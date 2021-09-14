Clear

Black, Hispanic people miss out on Covid-19 testing and vaccinations

Black, Hispanic people miss out on Covid-19 testing and vaccinations

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

Black and Hispanic people in the United States are more likely to catch Covid-19, and they're more likely to be hospitalized or even die of it. But both groups are still missing out on testing and vaccination in many states, according to new data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and shared exclusively with CNN.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Black and Hispanic people are at least twice as likely to die of Covid-19 as non-Hispanic White people and nearly three times more likely to be hospitalized. Both Black and Hispanic people are more likely than White people to be infected with Covid-19, too.

But Hispanic people and Black people, with exceptions in a few states, are more heavily represented among those who have been infected with Covid-19 or died of it than they are among those who have been vaccinated, according to the JHU data.

Without the data, authorities can't know what they need to do to fix disparities that can help the virus spread and prolong the pandemic. With it, problem areas become clear.

Of the 37 states that track cases and vaccinations by ethnicity, Hispanic people represent a smaller share of vaccinations than they do cases in all but four states. And of the 39 states that track by race, Black people represent a smaller share of vaccinations than they do cases in all but six states.

Similar trends can be seen for testing, though only eight states track the share of Covid-19 tests by race and ethnicity along with cases and deaths.

For the past six months or so, JHU has parsed through demographic data on Covid-19 cases, deaths, testing and vaccinations made publicly available by states. A new dashboard, published Tuesday, offers a state-by-state look at the data broken down by age, gender, race and ethnicity.

States do report this information to the CDC, but the resulting datasets are limited by federal reporting requirements, Beth Blauer, executive director and co-founder of the Centers for Civic Impact at JHU, told CNN.

States are able to utilize -- and publish -- the data they collect beyond these federal regulatory constraints, and the JHU dashboard that attempts to standardize the data states put out offers perhaps the most detailed demographic look at various Covid-19 metrics.

But while JHU's data showcases the persistent disparities in Covid-19 risk for certain demographic groups, it's also readily apparent that there is also a persistent lack of available data necessary to track and improve upon those disparities.

Inconsistent data complicates the effort

Compiling this data was "complicated at every turn," Blauer told CNN. "It's indicative of a lack of leadership and lack of focus on standardizing data."

JHU found inconsistencies in the ways that racial and ethnic groups are defined among states, sometimes even across different metrics within the same state's data.

Also, states have six different ways to tabulate testing -- the number of people tested or the number of specimens tested, for example -- and six different ways to account for vaccinations, too.

Poor data collection frameworks are present across the country, which is a larger referendum on the public health system in the US, Blauer told CNN. The share of data that has demographic detail attached to it has stayed pretty consistently below 60%.

"It demonstrates that the system itself doesn't learn," she said.

Regardless, data collection is a step in the right direction, experts say. "We always say data is what drives action," Emily Zylla, senior research fellow with the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at University of Minnesota, told CNN.

And once it's collected and published, the data needs to be tied to specific strategies and interventions to really make change, she said.

Illinois, for example, is one of the few states that tracks both testing and vaccination data by race and ethnicity.

"By collecting demographic data for testing, cases, and deaths, we can see some of these hardest hit areas and deploy more resources -- such as educational materials, community health workers, and testing. Similarly, demographic vaccination data helps inform where more targeted efforts are needed," Melaney Arnold, public information officer with the state health department, told CNN.

"With lower vaccination rates among the African American -- Black population, we have reached out to houses of worship and community-based organizations in these communities to set up mobile vaccination clinics, as well as outreach to Black fraternity and sorority organizations to help instill trust in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines."

Despite data limitations, trends emerge but aren't corrected

"The data, even in its limited nature, really confirms that if you are poor and if you are Black or Brown in this country, you are very limited in where you can access basic resources to even navigate personal decisions around Covid," Blauer told CNN.

"Even when we knew there were major testing access issues we didn't correct for it in vaccination distribution."

With one exception in Missouri, each of the states in which Black and Hispanic people are under-tested are also states in which Black and Hispanic people are under-vaccinated relative to their share of Covid-19 cases.

It took a while for the federal government to require states to collect demographic data for tests, Zylla said, and even after it was required, collecting that type of data requires people to share information about themselves and involves a level of trust.

"Getting to that level of data doesn't happen overnight," she said.

