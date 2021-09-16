Clear

Local health departments planning for potential Covid-19 booster rollout, but there is still 'some confusion'

Local health departments planning for potential Covid-19 booster rollout, but there is still 'some confusion'

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

It's not clear if or when boosters doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be OK'd for fully vaccinated people in the United States, but state and local health departments across the United States are moving ahead with plans for a potential rollout next week.

Last month, US health officials announced plans for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be offered starting the week of September 20, subject to sign-off from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those conversations are getting underway this week, including a key meeting of FDA vaccine advisers on Friday, but the decision isn't a slam dunk, experts have said.

Still, those tasked with administering boosters can't wait for the details to be finalized.

"We don't want to be unprepared," Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday.

She said that local health departments are planning now to be ready after the FDA review's Pfizer data -- especially, as they already are "really overwhelmed" right now with responding to surges of Covid-19 cases, working to get the unvaccinated vaccinated, and preparing for the flu season.

The last thing local health officials need at the moment is more chaos or confusion, but many of their questions around boosters still have not been answered: "What is the interval for boosters? Is it any shorter than eight months at this point? What is the age cut-off? Will there be priority groupings?" Freeman said. "We don't want to appear uncoordinated on boosters."

What has to happen before boosters go into arms?

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet this Friday to discuss whether data on Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine support the idea of giving a booster dose to people 16 and older about six months after they complete their second dose. And there will be more steps before boosters will be OK'd to go into arms of the general public.

"It's important to note that the FDA's role is really to say can we use this -- can we use this product or can we use this booster. It's the CDC who will decide whether or not they should be used," Dr. Anna Durbin, director of the Center for Immunization Research at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said during a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

"So even if FDA comes out and approves the use of boosters by saying they're safe, and they do what they're supposed to do, the CDC will still need to review and approve the use of boosters to say that they're actually needed, and who they are needed for and it may be that they recommend it for different populations -- the elderly, for instance, or people in nursing homes, we don't know," she said.

US health officials have maintained they want to stay ahead of the virus -- but not get ahead of US health agencies.

"No one's going to get boosters until the FDA says they're approved, until the CDC advisory committee makes a recommendation. What we want to do though is be ready as soon as that comes," White House chief of staff Ron Klain told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" earlier this month.

"A hundred percent we will wait for FDA approval, we will wait for CDC approval."

Klain said that even if boosters of both shots don't receive full approval before September 20, the administration would still be ready to distribute them by then.

What could distribution look like for additional doses?

The rollout plan for boosters won't quite resemble earlier vaccination efforts, where pharmacies went to nursing homes to vaccinate residents and stadiums held long lines of people waiting for shots at mass vaccination sites.

"There's still a lot of emphasis on pharmacies to continue to play a strong role in administering vaccine, and over 70% of doses are currently administered to pharmacies," NACCHO's Freeman said, but she added that in some states, certain pharmacies and hospitals may not participate in the booster programs because they won't have the staffing capacity to do so, among other reasons.

In those cases, boosters could be administered at other sites, such as doctor's offices or specific vaccine clinics.

"It could look differently state by state," Freeman said, but she emphasized that there is "no limitation" or constraints on vaccine supply.

Rather, "we have been hearing from local health departments, without any confirmed information coming their way, they are beginning to assess who on the ground will have the capacity to do boosters, who will remain as a provider of vaccines and who is pulling out -- so that we have a better understanding of how the community will be served and by whom," Freeman said. "There's just a lot of some confusion about this."

How many people might be eligible for boosters?

It's not clear what parameters the US booster program will have, if it launches at all.

The Biden administration previously said US residents would be eligible for a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine eight months after receiving their second dose.

In that case, up to 5.2 million people may be eligible to receive a booster shot, or third dose, of a Covid-19 vaccine during the week of September 20, if the booster program began then.

Data from the CDC shows that about 3.4 million US residents were fully vaccinated by January 20, which would make them eligible for a booster shot eight months later on September 20. Up to 5.2 million people may be eligible for their booster shot by the end of the week.

The initial booster rollout is on track to include Pfizer/BioNTech doses -- pending authorization from the FDA -- but it may take a few weeks longer to move forward with boosters of Moderna's vaccine.

More than half, 56%, of the doses administered by January 20 were Pfizer/BioNTech doses, data from the CDC shows. In December, the FDA authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use about a week before the Moderna vaccine.

Public health officials and medical experts at the US Department of Health and Human Services noted in a joint statement in August that the booster rollout could be phased by default since the initial rollout of first doses was phased.

