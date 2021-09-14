Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Expect a bumpy ride this week when FDA advisers consider Covid-19 booster shots

Expect a bumpy ride this week when FDA advisers consider Covid-19 booster shots

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

Last December, when advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration met to consider whether the agency should authorize Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, it was generally understood that the answer would be yes.

Nine months later, those advisers are meeting to discuss booster shots, and the situation is very different.

It won't be a slam dunk.

When this advisory committee meets on Friday, it will be presented with dueling data, some of it suggesting there's a need for boosters, but other pieces of data suggesting there is no such need.

The advisers will also likely debate the very essence of Covid-19 boosters -- whether they would work and what they're even supposed to accomplish in the first place.

"This will be much messier than in December," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. Schaffner has been following the FDA deliberations closely, as he serves as member of an advisory committee to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that will review booster shots if the FDA green lights Pfizer's application.

To complicate matters, the booster controversy has become political and even somewhat bitter.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced his administration's intention to start a booster program, even citing a specific timeline: the week of September 20. That earned the ire of scientists who say the President should have kept quiet on the issue before the FDA and the CDC did their reviews.

Two FDA vaccine experts announced plans to leave the agency amid speculation that the President's announcement was a reason.

Monday, those FDA staffers -- two of the agency's top vaccine experts -- co-authored an article stating that the data does not appear to support a need for booster shots for the general public right now. It was an unexpected move, given that FDA staff usually keep quiet publicly about drug and vaccine applications.

Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, searched for the right word to explain the entire set of circumstances around Friday's meeting.

"It's -- well, unconventional," he said.

Are boosters even needed?

An august panel of experts, formally called the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, will be meeting Friday. Most of them are academic medical researchers, and they advise the FDA on whether to approve new drugs and vaccines. Typically, the agency takes their advice.

One of their first questions will likely be: Do we even need boosters in the first place? Maybe two shots of Pfizer's vaccine are enough?

Three separate articles published last week in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report suggest that we don't need boosters.

All three studies essentially concluded that well into the summer, the two doses did a good job of keeping people from ending up in the hospital with Covid-19. One study looked at data from 13 states and counties, another looked at data from nine states, and the third looked at data from five Veterans Affairs medical centers.

In that same vein, a study in Qatar found that protection against hospitalization and death persists for at least six months after the second dose.

On the other hand, an Israeli study found that over time, the vaccines' power to keep people from getting very sick with Covid-19 diminished. Looking at illnesses in the second half of July, that study found that those who'd received their second dose of Pfizer's vaccine in March were 70% more protected against severe disease than those who received the second shot in January.

On Friday, expect lots of wonky debate about the strengths and weaknesses of each of those studies.

"There are several sources of data we're using to make this decision, and they are just different from each other," said Dr. Eric Rubin, a member of the advisory committee and an infectious disease expert at Harvard. "Some are better than others and each asked different questions, so there are lots of apples to oranges comparisons going into this."

What is Pfizer expected to say?

At Friday's meeting, Pfizer is expected to present three types of data.

The first will show that antibodies against Covid-19 declined with time after people received their second dose, and that a third dose about six months later increased the antibodies.

That won't necessarily impress the advisers. Dr. Paul Offit, one of the committee members, argues that antibodies often go down in the months following vaccination, and that other parts of the immune system with better "memory" then kick in to protect against the virus.

The second set of data will be the Israeli study suggesting that over time, two shots of the vaccine stopped being as effective at keeping people out of the hospital.

The third set of data will look at whether giving a third shot helps keep people out of the hospital.

Two countries -- Hungary and Israel -- have had a major booster program underway. Israel has data showing that people over age 60 who received a booster were more than 10 times less likely to become severely ill with Covid-19.

Israel felt so strongly about a booster program that they didn't even wait for the FDA and the CDC to weigh in on whether it's a good idea.

"I think there was a different level of urgency felt in the two countries," said Dr. Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel's Covid-19 National Expert Advisory Panel. "We could have followed [the FDA] but in the situation that we were at, it was obvious that action was needed urgently. Decisions needed to be made."

Two Israeli scientists are expected to present data to the advisory meeting Friday.

Friction with the Biden administration

All of this scientific back and forth will happen against the backdrop of friction between committee members and the Biden administration.

Advisers to the FDA told CNN they don't like that that Biden announced a booster program even though the FDA and the CDC have not weighed in on a potential booster program.

"They completely subverted the process. They marginalized the FDA and marginalized the CDC," Offit said. "You just can't do this the way that they did it."

Schaffner added that the Biden administration's action came as a surprise to doctors and scientists.

He compared it to when President Donald Trump last year pronounced certain approaches, such as the drug hydroxychloroquine, as treatments for Covid-19 even though no studies had been done.

