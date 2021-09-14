Clear

Eviction notices will get to renters sooner than most relief payments

Eviction notices will get to renters sooner than most relief payments

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Sabiha Zainulbhai

Last month, approximately 7.7 million renters across the US were behind on rent, according to the most recent data from the US Census Bureau. Also, last month, the Supreme Court struck down the federal eviction moratorium that has been protecting tens of millions of renters from eviction since it was enacted last year.

The federal moratorium, combined with the distribution of emergency rental assistance, served as twin pillars of federal government protection to keep evictions at bay during a pandemic that led to record job losses almost overnight.

These measures were supposed to work hand-in-hand. If you lose your job and can't afford your rent, then your landlord is prohibited from taking immediate action, and after filling out a simple application with a local non-profit, you receive your allotment of rent relief, making both you and your landlord whole again.

The plan wasn't a bad one, but it was also unlikely to work. That's because those who were on the brink of losing their home during the pandemic were in such a state of precarity that any eviction protections that offered only temporary relief and didn't operate flawlessly were nearly guaranteed to fall short.

So how are renters expected to stay afloat amid a nationwide housing shortage and crumbling federal protections from evictions?

Unfortunately, the answer is not clear. And what's more, we can't actually speak to the collective impact of these crises. Research by New America found that one-third of all US counties don't track eviction data, and the vast majority of other counties don't track where evictions are happening and who is most at risk. Without this data, local governments can't effectively distribute rental assistance or legal aid, nor can policymakers lay the groundwork for longer-term solutions that offer protection in a housing market stacked against renters.

Here's what we do know. Despite some major loopholes, the federal eviction moratorium succeeded in keeping eviction filings at historic lows. Researchers at Eviction Lab estimate that 1.55 million fewer eviction cases were filed in 2020 than in a normal year. But with the federal moratorium gone, renters in a majority of states are left with no protection.

Meanwhile, the distribution of emergency rental assistance has been mired in its own challenges. By the end of July, only $5 billion of the $46.5 billion in rent relief given to state and local governments had reached the renters or landlords who applied. The distribution of rental assistance was always a race against a ticking time bomb of the eviction moratorium either expiring or being struck down. Time effectively ran out.

Given the logjam in the distribution of rent relief, there's diminishing hope that aid will reach renters' doorsteps before eviction notices will. Despite federal guidance, the distribution of this aid has been too slow and ineffective to meet the scale and the pace of the need.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant is still a threat, hiring has slowed to its lowest rate since January, and to top it all off, pandemic unemployment benefits have expired.

The outlook for renters is not good. Goldman Sachs estimates that 3.5 million households could be evicted because of crumbling federal protections, and the National Equity Atlas Project estimates the number is closer to 6 million. Black and Latinx women, who experience eviction at rates higher than any other demographic, will likely bear the brunt of this. This scale of housing loss could be nearly impossible to recover from, trapping renters in generational cycles of poverty, homelessness and instability.

While the end of the moratorium and the slow distribution of aid will lead to a spike in evictions, the truth is that many renters were barely holding on even before the pandemic. For many, it was this pre-pandemic precarity that put them in such a dire position once disaster struck.

This is in large part due to a severe housing shortage decades in the making. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, only 37 out of every 100 homes for rent were affordable and available for renters at the bottom of the economic ladder prior to the pandemic. And nationwide, workers earning minimum wage needed to work two full-time jobs (or 79 hours a week) to afford a one-bedroom apartment in good condition.

The lack of affordable homes not only forces families to spend more on rent than they can afford, but it also pushes many renters to double up, often in worse condition homes. This offers a prime example of how the pre-pandemic housing crisis intensifies vulnerability: housing instability and overcrowding are major factors in the spread of Covid-19.

If the housing market continues to fail to provide affordable, safe and quality housing, one solution may be stronger renter protections that help keep rising rents and landlord abuses in check. But many local governments are constrained by state laws that limit the extent or availability of renter protections.

The pandemic may not be the direct cause of the housing crisis, but it has made nearly every aspect of it worse. And that's because disasters -- whether a pandemic or extreme weather patterns brought on by climate change -- will latch onto what's already broken and exacerbate them. This is exactly what we're seeing now, and what we will continue to see, until we acknowledge the fact that our housing system is fundamentally broken and there are no quick fixes.

