Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SpaceX launches four people to orbit in company's first-ever tourism mission

SpaceX launches four people to orbit in company's first-ever tourism mission

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

A SpaceX rocket soared into orbit Wednesday evening, carrying four people — none of whom are professional astronauts — and kicking off the first-ever mission to Earth's orbit crewed entirely by tourists.

The launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida was dramatically illuminated with spotlights against the night sky, and when the SpaceX rocket's nine engines fired up just after 8 pm ET it flooded the surrounding wetlands with a blaze of light as it soared into the upper atmosphere and made a dramatic, ghostly light show overhead. After reaching orbital speeds — more than 17,000 miles per hour — the capsule carrying the four passengers detached from the rocket and began to maneuver toward its intended orbit.

The team of amateurs — which include a billionaire who self-funded the mission, a cancer survivor, a community college teacher and a Lockheed Martin employee — strapped into their 13-foot-wide SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday afternoon before their SpaceX rocket roared to life and blasted the capsule into orbit. The crew will remain aboard their capsule for three days as it flies through orbit before returning for a splashdown landing off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

For the next three days, the passengers will float around the capsule as it circles around the planet once every 90 minutes, traveling at more than 17,500 miles per hour, while the passengers float and take in panoramic views of Earth. To cap off the journey, their spacecraft will dive back into the atmosphere for a fiery re-entry and splash down off the coast of Florida.

Splashdown is currently slated for Saturday, but that could change if weather or other issues prompt an earlier or later return. The capsule is stocked with enough food and supplies for about a week.

This is only the third crewed launch from US soil in the past decade.

The crew includes 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman, who personally financed the trip; Hayley Arceneux, 29, a childhood cancer survivor and current St. Jude physician assistant; Sian Procotor, 51, a geologist and community college teacher with a PhD; and Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old Lockheed Martin employee and lifelong space fan who claimed his seat through an online raffle.

All four passengers will spend the entire mission aboard the SpaceX capsule, a 13-foot-wide, gumdrop-shaped spacecraft that detaches from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket after reaching orbital speeds and was originally built to carry NASA astronauts.

And yes, for all three days in space, the passengers will all have to share a special zero-gravity-friendly toilet located near the top of the capsule. No showering will be available, and crew will all have to sleep in the same reclining seats they will ride in during launch.

SpaceX hopes this will be the first of many similar tourism missions, paving the way toward a future when it's as common to take a jaunt to space as it is to hop on an airplane. And the Crew Dragon capsule is SpaceX's first step on the way there. Though it was designed and built under a NASA contract and intended to get astronauts to and from the International Space Station, SpaceX still owns and operates the vehicle and is allowed to sell seats or entire missions to whoever the companies wishes. And with that, SpaceX and its space tourism customers get to design the entire mission — from picking the flight path and training regiment all the way down to choosing whcih foods the passengers will munch on while in oribt.

At a press briefing Tuesday evening, Sembroski, the 42-year-old who got his ticket via a raffle, told reporters that joining the Inspriation4 mission felt like "we're writing the rules, we're breaking a couple of them that NASA used to demand...We get to kind of do things our own way."

This is far from the first time civilians have traveled to space. Though NASA has been averse to signing up non-astronauts for routine missions after the death of Christa McAuliffe, a New Jersey school teacher who was killed in the Challenger disaster in 1986, a cohort of wealthy thrill-seekers paid their own way to the International Space Station in the 2000s through a company called Space Adventures. American investment management billionaire Dennis Tito became the first to self-fund a trip in 2001 with his eight-day stay on the International Space Station, and six others came after him. They all booked rides alongside professional astronauts on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

This mission, however, has been billed as the beginning of a new era of space travel in which average people, rather than government-selected astronauts and the occasional deep-pocketed adventurer, carry the mantle of space exploration.

But to be clear, we are still a long way from that reality, and this trip is still far from "average." It's a custom, one-off mission financed by a billionaire founder of a payment processing company, and though pricing details have not been made public, it likely cost upward of $200 million. (According to one government report, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule costs roughly $55 million per seat.)

Isaacman — who will become the third billionaire to self-fund a trip space in the past three months and the first to buy a trip to orbit on a SpaceX capsule — is billing this mission as one that he hopes will inspire would-be space adventureres, hence the missions's name, Inspiration4. He's also using it as the centerpiece for a $200 million fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital, $100 million of which he donated personally and the rest he is hoping to raise through online donations and an auction set to begin Thursday. Items will include a ukulele that Sembroski will play in space and 66 pounds of beer hops.

