Clear

Billy Crudup and Hasan Minhaj talk Season 2 of 'The Morning Show'

Billy Crudup and Hasan Minhaj talk Season 2 of 'The Morning Show'

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It's his first season of "The Morning Show," but it sounds like Hasan Minhaj has been training for his role for quite some time.

"I've been playing a fake TV anchor for seven years, so this wasn't a stretch for me," Minhaj joked about going from "The Daily Show" to Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" and now his role as Eric on "The Morning Show."

The new season of the Apple TV+ show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starts streaming Friday.

It picks up amid the the fallout of the fictional morning news program's sexual misconduct crisis, is set at the beginning of the pandemic and explores racial inequality.

Minhaj told CNN he appreciated the Emmy-award winning show tackling race.

"I love that they integrated that," he said. "As the United States was going through and continues to go through a racial reckoning, one of the things I loved that was being addressed through the show is who gets a seat at the table and why. And I loved that they showed, really in quite great detail, how when new voices enter the fray, how that pushes against the hegemony and people don't like that."

"It wasn't a black or white answer," he added. "It really explored the grays."

That dynamic is one of the reason viewers have come to enjoy "The Morning Show," which was inspired by CNN anchor and chief media correspondent Brian Stelter's 2013 non-fiction book "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV." (Stelter is a consulting producer on the series.)

Billy Crudup, who returns to his critically-acclaimed role as fast-talking news executive Cory Ellison, told CNN he that "absolutely loves to be a part of a show that is interested in this kid of discourse."

"And this kind of creative analysis of how people navigate difficult times together in high pressure jobs so you can make it dramatic," he said. "They are still navigating the same things that everyone else is navigating. and I can't imagine a better iteration of being an actor than getting to do that."

Crudup said that for his character, things this season were "incredibly unpleasant."

"Because he could not manipulate and manhandle a novel coronavirus," he said. "He did not understand how to completely reverse the legacy of endemic racism in this country. He couldn't conceive of how to institute a world of equitable power sharing at the drop of a dime."

Minhaj could relate as he said this season "Everybody thinks they're the hero of their own narrative."

"When in reality there's times where we have our own blind spots and biases and there's times where all the characters are wrong or right in their own ways," he said. "I love that. Because so much of the news is talking about black and white binaries, this series really dives into the human nuances of behind these zeitgeisty issues."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

THS Volleyball wins Spike Trophy

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

ND Tennis

Image

THS VB

Image

Sycamores passing game looking for big plays

Image

Northview football ready for WIC Gold Division showdown

Image

Warrick and Cooksey reach milestone's in Linton win

Image

Knox County looking to change the speed limit of a northern county road

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1578198

Reported Deaths: 26840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60626610893
DuPage1025121348
Will860661077
Lake760171052
Kane65012838
Winnebago38343539
Madison37385564
St. Clair34569556
McHenry32522311
Peoria25537358
Champaign25413180
Sangamon24026264
McLean21389203
Tazewell19424325
Rock Island17442340
Kankakee16350231
Kendall15137104
LaSalle14209272
Macon14072227
Vermilion12727178
Adams12465146
DeKalb11433126
Williamson11024152
Whiteside7721176
Boone751681
Jackson743878
Coles7084108
Ogle696585
Grundy689181
Clinton671997
Franklin655693
Knox6415162
Marion6348135
Macoupin626397
Henry600572
Jefferson5900130
Effingham576380
Livingston558694
Woodford547891
Stephenson531988
Randolph515496
Monroe499198
Morgan477395
Fulton473069
Logan469873
Christian469780
Montgomery456875
Lee451256
Bureau420586
Perry405970
Saline388462
Iroquois386870
Fayette382956
McDonough350355
Jersey318153
Douglas300236
Shelby293942
Union291745
Crawford291430
Lawrence289030
Wayne261956
White256929
Richland252552
Hancock249734
Pike248256
Cass243628
Bond240424
Clark238938
Ford232455
Clay228247
Edgar225244
Carroll223237
Warren217854
Johnson206421
Moultrie204830
Washington203027
Jo Daviess200824
Greene196237
Mason193851
Wabash192715
Massac190943
De Witt190030
Piatt187414
Mercer184734
Cumberland170623
Menard153912
Jasper147818
Marshall132421
Hamilton124520
Brown10107
Pulaski96511
Schuyler9508
Edwards93215
Stark75126
Gallatin7194
Scott6875
Alexander65311
Calhoun6302
Henderson61914
Hardin54813
Putnam5404
Pope4605
Unassigned1202432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 913528

Reported Deaths: 14940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1246321941
Lake621681081
Allen52061745
Hamilton42834440
St. Joseph41021583
Elkhart32682485
Vanderburgh29557433
Tippecanoe26373246
Johnson23002412
Hendricks21624337
Porter21176338
Clark16885221
Madison16810376
Vigo15459270
Monroe14147190
LaPorte13914235
Delaware13516213
Howard13419258
Kosciusko11066134
Hancock10481156
Warrick10377174
Bartholomew10184163
Floyd10037200
Wayne9478215
Grant8793194
Morgan8604157
Boone8182109
Dubois7481123
Henry7359125
Dearborn727586
Noble716199
Marshall7117126
Cass7030117
Lawrence6759148
Jackson635980
Shelby6343106
Gibson5977104
Harrison585784
Huntington584590
Montgomery5618101
DeKalb552791
Knox529299
Clinton521164
Miami520080
Putnam516867
Whitley507151
Steuben477966
Wabash468691
Jasper462960
Jefferson452191
Ripley436274
Adams433665
Daviess3984102
Scott387563
White381757
Clay373854
Decatur373895
Greene373489
Wells371983
Fayette361472
Posey349541
Jennings337755
Washington321945
LaGrange309574
Spencer309234
Fountain303853
Randolph298387
Sullivan293647
Owen274961
Orange268758
Starke266761
Fulton261551
Jay247234
Perry242850
Carroll237726
Franklin226437
Vermillion223050
Rush220630
Parke209719
Tipton204454
Pike198438
Blackford162434
Pulaski152150
Crawford140318
Newton137641
Benton137216
Brown130445
Martin122916
Switzerland120710
Warren111016
Union91411
Ohio74911
Unassigned0458