crawford294030
Union292445
Lawrence291031
Wayne263956
White259229
Richland254052
Hancock250934
Pike249456
Cass245628
Bond241524
Clark241038
Ford232755
Clay230547
Edgar226844
Carroll223637
Warren218655
Johnson207821
Moultrie206730
Washington203827
Jo Daviess201624
Greene197738
Mason194551
Wabash193715
Massac192643
De Witt191230
Piatt188314
Mercer185434
Cumberland172423
Menard154112
Jasper148718
Marshall132721
Hamilton125720
Brown10127
Pulaski96711
Schuyler9568
Edwards94015
Stark75426
Gallatin7214
Scott6885
Alexander66011
Calhoun6342
Henderson62614
Hardin55413
Putnam5414
Pope4685
Unassigned1192432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 918230

Reported Deaths: 15011
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1252491952
Lake623371084
Allen52301746
Hamilton43009443
St. Joseph41155584
Elkhart32831485
Vanderburgh29698436
Tippecanoe26442247
Johnson23106414
Hendricks21708338
Porter21255340
Clark16988222
Madison16899378
Vigo15562272
Monroe14186190
LaPorte13961235
Delaware13613215
Howard13531258
Kosciusko11150134
Hancock10534159
Warrick10431174
Bartholomew10233166
Floyd10099202
Wayne9557216
Grant8858194
Morgan8654158
Boone8231109
Dubois7521123
Henry7391126
Dearborn734186
Noble7208100
Marshall7168127
Cass7060117
Lawrence6803150
Jackson638980
Shelby6386106
Gibson5999105
Harrison587984
Huntington586490
Montgomery5663101
DeKalb555691
Knox532999
Miami523183
Clinton522464
Putnam519067
Whitley509851
Steuben480267
Wabash470192
Jasper465760
Jefferson456091
Ripley439074
Adams435565
Daviess4008106
Scott389563
White383457
Decatur376895
Clay376455
Greene375589
Wells375183
Fayette363074
Posey351841
Jennings341756
Washington324046
LaGrange312074
Spencer310734
Fountain306553
Randolph302087
Sullivan294947
Owen275961
Orange269659
Starke268961
Fulton264451
Jay248134
Perry244950
Carroll239926
Franklin229337
Vermillion225850
Rush225530
Parke212020
Tipton205354
Pike200938
Blackford163834
Pulaski155250
Crawford140818
Benton138316
Newton138141
Brown130646
Martin124416
Switzerland122310
Warren112616
Union92211
Ohio75811
Unassigned0461