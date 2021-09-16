Clear

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners.

Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with 100 or more staff will have to require workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing. That's because a federal plan takes some of the pressure off of them to decide whether to require their workers to get vaccinated.

But not all small businesses are on board with Biden's plan.

Here's what a handful of business owners have to say about the new vaccine mandate.

Wishing it applied to even smaller businesses

Bob Szuter, who with his father owns Wolf's Ridge Brewing in Columbus, Ohio, only has 80 employees so technically isn't required to comply with the Biden plan.

Szuter believes at least 90% of his employees are fully vaccinated. "There are still a few we know are not. We worry about their health and what can happen to the business," he said.

He has been worried that if he mandated the vaccine he'd risk losing workers. And he was already understaffed and having a hard time hiring. But in the wake of the announcement, and due to a situation that arose over the weekend at his restaurant, he felt emboldened to do so.

A vaccinated staff member tested positive, which meant any unvaccinated employee who came into contact with that staff member would have to quarantine, he said. So he decided to make the vaccine mandatory for everyone working there.

"With where we are in the pandemic and dealing with staffing issues, it's more important to make sure our entire staff is [as] healthy as can be and to limit any downtime due to illness or isolation and quarantine measures," Szuter said.

He's not making testing an option for his unvaccinated workers, either, he added. "It wouldn't fix the issues for us."

Szuter remains concerned that by having a vaccine mandate he could still lose staff to other small businesses that don't have one. That's why he wishes Biden's new rule applied to businesses with 50 or more employees to level the playing field even further.

"But, at the end of the day, targeting employers with 100 or more [workers] certainly did make it easier for us to just go ahead and [mandate vaccination]," he said.

A sigh of relief

For two other business owners, Biden's move has taken the heat off of them in making the tough call to mandate.

"Our general response is mild excitement," said Tyler Enders, co-owner of Made in KC, which sells gifts and coffees, as well as spirits and wines at some locations. He employs roughly 115 employees across nearly a dozen locations in Missouri and Kansas.

"It redirects people's frustration [to the federal government]...It really relieves that pressure."

Kevin Kelly, co-owner and CEO of Emerald Packaging, a California-based produce-packaging manufacturer with roughly 275 employees, was equally blunt.

"It makes life so much easier," he said. "I just talked to employees and said, 'I'm not going to try to persuade you anymore.'"

Like a lot of employers, Kelly had been offering employees financial incentives to get vaccinated. But now he is simply going to require that they do it.

He would be concerned, he said, if he is going to be on the hook to pay for weekly Covid tests should any of his employees remain unvaccinated. Kelly estimates that at $100 a pop, a weekly test for 40 or more employees will be an expense -- and a coordination hassle -- that he's not willing to assume.

"I'm just not going to do that. We don't have to do the 'or,'" he said. Instead, he plans to simply require vaccination as a condition of employment and not offer testing as an alternative, unless employees themselves or the state government absorb the cost.

Employers are eagerly awaiting upcoming guidance from federal agencies to clarify the rules for enacting Biden's plan, including who will be legally obligated to pay for testing if an employee remains unvaccinated, whether by choice or due to a religious or medical exemption.

It's good for the economy

A few weeks before Biden's announcement, Aaron Seyedian, who owns the company Well-Paid Maids in Washington, DC, decided to mandate that all his staff get vaccinated.

Until that point, Seyedian, who has 16 employees, had been offering financial incentives and free transportation to vaccination sites for his staffers, about half of whom he estimates remained unvaccinated.

Going into the summer, business was good since vaccinated customers were feeling optimistic that they were fully protected from Covid, he said.

But as cases grew due to the spread of the Delta variant, he started getting emails from clients, asking that he only send them fully vaccinated staffers to do cleaning jobs. So in August, he issued a mandate. Since then, only one employee has refused to get the vaccine and that person will effectively be laid off unless or until they change their mind, Seyedian said.

While Biden's plan won't affect Seyedian's current policy, he applauds the president for laying down a federal minimum standard on vaccines and testing. As Seyedian sees it, it can only be good for customer-facing businesses.
"The more we can reduce the cognitive load for consumers in terms of stuff they have to worry about, it's great for spending. What's good for the economy is not to have to think about [Covid]," he said.

Not a fan of Biden's plan

Nick Sharp employs just under 50 people in his Miami-area businesses -- which include two cafes, a brewery and a coffee roasting company. For him, Biden's plan is overreaching and he said he doesn't plan to require vaccinations of his own staff.

Sharp, who was born in Australia and does not like the stringent measures his home country has taken to contain Covid cases, believes individuals can choose how to assess and respond to risk.

"I don't think it's a good function for governments...and employers to mandate things like this except in extreme and rare circumstances where you have a high level of certainty. I don't think that exists [in this situation]," Sharp said. For him, there is not sufficient certainty on many issues, including those pertaining to the vaccine's long-term effects or its effects on those who already have had Covid.

But, he noted, "I don't think [the mandate] is some nefarious strategy of trying to control people and cause people harm."

