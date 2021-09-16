Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alex Murdaugh, who is expected to turn himself in Thursday, is the subject of multiple investigations in South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh, who is expected to turn himself in Thursday, is the subject of multiple investigations in South Carolina

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess, Martin Savidge, Madeline Holcombe and Eric Levenson, CNN

Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer whose wife and son were shot and killed in June, plans to voluntarily surrender to police Thursday on charges related to a subsequent insurance fraud scheme, his lawyer told CNN.

According to court documents, Murdaugh arranged for a former client to kill him so that his surviving son could collect a life insurance payout of about $10 million.

One of Murdaugh's lawyers, Jim Griffin, told CNN that they have been informed an arrest warrant has been issued for Murdaugh on charges of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Murdaugh plans to voluntarily surrender at the Hampton County jail by 2 p.m., according to Griffin.

Murdaugh was shot in the head on a roadway September 4 but survived. A family spokesperson had previously blamed the shooting on an unidentified man in a blue truck. However, Murdaugh admitted to authorities Monday that he had conspired with a man -- identified by police as Curtis Edward Smith -- to kill him as part of the scheme, according to an affidavit to support charges against Smith.

Murdaugh decided to end his own life but believed his life insurance policy had a suicide exclusion, his other attorney Dick Harpootlian said, and that the scheme "was an attempt on his part to do something to protect" his eldest and only living child.

Additionally, state investigators have announced the opening of two other investigations regarding the 2015 unsolved death of a teen as well as the 2018 death of the Murdaugh family's housekeeper.

The killings of his wife and son have not been solved, and Murdaugh has denied responsibility.

Questions remain over housekeeper death, attorney says

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced on Wednesday that it was opening a criminal investigation into the February 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield and the handling of her estate.

Satterfield was the Murdaugh family housekeeper for more than two decades before dying in 2018 after what was described as a "trip and fall accident" at the Murdaugh home, according to attorney Eric Bland, who is representing her estate.

SLED said it is opening an investigation based upon a request from the Hampton County coroner that highlights inconsistencies in the ruling of Satterfield's manner of death, as well as information gathered during SLED's other ongoing investigations involving Murdaugh.

"The decedent's death was not reported to the Coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed. On the death certificate the manner of death was ruled "Natural," which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident," the coroner's request to SLED said.

Bland filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Satterfield's estate against Alex Murdaugh, the estate's former attorney Cory Fleming, as well as Palmetto State Bank.

Bland told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that following her death, her family trusted Murdaugh to help them bring a lawsuit against himself on behalf of the estate.

"Certainly there were questions by my clients because after she unfortunately fell, she was airlifted to a hospital and she had a traumatic brain injury, she never was able to communicate with them for the next three weeks until she died," Bland told Cuomo. "So, it was Alex Murdaugh who told the story of that she had tripped and fell down the stairs over his dogs."

"They trusted him," Bland said. "He hand-walked them to his best friend and college roommate to bring a lawsuit against himself on behalf of the estate."

According to Bland, a number of claims were made which all contributed to a settlement, but none of those settlements ever ended up in court, except one for around $500,000 from Lloyds of London insurance.

"There's no court orders approving any of these settlements. And it's required under the law, if you have a wrongful death or survival case, a judge has to approve the settlements. None of that exists in the court record, and our clients never found out that these cases had settled these claims, until it was printed in the paper by investigative reporters," Bland said.

According to the attorney, the claims were settled for more than $2 million, of which his clients have received no part. "It's our job to get them answers, and get them their money back," Bland added.

In addition, police are investigating the unsolved death of Stephen Smith, 19, on June 22, roughly two weeks after the killings of Murdaugh's wife and son.

SLED said the probe was being reopened based on information gathered while investigating the double homicide.

Former client charged in suicide scheme

The man who allegedly shot Murdaugh earlier this month was directed to do so by him, according to an affidavit.

Smith, 61, was charged Wednesday with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, according to SLED.

Murdaugh was not fatally wounded when he was shot September 4. Afterward, he called 911 to report he had been shot on a road in Hampton County, according to SLED, and he was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Authorities initially described Murdaugh's injury as a "superficial gunshot wound to the head," though Murdaugh's attorneys said his skull was fractured in the shooting.​

Murdaugh allegedly provided Smith with a firearm and directed Smith to shoot him in the head. Smith admitted Tuesday to being present at the shooting and to disposing of the firearm afterward, the affidavit states.