Technology and resources that allow for thorough record-keeping differ by state, and health departments are stretched thin with other pandemic-related tasks, too.

"Local leaders also frustrated. They're carrying the burden of having to be front line responders," JHU's Blauer told CNN. "There are bright spots at local level, both states and local communities. The question is: 'Are we going to extrapolate these lessons learned?'"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masks are back for Vigo County Schools

Image

THN boys tennis beats West Vigo

Image

Griffin Graham

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vigo County coach and teacher finalist for Coach of the Year

Image

Works begins to revitalize rough roads at West Boggs Park

Image

COVID-19 and getting care

Image

Indiana State Police on the search for new recruits - here's how you can apply

Image

Discussion continues on how to properly honor aviator

Image

Work on a new larger than life mural wraps up in Paris, Illinois

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1573538

Reported Deaths: 26800
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60506110877
DuPage1022301348
Will858101077
Lake758431051
Kane64894837
Winnebago38245539
Madison37265564
St. Clair34476555
McHenry32463311
Peoria25476358
Champaign25337179
Sangamon23940262
McLean21284203
Tazewell19367325
Rock Island17387339
Kankakee16285230
Kendall15074103
LaSalle14172272
Macon13977226
Vermilion12670176
Adams12392145
DeKalb11399126
Williamson10963149
Whiteside7694176
Boone750281
Jackson741278
Coles7062108
Ogle695385
Grundy686881
Clinton670297
Franklin652493
Knox6397161
Marion6310133
Macoupin620597
Henry595672
Jefferson5871130
Effingham572780
Livingston555994
Woodford546691
Stephenson528888
Randolph514096
Monroe497298
Morgan475095
Fulton470669
Logan469273
Christian467980
Montgomery455075
Lee449656
Bureau419686
Perry404669
Saline384562
Iroquois384070
Fayette381056
McDonough349754
Jersey316653
Douglas299036
Union290645
Shelby290042
Crawford289130
Lawrence288230
Wayne258156
White254129
Richland249352
Hancock248334
Pike247656
Cass241828
Bond239924
Clark236037
Ford230855
Clay224547
Edgar224044
Carroll222737
Warren215854
Johnson205121
Moultrie203330
Washington202827
Jo Daviess200424
Greene194537
Mason192850
Wabash191115
Massac189143
De Witt188930
Piatt186814
Mercer183734
Cumberland169323
Menard153512
Jasper145318
Marshall131321
Hamilton123920
Brown10097
Pulaski96411
Schuyler9478
Edwards92915
Stark74726
Gallatin7114
Scott6854
Alexander65011
Calhoun6282
Henderson61514
Hardin54713
Putnam5384
Pope4555
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 910013

Reported Deaths: 14848
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1242001927
Lake620331075
Allen51884742
Hamilton42701438
St. Joseph40912583
Elkhart32557482
Vanderburgh29401430
Tippecanoe26310243
Johnson22896411
Hendricks21505335
Porter21137337
Clark16825215
Madison16724373
Vigo15386269
Monroe14106189
LaPorte13869233
Delaware13402213
Howard13379256
Kosciusko11039134
Hancock10439155
Warrick10325173
Bartholomew10134163
Floyd10007200
Wayne9408215
Grant8744193
Morgan8567155
Boone8151109
Dubois7438123
Henry7314125
Dearborn723586
Noble713499
Marshall7102124
Cass7004117
Lawrence6733147
Jackson634980
Shelby6304105
Gibson5965104
Harrison583684
Huntington582689
Montgomery5594100
DeKalb551391
Knox526699
Clinton519663
Miami517980
Putnam514867
Whitley505451
Steuben476664
Wabash467791
Jasper459960
Jefferson450690
Ripley433574
Adams432265
Daviess3937102
Scott386163
White380957
Decatur372795
Greene371687
Clay370754
Wells370383
Fayette358670
Posey348838
Jennings335852
Washington320345
Spencer308034
LaGrange307974
Fountain302553
Randolph296987
Sullivan291447
Owen273561
Orange268358
Starke265560
Fulton260051
Jay245634
Perry242048
Carroll236526
Franklin225236
Vermillion221550
Rush219828
Parke209018
Tipton203653
Pike196337
Blackford161334
Pulaski151750
Crawford140118
Benton138515
Newton136841
Brown129445
Martin122115
Switzerland12039
Warren109116
Union91010
Ohio74411
Unassigned0457