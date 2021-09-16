Clear

The FBI has a responsibility to Simone Biles -- and all women and girls

The FBI has a responsibility to Simone Biles -- and all women and girls

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Kara Alaimo

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman and former college champion Maggie Nichols on Wednesday offered devastating testimony, sometimes through their tears, to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how USA Gymnastics, their sport's governing body, and the FBI, America's principal federal law enforcement agency, mishandled investigations into convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar. The former USA Gymnastics team doctor was accused of violating more than 200 victims and is now serving a prison sentence of 40 to 175 years.

The gymnasts' words were gut-wrenching to hear, both because of the deep suffering they described and because it was clear throughout that these young women, these strong athletes, should never have had to be there in the first place. They were in the public eye, before the nation's highest legislative body, recounting their trauma for the world -- and they were doing it because, at every turn, the people tasked with keeping them safe failed. As Biles said Wednesday, "I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame the entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse."

In July, the Justice Department's inspector general released a shocking report that found that allegations against Nassar were first reported to the FBI in Indianapolis in July 2015, but the agency didn't investigate until September 2016. In the interim, according to the report, Nassar abused at least 70 more young people.

Maggie Nichols, known as "Athlete A" in the Nassar case because she was the first elite gymnast to report her abuse to USA Gymnastics, recounted, "While my complaints [were] with the FBI, Larry Nassar continued to abuse women and girls." She reported in July 2015; the Lansing office of the FBI opened its official investigation into Nassar in October 2016.

Maroney told senators that FBI agents "committed an obvious crime" and made "entirely false claims about what I said." She said they should be indicted. Raisman testified, "I felt pressured by the FBI to consent to Nassar's plea deal."

Senators concurred with the gymnasts. "The FBI's handling of the Nassar case is a stain on the bureau," Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal described the FBI investigation as a "systematic" failure.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" to the victims. He described the actions of the highest-ranking FBI official in Indianapolis as "violations of the FBI." US law enforcement officials told CNN that, in recent weeks, the FBI fired an agent accused in the inspector general's report of failing to launch a proper investigation in the case; a supervisor also named in the report for false statements and violating protocol retired in 2018.

Wray told the committee, "I don't have a good explanation" for what went wrong. He also pledged to "make damn sure that everybody at the FBI remembers what happened here in heartbreaking detail."

But, sadly, these athletes -- the ones who testified and the scores more who were also victimized by Nassar -- are far from the only women the FBI has failed. It's long past time for the agency to do far more to prioritize investigations into violence against women and girls.

In 2015 -- around the same time the FBI was failing to investigate the allegations against Nassar while he victimized more and more girls -- women in the gaming industry were being viciously attacked online. They were getting violent threats, being doxed and more -- as part of coordinated attacks now known as Gamergate. One female developer, Brianna Wu, told an interviewer then that she spent a day every week trying to get help from law enforcement after receiving death threats that left her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told Sue Scheff, author of the 2017 book "Shame Nation: The Global Epidemic of Online Hate," that when she tried to get the FBI to help Wu, "frankly, the FBI told us cases of online abuse were not a priority." FBI files released as the result of a Freedom of Information Act request (and eventually, a redacted report posted by the FBI itself) later revealed that the agency identified four alleged perpetrators -- two of whom actually confessed -- yet no charges were ever brought. "All this report does for me is show how little the FBI cared about the investigation," Wu later said in a media interview. "I'm fairly livid."

Today, women and girls continue to be victimized online at alarming rates. In the United States, according to Pew, 11% of women have been physically threatened online. The threat is far higher for women of color. Researchers and advocates have said that the problem of gender-based violence online has only grown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like Wu, women who are abused on the Internet rarely see justice. The journalist Anna Merlan has pointed out that women who report online rape threats and death threats to law enforcement rarely get help -- but when people make online threats against law enforcement officers, they're often promptly identified and charged.

In July, the State Department reported that online sexual exploitation increased precipitously during the coronavirus pandemic and victims were often children, who spent more unsupervised time online. There were dramatic increases in sex trafficking online as well as demand for sexually exploitative material. It's more important than ever for the FBI, as the nation's leader in law enforcement and as an institution now facing Congressional critique for its handling of crimes against children, to confront this new landscape with transparency and resolve.

The FBI should also hire more women. Just 20% of FBI special agents are female, according to the agency. Research finds that women are more likely than men to believe children who report sexual abuse. In 2019, 16 women who trained to become FBI agents filed a lawsuit against the agency, alleging gender discrimination in the way agents are recruited and evaluated. (The agency told NBC News at the time that it doesn't comment on pending litigation.)