So far, the fundraiser has brought in $31 million of its $100 million goal.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's the latest with bird feeders in Indiana?

Image

Ed Hataway cold case

Image

Redistricting in Indiana

Image

Work continues ahead of schedule on downtown convention center project - here's what happens next

Image

Man sentenced to work release and probation for Terre Haute motel shooting

Image

Help for people facing eviction

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Corn Festival kicks off in Sullivan County

Image

Tox-Away Day is coming up in Vigo County; here's what you need to know

Image

Second day of Vigo County COVID-19 clinic brings in even more people

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1578198

Reported Deaths: 26840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60626610893
DuPage1025121348
Will860661077
Lake760171052
Kane65012838
Winnebago38343539
Madison37385564
St. Clair34569556
McHenry32522311
Peoria25537358
Champaign25413180
Sangamon24026264
McLean21389203
Tazewell19424325
Rock Island17442340
Kankakee16350231
Kendall15137104
LaSalle14209272
Macon14072227
Vermilion12727178
Adams12465146
DeKalb11433126
Williamson11024152
Whiteside7721176
Boone751681
Jackson743878
Coles7084108
Ogle696585
Grundy689181
Clinton671997
Franklin655693
Knox6415162
Marion6348135
Macoupin626397
Henry600572
Jefferson5900130
Effingham576380
Livingston558694
Woodford547891
Stephenson531988
Randolph515496
Monroe499198
Morgan477395
Fulton473069
Logan469873
Christian469780
Montgomery456875
Lee451256
Bureau420586
Perry405970
Saline388462
Iroquois386870
Fayette382956
McDonough350355
Jersey318153
Douglas300236
Shelby293942
Union291745
Crawford291430
Lawrence289030
Wayne261956
White256929
Richland252552
Hancock249734
Pike248256
Cass243628
Bond240424
Clark238938
Ford232455
Clay228247
Edgar225244
Carroll223237
Warren217854
Johnson206421
Moultrie204830
Washington203027
Jo Daviess200824
Greene196237
Mason193851
Wabash192715
Massac190943
De Witt190030
Piatt187414
Mercer184734
Cumberland170623
Menard153912
Jasper147818
Marshall132421
Hamilton124520
Brown10107
Pulaski96511
Schuyler9508
Edwards93215
Stark75126
Gallatin7194
Scott6875
Alexander65311
Calhoun6302
Henderson61914
Hardin54813
Putnam5404
Pope4605
Unassigned1202432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 913528

Reported Deaths: 14940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1246321941
Lake621681081
Allen52061745
Hamilton42834440
St. Joseph41021583
Elkhart32682485
Vanderburgh29557433
Tippecanoe26373246
Johnson23002412
Hendricks21624337
Porter21176338
Clark16885221
Madison16810376
Vigo15459270
Monroe14147190
LaPorte13914235
Delaware13516213
Howard13419258
Kosciusko11066134
Hancock10481156
Warrick10377174
Bartholomew10184163
Floyd10037200
Wayne9478215
Grant8793194
Morgan8604157
Boone8182109
Dubois7481123
Henry7359125
Dearborn727586
Noble716199
Marshall7117126
Cass7030117
Lawrence6759148
Jackson635980
Shelby6343106
Gibson5977104
Harrison585784
Huntington584590
Montgomery5618101
DeKalb552791
Knox529299
Clinton521164
Miami520080
Putnam516867
Whitley507151
Steuben477966
Wabash468691
Jasper462960
Jefferson452191
Ripley436274
Adams433665
Daviess3984102
Scott387563
White381757
Clay373854
Decatur373895
Greene373489
Wells371983
Fayette361472
Posey349541
Jennings337755
Washington321945
LaGrange309574
Spencer309234
Fountain303853
Randolph298387
Sullivan293647
Owen274961
Orange268758
Starke266761
Fulton261551
Jay247234
Perry242850
Carroll237726
Franklin226437
Vermillion223050
Rush220630
Parke209719
Tipton204454
Pike198438
Blackford162434
Pulaski152150
Crawford140318
Newton137641
Benton137216
Brown130445
Martin122916
Switzerland120710
Warren111016
Union91411
Ohio74911
Unassigned0458