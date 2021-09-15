Clear

Man charged in the shooting of prominent lawyer Alex Murdaugh in what officials allege was a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud

Man charged in the shooting of prominent lawyer Alex Murdaugh in what officials allege was a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Authorities have charged a man in the shooting of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh in what they allege was a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Curtis Edward Smith, 61, of Colleton County has been charged with assisted suicide; conspiracy to commit insurance fraud; pointing and presenting a firearm; and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to the affidavit filed to support the charges, Murdaugh allegedly conspired with Smith in the shooting on September 4, providing him with the firearm and instructing Smith to shoot him in the head.

The purpose, according to the affidavit, was for Smith to kill Murdaugh so that his son could collect a life insurance payout of approximately $10 million.

Murdaugh, who survived the shooting, admitted to the scheme on Monday, the affidavit said. On Tuesday, Smith admitted to being present at the shooting of Murdaugh and to disposing of the firearm, the affidavit said.

Murdaugh is described as a co-defendant in the affidavit, although no charges have been announced against the 53-year-old attorney.

SLED said additional charges are expected in the case. Smith has also been charged with the distribution of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, according to SLED.

It's not clear if Smith has retained legal counsel at this time. CNN has reached out to a Murdaugh family spokesperson for comment.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Murdaugh called 911 to report he had been shot on a road in Hampton County, according to a statement from SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby. He was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, where he was treated for a "superficial gunshot wound to the head," the statement said.

The next week, a family spokesperson issued a statement indicating that the injury was more serious and outlining more details of the incident.

"Alex pulled over after seeing a low tire indicator light. A male driver in a blue pick-up asked him if he had car troubles, as soon as Alex replied, he was shot," the statement said.

Notable family in South Carolina

Murdaugh is a member of a very well-known family in legal circles in South Carolina. The Murdaugh family has had three generations serve as the 14th Circuit Solicitor, which leads prosecutions for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties in the southern part of South Carolina.

More recently, they have been embroiled in a series of bloody tragedies -- including the fatal shootings of Murdaugh's wife and son Margaret and Paul in June.

The day before the shooting incident, Murdaugh had resigned from the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm.

Days later, the firm said Murdaugh's resignation came "after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies."

His license was subsequently suspended, according to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Randy Murdaugh IV, Alex Murdaugh's brother and also an attorney at PMPED law firm, released a statement about the resignation acknowledging what attorney Jim Griffin would later specify as Alex Murdaugh's opioid addiction.

"I was shocked, just as the rest of my PMPED family, to learn of my brother, Alex's, drug addiction and stealing of money," Randy Murdaugh wrote in the statement.

SLED announced Monday that it has opened an investigation into Murdaugh based upon the misappropriation fund allegations.

A family tragedy

Two days after the shooting, Murdaugh released a statement saying he was entering rehab.

"The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret," he said in the statement. "I'm resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I've hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships."

On June 7, Alex Murdaugh called 911 and reported he found his wife Margaret, 52, and son Paul, then 22, shot dead outside of their home in Islandton, a small community about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, according to the SLED.

Colleton County Sheriff's deputies determined both victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

His brothers, John Marvin Murdaugh and Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV, soon after spoke to "Good Morning America" about the killings and said they did not believe Alex was involved.

"My brother loved Maggie and loved Paul like nothing else on this earth, just like he loves (his other son) Buster," Randy told "GMA." "So, there's no possible way he could have anything to do with this, I can assure you."

The SLED asked the public to withhold judgment until the investigation is complete.

While investigating the mother and son's deaths, SLED gathered information that prompted them to reopen an investigation into the unsolved death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, whose body was found in the road in 2015 in Hampton County, the agency said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

Steel Dynamics Project

Image

THS Volleyball wins Spike Trophy

Image

Loogootee VB

Image

ND Tennis

Image

THS VB

Image

Sycamores passing game looking for big plays

Image

Northview football ready for WIC Gold Division showdown

Image

Warrick and Cooksey reach milestone's in Linton win

Image

Knox County looking to change the speed limit of a northern county road

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1573538

Reported Deaths: 26800
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60506110877
DuPage1022301348
Will858101077
Lake758431051
Kane64894837
Winnebago38245539
Madison37265564
St. Clair34476555
McHenry32463311
Peoria25476358
Champaign25337179
Sangamon23940262
McLean21284203
Tazewell19367325
Rock Island17387339
Kankakee16285230
Kendall15074103
LaSalle14172272
Macon13977226
Vermilion12670176
Adams12392145
DeKalb11399126
Williamson10963149
Whiteside7694176
Boone750281
Jackson741278
Coles7062108
Ogle695385
Grundy686881
Clinton670297
Franklin652493
Knox6397161
Marion6310133
Macoupin620597
Henry595672
Jefferson5871130
Effingham572780
Livingston555994
Woodford546691
Stephenson528888
Randolph514096
Monroe497298
Morgan475095
Fulton470669
Logan469273
Christian467980
Montgomery455075
Lee449656
Bureau419686
Perry404669
Saline384562
Iroquois384070
Fayette381056
McDonough349754
Jersey316653
Douglas299036
Union290645
Shelby290042
Crawford289130
Lawrence288230
Wayne258156
White254129
Richland249352
Hancock248334
Pike247656
Cass241828
Bond239924
Clark236037
Ford230855
Clay224547
Edgar224044
Carroll222737
Warren215854
Johnson205121
Moultrie203330
Washington202827
Jo Daviess200424
Greene194537
Mason192850
Wabash191115
Massac189143
De Witt188930
Piatt186814
Mercer183734
Cumberland169323
Menard153512
Jasper145318
Marshall131321
Hamilton123920
Brown10097
Pulaski96411
Schuyler9478
Edwards92915
Stark74726
Gallatin7114
Scott6854
Alexander65011
Calhoun6282
Henderson61514
Hardin54713
Putnam5384
Pope4555
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 910013

Reported Deaths: 14848
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1242001927
Lake620331075
Allen51884742
Hamilton42701438
St. Joseph40912583
Elkhart32557482
Vanderburgh29401430
Tippecanoe26310243
Johnson22896411
Hendricks21505335
Porter21137337
Clark16825215
Madison16724373
Vigo15386269
Monroe14106189
LaPorte13869233
Delaware13402213
Howard13379256
Kosciusko11039134
Hancock10439155
Warrick10325173
Bartholomew10134163
Floyd10007200
Wayne9408215
Grant8744193
Morgan8567155
Boone8151109
Dubois7438123
Henry7314125
Dearborn723586
Noble713499
Marshall7102124
Cass7004117
Lawrence6733147
Jackson634980
Shelby6304105
Gibson5965104
Harrison583684
Huntington582689
Montgomery5594100
DeKalb551391
Knox526699
Clinton519663
Miami517980
Putnam514867
Whitley505451
Steuben476664
Wabash467791
Jasper459960
Jefferson450690
Ripley433574
Adams432265
Daviess3937102
Scott386163
White380957
Decatur372795
Greene371687
Clay370754
Wells370383
Fayette358670
Posey348838
Jennings335852
Washington320345
Spencer308034
LaGrange307974
Fountain302553
Randolph296987
Sullivan291447
Owen273561
Orange268358
Starke265560
Fulton260051
Jay245634
Perry242048
Carroll236526
Franklin225236
Vermillion221550
Rush219828
Parke209018
Tipton203653
Pike196337
Blackford161334
Pulaski151750
Crawford140118
Benton138515
Newton136841
Brown129445
Martin122115
Switzerland12039
Warren109116
Union91010
Ohio74411
Unassigned0457