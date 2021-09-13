Clear

Shinzo Abe Fast Facts

Shinzo Abe Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Personal

Birth date: September 21, 1954

Birth place: Nagato, Japan (some sources say Tokyo)

Father: Shintaro Abe, former Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

Mother: Yoko Kishi

Marriage: Akie (Matsuzaki) Abe (1987-present)

Education: Seiki University, B.S. in Political Science, 1977; Attended the University of Southern California, 1978-1979

Other Facts

He was Japan's first prime minister born after World War II.

His grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, was Japan's prime minister from 1957 to 1960.

Abe's great uncle, Eisuke Sato, was prime minister from 1964 to 1972. Sato was also a Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

In early 2013, Abe launched a grand experiment designed to jolt Japan's economy out of decades of stagnation. Known as "Abenomics," it included three so-called arrows: massive monetary stimulus, increased government spending and significant economic reforms.

Timeline

1977-1979 - Travels to the United States to study politics at the University of Southern California.

1993 - Abe is elected to Japan's House of Representatives.

1999 - Becomes director of the Committee on Health and Welfare and also director of the LDP's Social Affairs Division.

2000-2003 - Is the deputy chief cabinet secretary of the LDP.

2005-2006 - Chief cabinet secretary of the LDP.

September 26, 2006-September 25, 2007 - Prime minister of Japan.

March 1, 2007 - Abe sparks controversy by his claims that the foreign "comfort women" who staffed Japanese military brothels during WW II were not coerced into the work. He apologizes on March 26.

September 12, 2007 - Abe announces his resignation.

September 13, 2007 - Hospitalized at Keio University Hospital for gastrointestinal inflammation caused by exhaustion and stress.

September 25, 2007 - Abe dissolves his cabinet. Yasuo Fukuda becomes prime minister.

September 26, 2012 - Wins a run-off election for the leadership of the LDP.

December 16, 2012 - The LDP wins a landslide victory in elections.

December 26, 2012 - Is elected prime minister by the Japanese parliament.

December 26, 2013 - Visits a controversial war shrine in Tokyo, igniting a firestorm of criticism and condemnation among neighboring countries. The Yasukuni Shrine is regarded by China, North Korea and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's imperial military past.

December 14, 2014 - Wins a landslide victory in his reelection.

August 14, 2015 - During a speech marking the 70th anniversary of World War II, Abe expresses his remorse for Japan's participation in the war, but gives no new apology for its actions. Additionally, he says that future generations of Japanese should no longer need to keep apologizing.

September 8, 2015 - Is reelected president of the LDP.

December 27, 2016 - Abe becomes the first Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor with a US president and the first to visit the USS Arizona Memorial.

May 3, 2017 - Abe says he aims to have his country's pacifist constitution revised and a new version in effect by 2020.

September 25, 2017 - Calls a snap election to take advantage of higher opinion polls to secure a stronger mandate. Abe dissolves the lower house of parliament three days later. On October 22, Abe's ruling coalition wins a clear majority with more than two-thirds of Parliament's 465 seats.

May 4, 2018 - During a phone call, Abe speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the situation in the Korean Peninsula. This is the first time that the two leaders have ever spoken on the phone.

July 22, 2019 - Abe declares victory in Japan's national elections after polls indicate his party has won a majority of seats in the upper house of Parliament. He is now set to be the country's longest-serving prime minister.

August 28, 2020 - Abe announces his intention to resign, citing health reasons.

September 16, 2020 - Officially resigns as prime minister.

December 25, 2020 - Abe corrects statements he previously made in parliament, apologizing for unintentionally repeating false remarks regarding a political funding scandal. Though Abe has denied any wrongdoing, his former aide was fined for underrepresenting subsidized payments for supporters attending cherry blossom viewing parties.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Griffin Graham

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vigo County coach and teacher finalist for Coach of the Year

Image

Works begins to revitalize rough roads at West Boggs Park

Image

COVID-19 and getting care

Image

Indiana State Police on the search for new recruits - here's how you can apply

Image

Discussion continues on how to properly honor aviator

Image

Work on a new larger than life mural wraps up in Paris, Illinois

Image

Storms are in the forecast - Kevin explains

Image

Working to keep history alive

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453