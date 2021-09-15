Clear

Apple's iPhone 13 secret weapon is, surprisingly, its price

Apple's iPhone 13 secret weapon is, surprisingly, its price

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Apple's new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lineup features all of the predictable upgrades: faster performance, longer lasting battery life, better screen and new colors.

But the biggest -- and arguably only -- surprise with the lineup this year isn't something found inside a device: the pricing.

Apple kept its iPhone prices mostly in line with last year's models, despite rumors they'd be priced higher than ever because of current issues with the chip supply chain. Massive discounts and trade-in offers from US carriers, in some cases amounting to a free device, are available. And the company continues to offer iPhones at a wide range of price points to appeal to more customers, with or without any groundbreaking new features or design changes this year.

"Apple has become the king of the 'good, better, best' portfolio with a phone at every relevant price point, particularly given it typically keeps older models in its line-up for those that don't want to pay four figures for the latest and greatest new devices," said Ben Wood, chief analyst of market research firm CCS Insight. "Add trade-in into the mix and it makes it possible to get customers signed up for a more expensive phone than they likely planned to purchase."

Trade-in offers

For people willing to trade in their existing iPhones and commit to a wireless plan for the next few years, the discounts are jaw dropping.

AT&T, for example, is offering up to $1,000 toward a new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max after a trade-in, while Verizon is touting as much as $800 off any new iPhone, essentially paying for the cost of a 128 GB iPhone 13. (WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN, is owned by AT&T.)

T-Mobile is offering the possibility of a free iPhone 13 for eligible trade-ins and says that with its Forever Upgrade program, users can get up to $800 off their next iPhone every two years, "forever." If users buy from Apple directly and select T-Mobile as the carrier, they'll get a $700 credit toward a new iPhone. The deals go on and on.

Trade-ins remain a central strategy for both mobile carriers and phone makers to drive replacement sales. The catch, however, is that users will need to trade in relatively new devices.

Trade-in offers also typically tie customers to a long contract that can include high-priced data plans. Carriers want to keep these users loyal rather than seeing them move to a competitor network -- and a discounted or free iPhone could be the right incentive to keep them there, according to David McQueen, a director at market research firm ABI Research. For Apple, it keeps customers deep within its ecosystem of products.

Prices remain the same

Not only did Apple avoid raising base prices on the iPhone, but it effectively lowered the cost of certain iPhones when factoring in higher entry-level storage options.

As analysts at Goldman Sachs pointed out in a research note Wednesday, the price of the 128 GB and 256 GB iPhone "was reduced when compared to those same storage capacities last year."

So why not raise prices this year, knowing that Apple always seems to find customers willing to pay top dollar for its devices?

"I believe Apple is aware that it has hit a sweet spot with pricing and the marginal gain of slightly increasing prices versus the negative backlash it would face is not worth it," Wood said.

More than that, he said Apple is focused on boosting revenue from the many premium services built around the iPhone, such as iCloud storage, Apple Music and Fitness+.

'Good, better, best'

When Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone in 2007, there was one device and one entry price point for users. When Tim Cook took over as CEO, the options became more plentiful: big ones, smaller ones, mini ones, and prices that range from $399 for the iPhone SE all the way up to $1,599 for the 1 terabyte version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The strategic effort to appeal to as many people as possible will become one of Cook's biggest legacies. It's also one that's translated to blockbuster sales. In April, Apple reported iPhone sales were at nearly $48 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a 65% increase over the same quarter last year, as consumers upgraded to iPhone 12 devices that offered 5G for the first time.

Some things haven't changed from the Jobs days, however. There may be a much wider range of options and prices for iPhones, but Apple still doesn't come close to the lower-price tiers available on Android smartphones.

"The company still focuses on profits and revenue rather than chasing volume and market share, which was the same mantra under Steve Jobs," McQueen said. "Perhaps Jobs wouldn't have launched as many device types at different sizes, as he always feared cannibalizing revenue streams -- notably across iPad mini and larger screened iPhones."