Enough is enough. The FBI and all law enforcement need to take threats reported by women and girls seriously, investigate them urgently, and dramatically scale up investigations into gendered violence. President Biden should give the agency a direct mandate to make investigations into violence against women a priority.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the President "supports" the FBI implementing the inspector general's recommendations, which include making clear for staffers when they should coordinate with other law enforcement and social service agencies after receiving reports of crimes against children and more training for FBI staffers. Wray said the recommendations were already being implemented.

Wednesday's hearing showed the devastating toll the FBI's lack of action in the Nassar case had on young women -- and they're far from the only victims of the agency's slowness to investigate crimes against women. It's long past time for a federal case to be made about all of this.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Reunite in Casey, Illinois

Image

THN girls soccer wins Ball Trophy for ninth straight time

Image

What's the latest with bird feeders in Indiana?

Image

Ed Hataway cold case

Image

Redistricting in Indiana

Image

Work continues ahead of schedule on downtown convention center project - here's what happens next

Image

Man sentenced to work release and probation for Terre Haute motel shooting

Image

Help for people facing eviction

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Corn Festival kicks off in Sullivan County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1582392

Reported Deaths: 26884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60726610902
DuPage1026891351
Will862101080
Lake761221053
Kane65145838
Winnebago38503541
Madison37519564
St. Clair34621558
McHenry32619311
Peoria25609359
Champaign25478182
Sangamon24108264
McLean21470203
Tazewell19477326
Rock Island17502342
Kankakee16409232
Kendall15177104
LaSalle14258273
Macon14134230
Vermilion12805180
Adams12525147
DeKalb11460126
Williamson11116152
Whiteside7759176
Boone753381
Jackson748379
Coles7121109
Ogle699985
Grundy690481
Clinton673597
Franklin658994
Knox6439163
Marion6392135
Macoupin629997
Henry604172
Jefferson5933130
Effingham580980
Livingston560294
Woodford548291
Stephenson534088
Randolph517096
Monroe501098
Morgan477995
Fulton475369
Christian474980
Logan471373
Montgomery459776
Lee452456
Bureau421687
Perry407770
Saline393562
Iroquois389170
Fayette385256
McDonough350855
Jersey318753
Douglas301236
Shelby296943
Crawford294030
Union292445
Lawrence291031
Wayne263956
White259229
Richland254052
Hancock250934
Pike249456
Cass245628
Bond241524
Clark241038
Ford232755
Clay230547
Edgar226844
Carroll223637
Warren218655
Johnson207821
Moultrie206730
Washington203827
Jo Daviess201624
Greene197738
Mason194551
Wabash193715
Massac192643
De Witt191230
Piatt188314
Mercer185434
Cumberland172423
Menard154112
Jasper148718
Marshall132721
Hamilton125720
Brown10127
Pulaski96711
Schuyler9568
Edwards94015
Stark75426
Gallatin7214
Scott6885
Alexander66011
Calhoun6342
Henderson62614
Hardin55413
Putnam5414
Pope4685
Unassigned1192432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 918230

Reported Deaths: 15011
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1252491952
Lake623371084
Allen52301746
Hamilton43009443
St. Joseph41155584
Elkhart32831485
Vanderburgh29698436
Tippecanoe26442247
Johnson23106414
Hendricks21708338
Porter21255340
Clark16988222
Madison16899378
Vigo15562272
Monroe14186190
LaPorte13961235
Delaware13613215
Howard13531258
Kosciusko11150134
Hancock10534159
Warrick10431174
Bartholomew10233166
Floyd10099202
Wayne9557216
Grant8858194
Morgan8654158
Boone8231109
Dubois7521123
Henry7391126
Dearborn734186
Noble7208100
Marshall7168127
Cass7060117
Lawrence6803150
Jackson638980
Shelby6386106
Gibson5999105
Harrison587984
Huntington586490
Montgomery5663101
DeKalb555691
Knox532999
Miami523183
Clinton522464
Putnam519067
Whitley509851
Steuben480267
Wabash470192
Jasper465760
Jefferson456091
Ripley439074
Adams435565
Daviess4008106
Scott389563
White383457
Decatur376895
Clay376455
Greene375589
Wells375183
Fayette363074
Posey351841
Jennings341756
Washington324046
LaGrange312074
Spencer310734
Fountain306553
Randolph302087
Sullivan294947
Owen275961
Orange269659
Starke268961
Fulton264451
Jay248134
Perry244950
Carroll239926
Franklin229337
Vermillion225850
Rush225530
Parke212020
Tipton205354
Pike200938
Blackford163834
Pulaski155250
Crawford140818
Benton138316
Newton138141
Brown130646
Martin124416
Switzerland122310
Warren112616
Union92211
Ohio75811
Unassigned0461