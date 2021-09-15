Clear

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 11:30 PM
Opinion by Arick Wierson and Bradley Honan

Let's be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn't even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the time.

For many, Biden was elected for one thing and one thing only: to walk our nation -- our democracy -- back from the cliff edge where former President Donald Trump and his cronies had led it, and where below waited fascism, demagoguery and totalitarianism. Simply put, Biden's mandate was to ensure that Trump would never, ever, occupy the White House again -- and ideally leave the political stage for good.

Yet we're not even a year into his first term and Biden's approval rating has dipped to 42%, thanks to political fumbles that are also creating an opening for a 2024 Trump run. Indeed, GOP insiders have noted that Trump has been signaling that he is more likely than not to run again in the next election.

Last fall, the two of us breathed a huge sigh of relief alongside millions of other Americans when voters delivered a resounding 306 to 232 electoral vote victory for Biden over Trump. With record turnout and a margin of more than seven million votes, the Biden win was a decisive rebuke to Trump -- personally and politically. Although Biden won a number of swing states by the narrowest of margins, he did so with a coalition that included not only some Republicans disaffected with Trump but more than half of independent voters, according to exit polls. When Biden delivered his victory speech on November 7, 2020, he spoke about being for "we the people," and how he had run to "restore the soul" of the nation and unify the country.

But somehow since that moment, the Biden administration seems to have forgotten its mandate. Through a series of self-inflicted wounds, miscalculations and gaffes, the Biden administration is "priming the pump" for a Trump presidency, part deux.

Early on in Biden's presidency, Trump's omnipresence seemed to grow more distant by the day -- thanks in part to his being kicked off Twitter and Facebook. But the former president nonetheless continues to be the most influential Republican in the country, with a recent CNN opinion poll showing that 63% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents still feel that Trump should be the leader of the GOP. Just over half believe that they have a better chance with Trump as the nominee than someone else. (This is a drop from the 78% who thought they had a better chance with Trump in 2019, but the recent number should still be a concern.)

Recently, Trump has increased his media appearances and is planning rallies in states like Georgia and Iowa -- the latter of which is the first caucus state. Veteran Trump adviser Jason Miller estimates the chance of the former president running again in 2024 is "between 99 and 100 percent." And don't forget that Trump is building a war chest that already tops $100 million dollars.

President Biden, meanwhile, has blown a steady gust of wind into Trump's sails. Let's count the ways:

All of this has created a cloud of pessimism around Biden. Many expect Democrats to lose seats in the 2022 midterm elections, which will further fuel Trump's sense that America is eager to have him back on the scene.

Biden needs to do America an urgent favor and begin addressing Covid-19 like the existential threat that it is by using the awesome powers vested in his office. He needs to start governing in a bipartisan manner, embracing some of the GOP agenda as his own to widen the fissure between Trump and the rest of his party.

Many in America, and the world, are counting on Biden to not give Trump a path back towards electability, a sequel most Americans are uninterested in seeing.