For instance, if the boosters are recommended for people six to eight months after receiving their second dose, health care workers and older adults would likely will be the first eligible group to receive booster shots if a rollout happens next week.

If someone received their second dose in January, that was eight months ago. March was six months ago.

"At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," the statement said. "We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that COVID-19 poses to them."

The FDA and CDC previously signed off on allowing third doses for people who are immunocompromised. More than 1.9 million people have already received an additional dose since mid-August, according to the CDC.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny & pleasant day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Reunite in Casey, Illinois

Image

THN girls soccer wins Ball Trophy for ninth straight time

Image

What's the latest with bird feeders in Indiana?

Image

Ed Hataway cold case

Image

Redistricting in Indiana

Image

Work continues ahead of schedule on downtown convention center project - here's what happens next

Image

Man sentenced to work release and probation for Terre Haute motel shooting

Image

Help for people facing eviction

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Corn Festival kicks off in Sullivan County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1582392

Reported Deaths: 26884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60726610902
DuPage1026891351
Will862101080
Lake761221053
Kane65145838
Winnebago38503541
Madison37519564
St. Clair34621558
McHenry32619311
Peoria25609359
Champaign25478182
Sangamon24108264
McLean21470203
Tazewell19477326
Rock Island17502342
Kankakee16409232
Kendall15177104
LaSalle14258273
Macon14134230
Vermilion12805180
Adams12525147
DeKalb11460126
Williamson11116152
Whiteside7759176
Boone753381
Jackson748379
Coles7121109
Ogle699985
Grundy690481
Clinton673597
Franklin658994
Knox6439163
Marion6392135
Macoupin629997
Henry604172
Jefferson5933130
Effingham580980
Livingston560294
Woodford548291
Stephenson534088
Randolph517096
Monroe501098
Morgan477995
Fulton475369
Christian474980
Logan471373
Montgomery459776
Lee452456
Bureau421687
Perry407770
Saline393562
Iroquois389170
Fayette385256
McDonough350855
Jersey318753
Douglas301236
Shelby296943
Crawford294030
Union292445
Lawrence291031
Wayne263956
White259229
Richland254052
Hancock250934
Pike249456
Cass245628
Bond241524
Clark241038
Ford232755
Clay230547
Edgar226844
Carroll223637
Warren218655
Johnson207821
Moultrie206730
Washington203827
Jo Daviess201624
Greene197738
Mason194551
Wabash193715
Massac192643
De Witt191230
Piatt188314
Mercer185434
Cumberland172423
Menard154112
Jasper148718
Marshall132721
Hamilton125720
Brown10127
Pulaski96711
Schuyler9568
Edwards94015
Stark75426
Gallatin7214
Scott6885
Alexander66011
Calhoun6342
Henderson62614
Hardin55413
Putnam5414
Pope4685
Unassigned1192432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 918230

Reported Deaths: 15011
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1252491952
Lake623371084
Allen52301746
Hamilton43009443
St. Joseph41155584
Elkhart32831485
Vanderburgh29698436
Tippecanoe26442247
Johnson23106414
Hendricks21708338
Porter21255340
Clark16988222
Madison16899378
Vigo15562272
Monroe14186190
LaPorte13961235
Delaware13613215
Howard13531258
Kosciusko11150134
Hancock10534159
Warrick10431174
Bartholomew10233166
Floyd10099202
Wayne9557216
Grant8858194
Morgan8654158
Boone8231109
Dubois7521123
Henry7391126
Dearborn734186
Noble7208100
Marshall7168127
Cass7060117
Lawrence6803150
Jackson638980
Shelby6386106
Gibson5999105
Harrison587984
Huntington586490
Montgomery5663101
DeKalb555691
Knox532999
Miami523183
Clinton522464
Putnam519067
Whitley509851
Steuben480267
Wabash470192
Jasper465760
Jefferson456091
Ripley439074
Adams435565
Daviess4008106
Scott389563
White383457
Decatur376895
Clay376455
Greene375589
Wells375183
Fayette363074
Posey351841
Jennings341756
Washington324046
LaGrange312074
Spencer310734
Fountain306553
Randolph302087
Sullivan294947
Owen275961
Orange269659
Starke268961
Fulton264451
Jay248134
Perry244950
Carroll239926
Franklin229337
Vermillion225850
Rush225530
Parke212020
Tipton205354
Pike200938
Blackford163834
Pulaski155250
Crawford140818
Benton138316
Newton138141
Brown130646
Martin124416
Switzerland122310
Warren112616
Union92211
Ohio75811
Unassigned0461