It's not clear whether Smith has retained legal counsel. The Colleton County Sheriff's Office said Smith had a bond hearing on Wednesday morning and received a $5,000 cash surety bond for the meth charge and a personal recognizance bond for the marijuana charge. He was transferred to Hampton County custody on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Murdaugh had represented Smith as his attorney on at least two occasions dating back to 2010, according to court records from the Colleton County 14th Judicial Circuit.

He first represented Smith in a personal injury lawsuit that Smith brought against a land management company, and Murdaugh is also listed as Smith's attorney for a 2013 traffic infraction, the court documents show.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Reunite in Casey, Illinois

Image

THN girls soccer wins Ball Trophy for ninth straight time

Image

What's the latest with bird feeders in Indiana?

Image

Ed Hataway cold case

Image

Redistricting in Indiana

Image

Work continues ahead of schedule on downtown convention center project - here's what happens next

Image

Man sentenced to work release and probation for Terre Haute motel shooting

Image

Help for people facing eviction

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Corn Festival kicks off in Sullivan County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1578198

Reported Deaths: 26840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60626610893
DuPage1025121348
Will860661077
Lake760171052
Kane65012838
Winnebago38343539
Madison37385564
St. Clair34569556
McHenry32522311
Peoria25537358
Champaign25413180
Sangamon24026264
McLean21389203
Tazewell19424325
Rock Island17442340
Kankakee16350231
Kendall15137104
LaSalle14209272
Macon14072227
Vermilion12727178
Adams12465146
DeKalb11433126
Williamson11024152
Whiteside7721176
Boone751681
Jackson743878
Coles7084108
Ogle696585
Grundy689181
Clinton671997
Franklin655693
Knox6415162
Marion6348135
Macoupin626397
Henry600572
Jefferson5900130
Effingham576380
Livingston558694
Woodford547891
Stephenson531988
Randolph515496
Monroe499198
Morgan477395
Fulton473069
Logan469873
Christian469780
Montgomery456875
Lee451256
Bureau420586
Perry405970
Saline388462
Iroquois386870
Fayette382956
McDonough350355
Jersey318153
Douglas300236
Shelby293942
Union291745
Crawford291430
Lawrence289030
Wayne261956
White256929
Richland252552
Hancock249734
Pike248256
Cass243628
Bond240424
Clark238938
Ford232455
Clay228247
Edgar225244
Carroll223237
Warren217854
Johnson206421
Moultrie204830
Washington203027
Jo Daviess200824
Greene196237
Mason193851
Wabash192715
Massac190943
De Witt190030
Piatt187414
Mercer184734
Cumberland170623
Menard153912
Jasper147818
Marshall132421
Hamilton124520
Brown10107
Pulaski96511
Schuyler9508
Edwards93215
Stark75126
Gallatin7194
Scott6875
Alexander65311
Calhoun6302
Henderson61914
Hardin54813
Putnam5404
Pope4605
Unassigned1202432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 913528

Reported Deaths: 14940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1246321941
Lake621681081
Allen52061745
Hamilton42834440
St. Joseph41021583
Elkhart32682485
Vanderburgh29557433
Tippecanoe26373246
Johnson23002412
Hendricks21624337
Porter21176338
Clark16885221
Madison16810376
Vigo15459270
Monroe14147190
LaPorte13914235
Delaware13516213
Howard13419258
Kosciusko11066134
Hancock10481156
Warrick10377174
Bartholomew10184163
Floyd10037200
Wayne9478215
Grant8793194
Morgan8604157
Boone8182109
Dubois7481123
Henry7359125
Dearborn727586
Noble716199
Marshall7117126
Cass7030117
Lawrence6759148
Jackson635980
Shelby6343106
Gibson5977104
Harrison585784
Huntington584590
Montgomery5618101
DeKalb552791
Knox529299
Clinton521164
Miami520080
Putnam516867
Whitley507151
Steuben477966
Wabash468691
Jasper462960
Jefferson452191
Ripley436274
Adams433665
Daviess3984102
Scott387563
White381757
Clay373854
Decatur373895
Greene373489
Wells371983
Fayette361472
Posey349541
Jennings337755
Washington321945
LaGrange309574
Spencer309234
Fountain303853
Randolph298387
Sullivan293647
Owen274961
Orange268758
Starke266761
Fulton261551
Jay247234
Perry242850
Carroll237726
Franklin226437
Vermillion223050
Rush220630
Parke209719
Tipton204454
Pike198438
Blackford162434
Pulaski152150
Crawford140318
Newton137641
Benton137216
Brown130445
Martin122916
Switzerland120710
Warren111016
Union91411
Ohio74911
Unassigned0458