What Trump did "profoundly upset people," Schaffner said, and "it was not anticipated that anything like that would happen in the current administration."

Rubin, the Harvard infectious disease expert and FDA vaccine adviser, said it won't matter to him and his colleagues what Biden said.

"I think it's really important to point out that none of us works directly for the President, and what the President says doesn't really affect our vote" on the committee, Rubin said. "I feel that very strongly."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Knox County looking to change the speed limit of a northern county road

Image

Ivy Tech set to host Enrollment Days to help new students start the enrollment process

Image

Oktoberfest is coming up this weekend in Terre Haute - see the hours and how they are working on keeping people safe here

Image

Thousands of dollars on the way to the Wabash Valley to help art programs

Image

Thousands of dollars on the way to the Wabash Valley to help art programs

Image

Kevin is tracking potential storms

Image

Bloomfield auditorium project

Image

COVID-19 clinic in Vigo County

Image

Teachers in Indiana have access to even more online resources

Image

Reaction to new masking requirements

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1573538

Reported Deaths: 26800
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60506110877
DuPage1022301348
Will858101077
Lake758431051
Kane64894837
Winnebago38245539
Madison37265564
St. Clair34476555
McHenry32463311
Peoria25476358
Champaign25337179
Sangamon23940262
McLean21284203
Tazewell19367325
Rock Island17387339
Kankakee16285230
Kendall15074103
LaSalle14172272
Macon13977226
Vermilion12670176
Adams12392145
DeKalb11399126
Williamson10963149
Whiteside7694176
Boone750281
Jackson741278
Coles7062108
Ogle695385
Grundy686881
Clinton670297
Franklin652493
Knox6397161
Marion6310133
Macoupin620597
Henry595672
Jefferson5871130
Effingham572780
Livingston555994
Woodford546691
Stephenson528888
Randolph514096
Monroe497298
Morgan475095
Fulton470669
Logan469273
Christian467980
Montgomery455075
Lee449656
Bureau419686
Perry404669
Saline384562
Iroquois384070
Fayette381056
McDonough349754
Jersey316653
Douglas299036
Union290645
Shelby290042
Crawford289130
Lawrence288230
Wayne258156
White254129
Richland249352
Hancock248334
Pike247656
Cass241828
Bond239924
Clark236037
Ford230855
Clay224547
Edgar224044
Carroll222737
Warren215854
Johnson205121
Moultrie203330
Washington202827
Jo Daviess200424
Greene194537
Mason192850
Wabash191115
Massac189143
De Witt188930
Piatt186814
Mercer183734
Cumberland169323
Menard153512
Jasper145318
Marshall131321
Hamilton123920
Brown10097
Pulaski96411
Schuyler9478
Edwards92915
Stark74726
Gallatin7114
Scott6854
Alexander65011
Calhoun6282
Henderson61514
Hardin54713
Putnam5384
Pope4555
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 910013

Reported Deaths: 14848
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1242001927
Lake620331075
Allen51884742
Hamilton42701438
St. Joseph40912583
Elkhart32557482
Vanderburgh29401430
Tippecanoe26310243
Johnson22896411
Hendricks21505335
Porter21137337
Clark16825215
Madison16724373
Vigo15386269
Monroe14106189
LaPorte13869233
Delaware13402213
Howard13379256
Kosciusko11039134
Hancock10439155
Warrick10325173
Bartholomew10134163
Floyd10007200
Wayne9408215
Grant8744193
Morgan8567155
Boone8151109
Dubois7438123
Henry7314125
Dearborn723586
Noble713499
Marshall7102124
Cass7004117
Lawrence6733147
Jackson634980
Shelby6304105
Gibson5965104
Harrison583684
Huntington582689
Montgomery5594100
DeKalb551391
Knox526699
Clinton519663
Miami517980
Putnam514867
Whitley505451
Steuben476664
Wabash467791
Jasper459960
Jefferson450690
Ripley433574
Adams432265
Daviess3937102
Scott386163
White380957
Decatur372795
Greene371687
Clay370754
Wells370383
Fayette358670
Posey348838
Jennings335852
Washington320345
Spencer308034
LaGrange307974
Fountain302553
Randolph296987
Sullivan291447
Owen273561
Orange268358
Starke265560
Fulton260051
Jay245634
Perry242048
Carroll236526
Franklin225236
Vermillion221550
Rush219828
Parke209018
Tipton203653
Pike196337
Blackford161334
Pulaski151750
Crawford140118
Benton138515
Newton136841
Brown129445
Martin122115
Switzerland12039
Warren109116
Union91010
Ohio74411
Unassigned0457