He's not alone in feeling that a mandate goes too far. The National Federation of Independent Businesses issued a critical letter to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, alleging that the new mandate forces small business owners with more than 100 employees to coerce their workers into getting vaccinated, and will penalize the businesses if they don't.

Sharp said he follows city, county and state guidelines -- and sat on the City of Coral Gables Business Recovery Task Force -- and always keeps his employees apprised of the latest guidance.

People, he observed, took more precautions as the Delta variant started surging in Florida this summer. "What drives it is when you know someone who's tested positive. It becomes more real. And then people's behavior changed. More staff got vaccinated and masked."

Sharp estimates about 70% of his employees are vaccinated and about half choose to wear masks regularly.

[Editor's note: While scientists continue to learn more every day about Covid-19, there is a high level of certainty in the medical community that vaccinations and masks dramatically slow the spread of the virus and the progression of the disease.]

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Sunny & pleasant day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Reunite in Casey, Illinois

Image

THN girls soccer wins Ball Trophy for ninth straight time

Image

What's the latest with bird feeders in Indiana?

Image

Ed Hataway cold case

Image

Redistricting in Indiana

Image

Work continues ahead of schedule on downtown convention center project - here's what happens next

Image

Man sentenced to work release and probation for Terre Haute motel shooting

Image

Help for people facing eviction

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Corn Festival kicks off in Sullivan County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1582392

Reported Deaths: 26884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60726610902
DuPage1026891351
Will862101080
Lake761221053
Kane65145838
Winnebago38503541
Madison37519564
St. Clair34621558
McHenry32619311
Peoria25609359
Champaign25478182
Sangamon24108264
McLean21470203
Tazewell19477326
Rock Island17502342
Kankakee16409232
Kendall15177104
LaSalle14258273
Macon14134230
Vermilion12805180
Adams12525147
DeKalb11460126
Williamson11116152
Whiteside7759176
Boone753381
Jackson748379
Coles7121109
Ogle699985
Grundy690481
Clinton673597
Franklin658994
Knox6439163
Marion6392135
Macoupin629997
Henry604172
Jefferson5933130
Effingham580980
Livingston560294
Woodford548291
Stephenson534088
Randolph517096
Monroe501098
Morgan477995
Fulton475369
Christian474980
Logan471373
Montgomery459776
Lee452456
Bureau421687
Perry407770
Saline393562
Iroquois389170
Fayette385256
McDonough350855
Jersey318753
Douglas301236
Shelby296943
Crawford294030
Union292445
Lawrence291031
Wayne263956
White259229
Richland254052
Hancock250934
Pike249456
Cass245628
Bond241524
Clark241038
Ford232755
Clay230547
Edgar226844
Carroll223637
Warren218655
Johnson207821
Moultrie206730
Washington203827
Jo Daviess201624
Greene197738
Mason194551
Wabash193715
Massac192643
De Witt191230
Piatt188314
Mercer185434
Cumberland172423
Menard154112
Jasper148718
Marshall132721
Hamilton125720
Brown10127
Pulaski96711
Schuyler9568
Edwards94015
Stark75426
Gallatin7214
Scott6885
Alexander66011
Calhoun6342
Henderson62614
Hardin55413
Putnam5414
Pope4685
Unassigned1192432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 918230

Reported Deaths: 15011
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1252491952
Lake623371084
Allen52301746
Hamilton43009443
St. Joseph41155584
Elkhart32831485
Vanderburgh29698436
Tippecanoe26442247
Johnson23106414
Hendricks21708338
Porter21255340
Clark16988222
Madison16899378
Vigo15562272
Monroe14186190
LaPorte13961235
Delaware13613215
Howard13531258
Kosciusko11150134
Hancock10534159
Warrick10431174
Bartholomew10233166
Floyd10099202
Wayne9557216
Grant8858194
Morgan8654158
Boone8231109
Dubois7521123
Henry7391126
Dearborn734186
Noble7208100
Marshall7168127
Cass7060117
Lawrence6803150
Jackson638980
Shelby6386106
Gibson5999105
Harrison587984
Huntington586490
Montgomery5663101
DeKalb555691
Knox532999
Miami523183
Clinton522464
Putnam519067
Whitley509851
Steuben480267
Wabash470192
Jasper465760
Jefferson456091
Ripley439074
Adams435565
Daviess4008106
Scott389563
White383457
Decatur376895
Clay376455
Greene375589
Wells375183
Fayette363074
Posey351841
Jennings341756
Washington324046
LaGrange312074
Spencer310734
Fountain306553
Randolph302087
Sullivan294947
Owen275961
Orange269659
Starke268961
Fulton264451
Jay248134
Perry244950
Carroll239926
Franklin229337
Vermillion225850
Rush225530
Parke212020
Tipton205354
Pike200938
Blackford163834
Pulaski155250
Crawford140818
Benton138316
Newton138141
Brown130646
Martin124416
Switzerland122310
Warren112616
Union92211
Ohio75811
Unassigned0461