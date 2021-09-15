Clear

Pakistan's Imran Khan says world should give Taliban 'time' on human rights but fears 'chaos' without aid

Pakistan's Imran Khan says world should give Taliban 'time' on human rights but fears 'chaos' without aid

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Becky Anderson, Zeena Saifi and Helen Regan, CNN

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said the best way forward for peace and stability in Afghanistan is to engage with the Taliban and "incentivize" them on issues such as women's rights and inclusive government.

Speaking to CNN from his private Bani Gala residence in Islamabad on Wednesday, Khan spoke about enduring what he perceived as a "terrible" relationship with the United States that has been disastrous for Pakistan and how he is now seeking a more pragmatic approach in dealing with Afghanistan's new leaders.

It was the Prime Minister's first interview with an international news organization since the Taliban took control of neighboring Afghanistan last month, following the complete US withdrawal of troops.

"The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan and if they can sort of now work towards an inclusive government, get all the factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years. But if it goes wrong and which is what we are really worried about, it could go to chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem," Khan said.

Khan claimed that the Taliban are looking for international aid to avoid a crisis, which could be used to push the group in "the right direction towards legitimacy." However he warned that Afghanistan could not be controlled by outside forces.

"No puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people," he said. "So rather than sitting here and thinking that we can control them, we should incentivize them. Because Afghanistan, this current government, clearly feels that without international aid and help, they will not be able to stop this crisis. So we should push them in the right direction."

Even before the Taliban's return to power, protracted conflict, poverty, back-to-back droughts, economic decline and the coronavirus pandemic had worsened an already dire situation in which 18 million Afghans -- almost half of the population -- were in need of aid, according to United Nations agencies.

To critics who say the Taliban will destabilize the country, Khan pointed to the withdrawal of the Soviets in 1989, which resulted in a "bloodbath." Khan said he was expecting a similar bloodbath to happen after the US forces left.

"Our intelligence agencies told us that the Taliban would not be able to take over all of Afghanistan, and if they tried to take Afghanistan militarily, there would be a protracted civil war, which is what we were scared of because we are the ones who would suffer the most," Khan said. Now, he said, the world should "give them time" to form a legitimate government and make good on their promises.

Women in government

Since assuming power, the militant group has attempted to burnish its international credentials, with promises to uphold human rights, particularly regarding women and girls, and allow journalists to continue with their work.

However, women have been omitted from the Taliban's hard-line interim government, have been ordered to stay at home in some areas, and their education restricted. Protests against Taliban rule and for civil rights have been violently suppressed, with reports of journalists being arrested and severely beaten.

"It's a mistake to think that someone from outside will give Afghan women rights. Afghan women are strong. Give them time. They will get their rights," said Khan.

"Women should have the ability in a society to fulfill their potential in life," said Khan. "In Pakistan, what we have done is we have actually paid stipends to poor families to get the girls to study in school because we feel that if the girls, if the girl child studies, if they have education, they will get their own rights," he said.

However, many in the international community are not hopeful the Taliban will make any progress on upholding women's rights. The Taliban, who ruled over Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001 but were forced from power after the US-led invasion, have historically treated women as second-class citizens, subjecting them to violence, forced marriages and a near-invisible presence in the country.

The group banned women from the workplace, stopped them from leaving the home unaccompanied and forced them to cover their entire bodies.

In recent days the Taliban has mandated the segregation of genders in classrooms and said female students, lecturers and employees must wear hijabs in accordance with the group's interpretation of Sharia law. A Taliban official announced that women would not be permitted to play cricket and other sports. And Taliban fighters have used whips and sticks against women protesters, who have taken to the streets in sporadic protests across the country demanding equal rights.

"In contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," UN human rights chief, Michele Bachelet said in Geneva on Monday.

US withdrawal

Khan has previously criticized the US' exit from Afghanistan and said he has not spoken with President Joe Biden since the Taliban takeover, despite Pakistan being a major non-NATO ally.

"I would imagine he's very busy, but our relationship with the US is not just dependent on a phone call, it needs to be a multidimensional relationship," said Khan.

That's something Khan doesn't feel Pakistan enjoyed during the US' 20 year war in Afghanistan. "We (Pakistan) were like a hired gun," Khan said. "We were supposed to make them (the US) win the war in Afghanistan, which we never could."

Khan said he repeatedly warned US officials that America could not achieve its objectives militarily, and would "be stuck there." He said the US should have attempted a political settlement with the Taliban from a "position of strength," at the height of its presence in Afghanistan, not as it was withdrawing.

Pakistan has had deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of supporting the group as it battled the US-backed government -- charges denied by Islamabad. In 2018, Pakistani authorities released top Taliban official Mullah Baradar from jail with the express purpose of negotiating with the US. Last week he was named deputy prime minister in the Taliban's all-male cabinet.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US would reassess its ties with Pakistan following the withdrawal. He told Congress during a House Foreign Affairs committee hearing that Pakistan has a "multiplicity of interests some that are in conflict with ours."

"It is one that is involved hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan, it's one that's involved harboring members of the Taliban ... It is one that's also involved in different points cooperation with us on counterterrorism," Blinken said, Reuters reported.

Khan called such comments "ignorant," telling CNN that "I have never heard such ignorance."

