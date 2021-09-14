Clear

Texas governor says he's committed to eliminating rapists. The state has more than 5,000 untested rape kits

Texas governor says he's committed to eliminating rapists. The state has more than 5,000 untested rape kits

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 3:00 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Randi Kaye, Danelle Garcia and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

The Texas law barring abortions at six weeks of pregnancy has women's rights advocates up in arms for a number of reasons, not least because it makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

For Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, that's not a big issue, since "Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott said last week.

How, these advocates ask, will Texas do that when it has more than 5,000 rape kits still untested, languishing on shelves around the state? And when there have been as many as 18,000 incidents of rape in the state in a year?

"That would be a beautiful thing to see, but it's not going to happen," Lavinia Masters, a rape survivor and an advocate for other survivors, said of Abbott's promise. "It's not realistic."

Statistics from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) show that as of August 2021, there were 5,298 untested sexual assault kits, including 1,716 kits within the DPS crime lab system and 3,582 unsubmitted kits that remain with law enforcement agencies across the state.

And that's not counting the kits that could still be untested at the 231 law enforcement agencies that did not respond to the state audit, although it is required by law.

Masters was 13 when she was raped by someone who broke into her Dallas home and held a knife to her throat. Her rape kit sat on a shelf for more than 20 years before it was tested.

Her rapist, finally identified by the kit evidence, was already in prison, having gone on to rape two other women.

The statute of limitations had expired in her case.

A bill Abbott signed in 2019 designed to audit untested rape kits across the state and set strict testing requirements was named the Lavinia Masters Act. Masters was there when he signed the bill, and she is a member of Abbott's sexual assault survivor's task force.

Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave has been working alongside Masters for years to clear the rape kit backlog. At one point, there were about 19,000 untested kits.

"Each box is not just a box sitting on a shelf. It represents a survivor's story. It represents an individual, a family who has been impacted by this," Neave told CNN. "It represents women who are waiting for justice."

The state is making the rape kits a priority, Neave said, and it has approved $50 million to help test the kits, but part of the problem is a shortage of forensic investigators to process them, she said.

Masters said she still gets angry when she thinks about her case.

"I know that you didn't care about me and what happened to me," she said of officials. "And so you just shelved me. And I know that's part of my passion, and why I get so angry with this."

Beyond the backlog, the new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks even in the case of rape and incest, infuriates Masters. She said she knows that if she had gotten pregnant from that rape, she wouldn't have known in time to end the pregnancy.

She would have had to carry and deliver her rapist's child, at 13 years old.

"I would be forced to carry that baby," Masters said. "That's not even common sense."

Neave voted against the new legislation, which she said will lead to women again attempting dangerous abortions on themselves without medical help.

"That legislation is taking us backwards," she said. "And the fear and concern that we have is that if you cannot have a medical doctor perform that procedure, that we're going to have women doing it in a garage, or going back to the era of the hangers. And that is a concern."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masks are back for Vigo County Schools

Image

THN boys tennis beats West Vigo

Image

Griffin Graham

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vigo County coach and teacher finalist for Coach of the Year

Image

Works begins to revitalize rough roads at West Boggs Park

Image

COVID-19 and getting care

Image

Indiana State Police on the search for new recruits - here's how you can apply

Image

Discussion continues on how to properly honor aviator

Image

Work on a new larger than life mural wraps up in Paris, Illinois

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453