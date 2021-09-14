Clear

Why more travelers are flying their pets by private jet

Why more travelers are flying their pets by private jet

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

It doesn't seem like that long ago that private jets were considered completely out of reach for anyone who wasn't obscenely rich or famous -- both in some cases.

But private aviation has become far more accessible over the years, and there's been a particularly large shift since 2019.

Not only has usage skyrocketed as a result of the travel chaos brought about by the pandemic, with numerous companies reporting a surge in bookings from travelers new to the private jet world, more and more are taking their pets on board with them.

Global aviation company VistaJet has reported a 86% increase in the number of animals it's flown over the last two years, and it's not just cats and dogs we're talking about.

According to Matteo Atti, executive vice president of marketing and innovation for the company, one in four of its members now flies with a four-legged companion, while the amount of birds being taken on board are also on the rise.

"Rabbits are a recent new breed of pet flown by VistaJet, and while dogs continue to make up the majority of animal passengers, the number of cats spiked 357% from 2019 to 2020," says Atti.

Meanwhile, US private jet company NetJets is embraced the significant rise in furry companions on board its flights by launching the hashtag #NetPets in order to showcase some of its cutest furry fliers.

Pampered pets

So what's brought about this sudden increase in animals receiving the private jet treatment?

VistaJet suggest that the "fast increase in pet adoptions" during the height of the pandemic -- the number of foster pets in US homes jumped by 8% between March and September 2020 according to PetPoint, a software program with more than 1,200 shelters in its database, may have played a part.

However, Daniel Hirschhorn, co-founder of boutique private jet charter company Luxury Aircraft Solutions and monthly membership program JetMembership.com believes that this trend is largely due to the overall lifestyle shift many have experienced due to the impact of Covid-19.

"We're seeing an increase in the level of leisure trips versus business trips," he tells CNN Travel. "You're not going to take your dog into your meeting, but you'll certainly take it to your other house, if that's convenient for you.

"We're also seeing people that have much more flexible work schedules, so they're able to travel with their pets more often, or use that vacation home they might have only gone to for a weekend, and stay for a week or two weeks or a month."

Hirschhorn, who says his New York-based company has experienced a 74% jump in passengers flying with pets since 2019, also notes a rise in bookings for entire families, as opposed to just one or two people traveling together.

"Let's say you have an aircraft with eight seats," he explains. "You might have seen two or three people traveling [before], now you're seeing an average of five or six people.

Shifting dynamic

"So it's kind of a shifting dynamic in who's traveling and why, which is leading to the increase in pets. "I don't think it [the upsurge] is because more people have pets. I think they're just finding more time to be with their pets."

Katelynn Stege from Texas has found herself taking more private flights with her Australian Labradoodle Moose during the pandemic, and says the comfort and convenience provided is incomparable.

"Flying privately allows your pet to be right next to you and people they are familiar with and comfortable with, whereas on a commercial flight you can't always sit next to people you know," Stege tells CNN Travel via email.

"They [the animals] have freedom to stretch their legs and roam around a little instead of being crated on a commercial flight."

Stege, who spends an average of $30,000 per flight and always uses NetJets, says she's never flown commercial with any of her dogs because she feels the process is simply too stressful for large animals.

At present, many commercial airlines will allow travelers to transport a cat or a small dog weighing less than 25 pounds in the passenger cabin provided the animal is placed in a carrier that fits under the seat in front.

However, bigger dogs are required to fly in a crate in the cargo hold, which ultimately involves some level of risk.

Comfort factor

In January, a new Department of Transportation regulation went into effect that led to a number of different airlines, including JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, prohibiting owners from bringing pets on board as emotional support animals, a practice that allowed bigger pets to travel in the cabin.

It's likely that this significant rule change will have prompted some of those who rely on their pets as emotional support animals and can afford private aviation to take the plunge.

"There are certainly some people that are flying private to avoid having to put their pet in the cargo hold, or just board their pet somewhere else and not bring them," adds Hirschhorn. "So we're also seeing an uptrend in that as well."

However, due to the sizable difference in price between flying commercially and taking a private jet, he think it's unlikely that this will prove to be a notable increase, simply because a lot of travelers with pets won't have the money for private plane fees.

"It's not like [many people are saying] 'I'm not able to take my pet on a regular flight that's $500, so let me spend $15,000," he adds.

"It certainly comes into play, but it's just such a huge jump in price that I don't think that that's a real key deciding factor for a lot of people."

The changing travel restrictions and overall uncertainty of the past 18 months or so have also led some devoted -- and wealthy -- pet owners to send private planes to collect their pets in order be reunited with them.

"We've just sent two cats on a private jet to Mykonos earlier this summer," Ikenna Ordor, CEO of UK private jet hire company Starr Luxury Jets, told British newspaper the Daily Telegraph earlier this year.

"They'd been left with a sitter but the owner wanted to stay out longer and missed them too much."

Stress free

Hirschhorn recently arranged a booking for a customer located in California who'd just adopted a dog from Pennsylvania, and requested a private plane to collect her new pet, along with a human companion, and drop it off to her a cost of an estimated $30,000.

"I think Covid has normalized that type of behavior where people are just like, bring it [my animal] to me," he adds.

