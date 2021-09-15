Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Skiers might be at lower risk for anxiety, study finds

Skiers might be at lower risk for anxiety, study finds

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

Slaloms through snow are a winter staple for some, but they might have mental health benefits, too.

Skiers had a nearly 60% lower risk of getting diagnosed with anxiety disorders compared to non-skiers, according to a study published Friday in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Mental health experts have for years considered physical activity a "promising strategy" for helping prevent anxiety -- which affects up to 10% of people worldwide -- or reduce its symptoms.

However, the current study's authors wrote, previous research has been inconclusive about the impact of exercise amount or intensity or physical fitness level on the risk of developing anxiety disorders, and how these relationships might differ among men and women.

Some researchers have also proposed that any association between high physical activity levels and a lower risk of anxiety disorder may be due to undiagnosed anxiety symptoms preventing vulnerable individuals from engaging in physical activity.

The authors compared 197,685 Swedish people who participated in Vasaloppet -- the world's largest long-distance ski race at 56 miles (90 kilometers) long -- between 1989 and 2010, to 197,684 adults who had similar health profiles but were not skiers.

All participants were relatively healthy -- they didn't have any severe disease or psychiatric disorders, but Vasaloppet skiers generally exercised more during their leisure time, smoked less, ate a healthier diet and had a lower mortality rate than non-skiers. Vasaloppet participation necessitates long-term exercise in preparation for the race.

After a median follow-up period of 10 years, 1,649 participants overall were diagnosed with anxiety disorders. When compared to non-skiers, skiers had an approximately 60% lower risk of getting diagnosed with anxiety disorders, study author Martina Svensson said, regardless of education level, age and sex.

Differences between women and men skiers

How long skiers had taken to finish the race -- which the authors used as a measure for physical performance -- didn't impact skiing men's risk of anxiety disorders.

Among female skiers, however, "physically high-performing women had almost a doubled risk of developing anxiety compared to lower-performing women," Svensson, an associate researcher in the Experimental Neuroinflammation Laboratory at Lund University in Sweden, said via email.

Despite these findings among fast women skiers, "the total risk of getting anxiety among these high-performing women was still lower compared to the more physically inactive women in the general population," Svensson said. "It seems like both sexes benefit from being physically active, even though the optimal level may differ between men and women. Factors behind these differences have to be further studied."

The discrepancy between women and men when it comes to the impact of physical performance on anxiety risk may have to do with their different physiological responses to exercise, the authors wrote. Women in past research reported greater stress and exhaustion after exercising.

Other explanations for faster women skiers' greater anxiety risk could point to psychological factors possibly more common among high-performing female skiers, the authors wrote, including anxiety about one's appearance, which has been more commonly found among female exercisers, and self-perception of physical fitness level, which can drive extreme exercise and increase anxiety. Additionally, according to the study, these women's higher physical performance could indicate anxiety was already there but undiagnosed.

Why skiers had lower anxiety risk

The study adds to previous research about how a physically active lifestyle could affect the development of anxiety disorders, the authors wrote -- including a 2017 study which found low levels of cardiovascular fitness were linked with a higher risk of getting diagnosed with anxiety disorders in their study of over 1 million Swedish men followed for up to 42 years.

The authors of the new study raised "several potential explanations that make sense," said James Maddux, a professor emeritus in the department of psychology at George Mason University in Virginia, via email. Maddux wasn't involved in the study.

"Exercise can be a mental distraction from worrisome thoughts. We also know that being out in nature generally enhances our sense of well-being, so exercise that takes place outdoors, such as skiing in this study, should be especially helpful," said Maddux, who is also a senior scholar at the university's Center for the Advancement of Well-being. "Engaging in a period of exercise can lead to a sense of accomplishment and a greater sense of self-efficacy (or self-confidence) that can lead to lower anxiety."

Cortisol is our primary stress hormone. And in one study, the cortisol of many people with anxiety disorder abnormally responded according to cortisol levels in blood and saliva samples taken after stress, the authors added, while people with higher cardiovascular fitness or randomized to be physically active before subjection to stress secreted less cortisol.

Additionally, exercise could reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which have been linked to anxiety. And lastly, exercise induces brain-derived neurotrophic growth factor (a key molecule involved in changes related to learning and memory) that's lower in people with anxiety disorders and in women, even after exercise.