But building more affordable housing, strengthening renter protections, and helping cities and states track evictions through better data infrastructure are good places to start. Offering federal funding could incentivize states and cities to improve their collection of eviction data -- so would providing robust technical assistance and establishing uniform standards for data collection. These improvements are critical to achieving what's most needed: building capacity for local governments to collect, analyze and incorporate eviction data into their policy decisions. This would allow cities and states to assess the housing crisis with the urgency it demands, and apply lessons learned from one disaster to another.

But in the end, we need to acknowledge that renters living in a constant state of insecurity are not OK -- not now and not prior to the pandemic. And as long as this is the case, not even the best laid recovery plans will be sufficient.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, evening storms possible. High: 90°

Image

Masks are back for Vigo County Schools

Image

THN boys tennis beats West Vigo

Image

Griffin Graham

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vigo County coach and teacher finalist for Coach of the Year

Image

Works begins to revitalize rough roads at West Boggs Park

Image

COVID-19 and getting care

Image

Indiana State Police on the search for new recruits - here's how you can apply

Image

Discussion continues on how to properly honor aviator

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1573538

Reported Deaths: 26800
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60506110877
DuPage1022301348
Will858101077
Lake758431051
Kane64894837
Winnebago38245539
Madison37265564
St. Clair34476555
McHenry32463311
Peoria25476358
Champaign25337179
Sangamon23940262
McLean21284203
Tazewell19367325
Rock Island17387339
Kankakee16285230
Kendall15074103
LaSalle14172272
Macon13977226
Vermilion12670176
Adams12392145
DeKalb11399126
Williamson10963149
Whiteside7694176
Boone750281
Jackson741278
Coles7062108
Ogle695385
Grundy686881
Clinton670297
Franklin652493
Knox6397161
Marion6310133
Macoupin620597
Henry595672
Jefferson5871130
Effingham572780
Livingston555994
Woodford546691
Stephenson528888
Randolph514096
Monroe497298
Morgan475095
Fulton470669
Logan469273
Christian467980
Montgomery455075
Lee449656
Bureau419686
Perry404669
Saline384562
Iroquois384070
Fayette381056
McDonough349754
Jersey316653
Douglas299036
Union290645
Shelby290042
Crawford289130
Lawrence288230
Wayne258156
White254129
Richland249352
Hancock248334
Pike247656
Cass241828
Bond239924
Clark236037
Ford230855
Clay224547
Edgar224044
Carroll222737
Warren215854
Johnson205121
Moultrie203330
Washington202827
Jo Daviess200424
Greene194537
Mason192850
Wabash191115
Massac189143
De Witt188930
Piatt186814
Mercer183734
Cumberland169323
Menard153512
Jasper145318
Marshall131321
Hamilton123920
Brown10097
Pulaski96411
Schuyler9478
Edwards92915
Stark74726
Gallatin7114
Scott6854
Alexander65011
Calhoun6282
Henderson61514
Hardin54713
Putnam5384
Pope4555
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 910013

Reported Deaths: 14848
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1242001927
Lake620331075
Allen51884742
Hamilton42701438
St. Joseph40912583
Elkhart32557482
Vanderburgh29401430
Tippecanoe26310243
Johnson22896411
Hendricks21505335
Porter21137337
Clark16825215
Madison16724373
Vigo15386269
Monroe14106189
LaPorte13869233
Delaware13402213
Howard13379256
Kosciusko11039134
Hancock10439155
Warrick10325173
Bartholomew10134163
Floyd10007200
Wayne9408215
Grant8744193
Morgan8567155
Boone8151109
Dubois7438123
Henry7314125
Dearborn723586
Noble713499
Marshall7102124
Cass7004117
Lawrence6733147
Jackson634980
Shelby6304105
Gibson5965104
Harrison583684
Huntington582689
Montgomery5594100
DeKalb551391
Knox526699
Clinton519663
Miami517980
Putnam514867
Whitley505451
Steuben476664
Wabash467791
Jasper459960
Jefferson450690
Ripley433574
Adams432265
Daviess3937102
Scott386163
White380957
Decatur372795
Greene371687
Clay370754
Wells370383
Fayette358670
Posey348838
Jennings335852
Washington320345
Spencer308034
LaGrange307974
Fountain302553
Randolph296987
Sullivan291447
Owen273561
Orange268358
Starke265560
Fulton260051
Jay245634
Perry242048
Carroll236526
Franklin225236
Vermillion221550
Rush219828
Parke209018
Tipton203653
Pike196337
Blackford161334
Pulaski151750
Crawford140118
Benton138515
Newton136841
Brown129445
Martin122115
Switzerland12039
Warren109116
Union91010
Ohio74411
Unassigned0457