Still, the number of iPhone variations and price points has only helped it appeal to more buyers -- and it most likely will again this year, too.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Cloudy becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Three Wabash Valley counties remain red in updated Indiana COVID-19 maps - here's a look at the numbers

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

THS Volleyball wins Spike Trophy

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

ND Tennis

Image

THS VB

Image

Sycamores passing game looking for big plays

Image

Northview football ready for WIC Gold Division showdown

Image

Warrick and Cooksey reach milestone's in Linton win

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1578198

Reported Deaths: 26840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60626610893
DuPage1025121348
Will860661077
Lake760171052
Kane65012838
Winnebago38343539
Madison37385564
St. Clair34569556
McHenry32522311
Peoria25537358
Champaign25413180
Sangamon24026264
McLean21389203
Tazewell19424325
Rock Island17442340
Kankakee16350231
Kendall15137104
LaSalle14209272
Macon14072227
Vermilion12727178
Adams12465146
DeKalb11433126
Williamson11024152
Whiteside7721176
Boone751681
Jackson743878
Coles7084108
Ogle696585
Grundy689181
Clinton671997
Franklin655693
Knox6415162
Marion6348135
Macoupin626397
Henry600572
Jefferson5900130
Effingham576380
Livingston558694
Woodford547891
Stephenson531988
Randolph515496
Monroe499198
Morgan477395
Fulton473069
Logan469873
Christian469780
Montgomery456875
Lee451256
Bureau420586
Perry405970
Saline388462
Iroquois386870
Fayette382956
McDonough350355
Jersey318153
Douglas300236
Shelby293942
Union291745
Crawford291430
Lawrence289030
Wayne261956
White256929
Richland252552
Hancock249734
Pike248256
Cass243628
Bond240424
Clark238938
Ford232455
Clay228247
Edgar225244
Carroll223237
Warren217854
Johnson206421
Moultrie204830
Washington203027
Jo Daviess200824
Greene196237
Mason193851
Wabash192715
Massac190943
De Witt190030
Piatt187414
Mercer184734
Cumberland170623
Menard153912
Jasper147818
Marshall132421
Hamilton124520
Brown10107
Pulaski96511
Schuyler9508
Edwards93215
Stark75126
Gallatin7194
Scott6875
Alexander65311
Calhoun6302
Henderson61914
Hardin54813
Putnam5404
Pope4605
Unassigned1202432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 913528

Reported Deaths: 14940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1246321941
Lake621681081
Allen52061745
Hamilton42834440
St. Joseph41021583
Elkhart32682485
Vanderburgh29557433
Tippecanoe26373246
Johnson23002412
Hendricks21624337
Porter21176338
Clark16885221
Madison16810376
Vigo15459270
Monroe14147190
LaPorte13914235
Delaware13516213
Howard13419258
Kosciusko11066134
Hancock10481156
Warrick10377174
Bartholomew10184163
Floyd10037200
Wayne9478215
Grant8793194
Morgan8604157
Boone8182109
Dubois7481123
Henry7359125
Dearborn727586
Noble716199
Marshall7117126
Cass7030117
Lawrence6759148
Jackson635980
Shelby6343106
Gibson5977104
Harrison585784
Huntington584590
Montgomery5618101
DeKalb552791
Knox529299
Clinton521164
Miami520080
Putnam516867
Whitley507151
Steuben477966
Wabash468691
Jasper462960
Jefferson452191
Ripley436274
Adams433665
Daviess3984102
Scott387563
White381757
Clay373854
Decatur373895
Greene373489
Wells371983
Fayette361472
Posey349541
Jennings337755
Washington321945
LaGrange309574
Spencer309234
Fountain303853
Randolph298387
Sullivan293647
Owen274961
Orange268758
Starke266761
Fulton261551
Jay247234
Perry242850
Carroll237726
Franklin226437
Vermillion223050
Rush220630
Parke209719
Tipton204454
Pike198438
Blackford162434
Pulaski152150
Crawford140318
Newton137641
Benton137216
Brown130445
Martin122916
Switzerland120710
Warren111016
Union91411
Ohio74911
Unassigned0458