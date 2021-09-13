Clear

Here's who is hiring for the holidays so far this year

Here's who is hiring for the holidays so far this year

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Employers are gearing up for the annual holiday shopping rush and once again looking to add seasonal workers to bolster their store, warehouse and logistics ranks.

Their announcements come as big chains are expecting strong holiday demand from shoppers, despite risks that the Delta variant may pose to consumer spending. Consulting firm KPMG predicts holiday sales for US retailers will grow 7% from last year, based on an August survey of 114 retail executives.

Like last year, many of the jobs advertised so far are related to online delivery of goods, such as mail carriers and warehouse workers. What's new for this year is enhanced recruiting tactics, which range from sign-on bonuses to job offers within half an hour of submitting an application.

Even though employers are posting jobs, there is no guarantee they'll be able to fill them. US businesses are facing trouble hiring staff right now, and there were a record 10.9 million job openings in July, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Here are a few major employers who have said they're hiring holiday workers so far.

UPS

UPS is hiring 100,000 part and full-time seasonal workers to meet holiday delivery demand, the same number the company brought on last year.

The roles are mainly for package handlers, drivers, and driver helpers, which assist drivers on delivery routes.

"This is the tightest hiring market we've ever seen," said UPS spokesperson Dan McMackin. UPS is adjusting by raising hourly pay in some markets, with roles starting at $15 an hour, and offering sign-on bonuses to hire seasonal employees.

The company is also speeding up application times for holiday hires. In the past, job candidates had to wait up to two weeks to receive an offer. This year, UPS is pledging offers for many roles within 30 minutes.

United States Postal Service

The US Postal Service is bringing on more than 40,000 workers to handle mail and package deliveries during what is typically the agency's busiest season.

The Postal Service is looking for mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers in cities and rural areas. It is holding around 60 job fairs around the country where candidates can apply, more events than the agency usually holds.

The Postal Service typically adds seasonal staff, although the number varies by year, agency spokesperson David Partenheimer said in an email.

Kohl's

Kohl's wants to add 90,000 seasonal workers to stores and warehouses to meet customer demand, a similar figure to last year.

New for this year: Kohl's workers will be eligible to receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400 for working through the holiday stretch.

Kohl's is also hiring seasonal employees for the first time at a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio, and beauty advisors for Sephora mini-shops at 200 Kohl's stores.

Michaels

Arts and crafts chain Michaels is adding more than 20,000 workers in stores and distribution centers, up around 25% from last year.

Michaels said in an announcement last month that it offers competitive wages, flexible hours and a 30% discount to seasonal workers. Last year, Michaels hired more than half of seasonal in-store workers into permanent roles.

The arts and crafts industry has grown during the pandemic with people spending more time at home. Michaels sales at stores open for at least one year increased 4.8% in 2020 from a year earlier.

1-800-Flowers.com

1-800-Flowers.com plans to hire more than 10,000 seasonal workers, a similar figure to last year.

The floral delivery retailer will bring on 10,000 employees to deliver food and gifts to customers from its brands, including Harry & David and Cheryl's Cookies.

It's looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in "key high-volume areas" such as gift assembly. The majority of roles are in Illinois, Ohio and Oregon.

The company is offering bonuses and increased pay for returning hires, said Steve Lightman, the company's group president of gourmet foods and gift baskets, in an email.

These moves are "on par with last year," Lightman said, and the company is exploring other incentives such as product giveaways and raffles to attract workers.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Discount chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet wants to add more than 3,000 workers for the holidays.

This figure is up slightly from last year due to new store growth, an Ollie's spokesperson said in an email. Ollie's has opened more than 40 stores in the past year.

Ollie's is hiring for store and warehouse positions.

The retailer is not offering any new incentives to attract workers this year, the spokesperson said, but has started holding in-person hiring events for the first time to reach a broader pool of applicants.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Another Hot & Breezy Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Sunny and hot. High: 90°

Image

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear, light breeze.

Image

Alzheimer Walk

Image

Alzheimer's Walk

Image

Sunday: Sunny, hot and breezy. High: 90°

Image

ISU Volleyball Wins Their Invitational Championship

Image

Remembering local fireman on 9/11 anniversary

Image

Terre Haute South Tennis Captures Their Invitational Championship

Image

Terre Haute North Tennis Finishes in Third at their Invitational

Image

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy evening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453