The study has other limitations in need of investigation by future research -- including no thorough knowledge about the physical activity levels of the non-skiers and individual traits that might have influenced exercise engagement and vulnerability to anxiety disorders, the authors wrote. The study also lacked racial and ethnic diversity.

But based on cumulative related research, "anyone dealing with anxiety, stress or depression should seriously consider using regular exercise as a strategy for better managing their emotions," Maddux said. "You don't have to join a gym or take up cross-country skiing. Just start walking a few minutes every day. Every little bit helps."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

THS Volleyball wins Spike Trophy

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

ND Tennis

Image

THS VB

Image

Sycamores passing game looking for big plays

Image

Northview football ready for WIC Gold Division showdown

Image

Warrick and Cooksey reach milestone's in Linton win

Image

Knox County looking to change the speed limit of a northern county road

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1573538

Reported Deaths: 26800
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60506110877
DuPage1022301348
Will858101077
Lake758431051
Kane64894837
Winnebago38245539
Madison37265564
St. Clair34476555
McHenry32463311
Peoria25476358
Champaign25337179
Sangamon23940262
McLean21284203
Tazewell19367325
Rock Island17387339
Kankakee16285230
Kendall15074103
LaSalle14172272
Macon13977226
Vermilion12670176
Adams12392145
DeKalb11399126
Williamson10963149
Whiteside7694176
Boone750281
Jackson741278
Coles7062108
Ogle695385
Grundy686881
Clinton670297
Franklin652493
Knox6397161
Marion6310133
Macoupin620597
Henry595672
Jefferson5871130
Effingham572780
Livingston555994
Woodford546691
Stephenson528888
Randolph514096
Monroe497298
Morgan475095
Fulton470669
Logan469273
Christian467980
Montgomery455075
Lee449656
Bureau419686
Perry404669
Saline384562
Iroquois384070
Fayette381056
McDonough349754
Jersey316653
Douglas299036
Union290645
Shelby290042
Crawford289130
Lawrence288230
Wayne258156
White254129
Richland249352
Hancock248334
Pike247656
Cass241828
Bond239924
Clark236037
Ford230855
Clay224547
Edgar224044
Carroll222737
Warren215854
Johnson205121
Moultrie203330
Washington202827
Jo Daviess200424
Greene194537
Mason192850
Wabash191115
Massac189143
De Witt188930
Piatt186814
Mercer183734
Cumberland169323
Menard153512
Jasper145318
Marshall131321
Hamilton123920
Brown10097
Pulaski96411
Schuyler9478
Edwards92915
Stark74726
Gallatin7114
Scott6854
Alexander65011
Calhoun6282
Henderson61514
Hardin54713
Putnam5384
Pope4555
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 910013

Reported Deaths: 14848
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1242001927
Lake620331075
Allen51884742
Hamilton42701438
St. Joseph40912583
Elkhart32557482
Vanderburgh29401430
Tippecanoe26310243
Johnson22896411
Hendricks21505335
Porter21137337
Clark16825215
Madison16724373
Vigo15386269
Monroe14106189
LaPorte13869233
Delaware13402213
Howard13379256
Kosciusko11039134
Hancock10439155
Warrick10325173
Bartholomew10134163
Floyd10007200
Wayne9408215
Grant8744193
Morgan8567155
Boone8151109
Dubois7438123
Henry7314125
Dearborn723586
Noble713499
Marshall7102124
Cass7004117
Lawrence6733147
Jackson634980
Shelby6304105
Gibson5965104
Harrison583684
Huntington582689
Montgomery5594100
DeKalb551391
Knox526699
Clinton519663
Miami517980
Putnam514867
Whitley505451
Steuben476664
Wabash467791
Jasper459960
Jefferson450690
Ripley433574
Adams432265
Daviess3937102
Scott386163
White380957
Decatur372795
Greene371687
Clay370754
Wells370383
Fayette358670
Posey348838
Jennings335852
Washington320345
Spencer308034
LaGrange307974
Fountain302553
Randolph296987
Sullivan291447
Owen273561
Orange268358
Starke265560
Fulton260051
Jay245634
Perry242048
Carroll236526
Franklin225236
Vermillion221550
Rush219828
Parke209018
Tipton203653
Pike196337
Blackford161334
Pulaski151750
Crawford140118
Benton138515
Newton136841
Brown129445
Martin122115
Switzerland12039
Warren109116
Union91010
Ohio74411
Unassigned0457