As a neighboring country with deep cultural ties, the fate of Pakistan is tethered to that of Afghanistan. Violence, political tumult and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan all inevitably spill across the border. For Khan, the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 was disastrous for Pakistan.

According to Khan, thousands of Pakistanis lost their lives in terrorist attacks by militant groups owing to his country's support for the US. "Just because we sided with the US, we became an ally of the US after 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan. The suffering this country went through with at one point there were 50 militant groups attacking our government... on top of it, they must also know there were 480 drone attacks by the US in Pakistan," he added.

"Only time a country has been attacked by its ally," he said of the US strikes.

The US has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and given them safe haven, a claim Khan denies.

"What are these safe havens?" Khan asked. "The area of Pakistan along the border of Afghanistan had the heaviest surveillance by the United States drones ... surely they would have known if there were any safe havens?"

By not standing up to the US, previous Pakistani heads of state opened themselves up to accusations of collaboration, Khan said.

"The question is, was Pakistan in a position to take military action against the Afghan Taliban when it was already being attacked from inside, from the Pakistani Taliban who were attacking the state of Pakistan?" he said.

Khan said he cannot destroy his country to "fight someone else's war."

"The Afghan Taliban weren't attacking us. I wish if I was in government. I would have told the US that we are not going to take them on militarily because first, we have to serve the people. My responsibility would have been to the people of my country," Khan said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

THS Volleyball wins Spike Trophy

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

ND Tennis

Image

THS VB

Image

Sycamores passing game looking for big plays

Image

Northview football ready for WIC Gold Division showdown

Image

Warrick and Cooksey reach milestone's in Linton win

Image

Knox County looking to change the speed limit of a northern county road

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1578198

Reported Deaths: 26840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60626610893
DuPage1025121348
Will860661077
Lake760171052
Kane65012838
Winnebago38343539
Madison37385564
St. Clair34569556
McHenry32522311
Peoria25537358
Champaign25413180
Sangamon24026264
McLean21389203
Tazewell19424325
Rock Island17442340
Kankakee16350231
Kendall15137104
LaSalle14209272
Macon14072227
Vermilion12727178
Adams12465146
DeKalb11433126
Williamson11024152
Whiteside7721176
Boone751681
Jackson743878
Coles7084108
Ogle696585
Grundy689181
Clinton671997
Franklin655693
Knox6415162
Marion6348135
Macoupin626397
Henry600572
Jefferson5900130
Effingham576380
Livingston558694
Woodford547891
Stephenson531988
Randolph515496
Monroe499198
Morgan477395
Fulton473069
Logan469873
Christian469780
Montgomery456875
Lee451256
Bureau420586
Perry405970
Saline388462
Iroquois386870
Fayette382956
McDonough350355
Jersey318153
Douglas300236
Shelby293942
Union291745
Crawford291430
Lawrence289030
Wayne261956
White256929
Richland252552
Hancock249734
Pike248256
Cass243628
Bond240424
Clark238938
Ford232455
Clay228247
Edgar225244
Carroll223237
Warren217854
Johnson206421
Moultrie204830
Washington203027
Jo Daviess200824
Greene196237
Mason193851
Wabash192715
Massac190943
De Witt190030
Piatt187414
Mercer184734
Cumberland170623
Menard153912
Jasper147818
Marshall132421
Hamilton124520
Brown10107
Pulaski96511
Schuyler9508
Edwards93215
Stark75126
Gallatin7194
Scott6875
Alexander65311
Calhoun6302
Henderson61914
Hardin54813
Putnam5404
Pope4605
Unassigned1202432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 913528

Reported Deaths: 14940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1246321941
Lake621681081
Allen52061745
Hamilton42834440
St. Joseph41021583
Elkhart32682485
Vanderburgh29557433
Tippecanoe26373246
Johnson23002412
Hendricks21624337
Porter21176338
Clark16885221
Madison16810376
Vigo15459270
Monroe14147190
LaPorte13914235
Delaware13516213
Howard13419258
Kosciusko11066134
Hancock10481156
Warrick10377174
Bartholomew10184163
Floyd10037200
Wayne9478215
Grant8793194
Morgan8604157
Boone8182109
Dubois7481123
Henry7359125
Dearborn727586
Noble716199
Marshall7117126
Cass7030117
Lawrence6759148
Jackson635980
Shelby6343106
Gibson5977104
Harrison585784
Huntington584590
Montgomery5618101
DeKalb552791
Knox529299
Clinton521164
Miami520080
Putnam516867
Whitley507151
Steuben477966
Wabash468691
Jasper462960
Jefferson452191
Ripley436274
Adams433665
Daviess3984102
Scott387563
White381757
Clay373854
Decatur373895
Greene373489
Wells371983
Fayette361472
Posey349541
Jennings337755
Washington321945
LaGrange309574
Spencer309234
Fountain303853
Randolph298387
Sullivan293647
Owen274961
Orange268758
Starke266761
Fulton261551
Jay247234
Perry242850
Carroll237726
Franklin226437
Vermillion223050
Rush220630
Parke209719
Tipton204454
Pike198438
Blackford162434
Pulaski152150
Crawford140318
Newton137641
Benton137216
Brown130445
Martin122916
Switzerland120710
Warren111016
Union91411
Ohio74911
Unassigned0458