"Obviously, most people wouldn't want to spend that type of money to adopt a dog, but this was a situation where getting the dog there was more important than the money."

For Stege, who works for an oil and gas utility company, one of the biggest benefits that comes from traveling by private plane with her dog Moose is being able to avoid any situations that might be distressing for him.

"You can drive up to the plane and get on with your pet without putting them in the stressful situation of going through the airport security and being around a lot of strangers and loud noises that go on in an airport," she explains.

This sentiment is shared by Hirschhorn, who feels that the majority of private jet fliers who bring their pets along just want to be sure that the animals are settled while traveling, and are less concerned about the luxuriousness of the experience or the prospect of saving a few thousand dollars.

"It's not just that you get to take a really cute picture of your dog for Instagram," he jokes. "It's more the convenience of being with your animals the whole time and not having to worry about who's handling them and what they're doing. Or if your animal is upset or not.

"Once you really break it down, and you take away the dollars and cents, then it's basically asking 'is my family member going to be okay?'

"That's what I think a lot of pet owners are thinking. And I have dogs myself, so I understand."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Evening Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, evening storms possible. High: 90°

Image

Masks are back for Vigo County Schools

Image

THN boys tennis beats West Vigo

Image

Griffin Graham

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vigo County coach and teacher finalist for Coach of the Year

Image

Works begins to revitalize rough roads at West Boggs Park

Image

COVID-19 and getting care

Image

Indiana State Police on the search for new recruits - here's how you can apply

Image

Discussion continues on how to properly honor aviator

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1573538

Reported Deaths: 26800
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60506110877
DuPage1022301348
Will858101077
Lake758431051
Kane64894837
Winnebago38245539
Madison37265564
St. Clair34476555
McHenry32463311
Peoria25476358
Champaign25337179
Sangamon23940262
McLean21284203
Tazewell19367325
Rock Island17387339
Kankakee16285230
Kendall15074103
LaSalle14172272
Macon13977226
Vermilion12670176
Adams12392145
DeKalb11399126
Williamson10963149
Whiteside7694176
Boone750281
Jackson741278
Coles7062108
Ogle695385
Grundy686881
Clinton670297
Franklin652493
Knox6397161
Marion6310133
Macoupin620597
Henry595672
Jefferson5871130
Effingham572780
Livingston555994
Woodford546691
Stephenson528888
Randolph514096
Monroe497298
Morgan475095
Fulton470669
Logan469273
Christian467980
Montgomery455075
Lee449656
Bureau419686
Perry404669
Saline384562
Iroquois384070
Fayette381056
McDonough349754
Jersey316653
Douglas299036
Union290645
Shelby290042
Crawford289130
Lawrence288230
Wayne258156
White254129
Richland249352
Hancock248334
Pike247656
Cass241828
Bond239924
Clark236037
Ford230855
Clay224547
Edgar224044
Carroll222737
Warren215854
Johnson205121
Moultrie203330
Washington202827
Jo Daviess200424
Greene194537
Mason192850
Wabash191115
Massac189143
De Witt188930
Piatt186814
Mercer183734
Cumberland169323
Menard153512
Jasper145318
Marshall131321
Hamilton123920
Brown10097
Pulaski96411
Schuyler9478
Edwards92915
Stark74726
Gallatin7114
Scott6854
Alexander65011
Calhoun6282
Henderson61514
Hardin54713
Putnam5384
Pope4555
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 910013

Reported Deaths: 14848
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1242001927
Lake620331075
Allen51884742
Hamilton42701438
St. Joseph40912583
Elkhart32557482
Vanderburgh29401430
Tippecanoe26310243
Johnson22896411
Hendricks21505335
Porter21137337
Clark16825215
Madison16724373
Vigo15386269
Monroe14106189
LaPorte13869233
Delaware13402213
Howard13379256
Kosciusko11039134
Hancock10439155
Warrick10325173
Bartholomew10134163
Floyd10007200
Wayne9408215
Grant8744193
Morgan8567155
Boone8151109
Dubois7438123
Henry7314125
Dearborn723586
Noble713499
Marshall7102124
Cass7004117
Lawrence6733147
Jackson634980
Shelby6304105
Gibson5965104
Harrison583684
Huntington582689
Montgomery5594100
DeKalb551391
Knox526699
Clinton519663
Miami517980
Putnam514867
Whitley505451
Steuben476664
Wabash467791
Jasper459960
Jefferson450690
Ripley433574
Adams432265
Daviess3937102
Scott386163
White380957
Decatur372795
Greene371687
Clay370754
Wells370383
Fayette358670
Posey348838
Jennings335852
Washington320345
Spencer308034
LaGrange307974
Fountain302553
Randolph296987
Sullivan291447
Owen273561
Orange268358
Starke265560
Fulton260051
Jay245634
Perry242048
Carroll236526
Franklin225236
Vermillion221550
Rush219828
Parke209018
Tipton203653
Pike196337
Blackford161334
Pulaski151750
Crawford140118
Benton138515
Newton136841
Brown129445
Martin122115
Switzerland12039
Warren109116
Union91010
Ohio74411
Unassigned0457