Clear

George W. Bush just threw a whole lot of shade at Donald Trump

George W. Bush just threw a whole lot of shade at Donald Trump

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The man who was president during the attacks of September 11, 2001, used a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of that terrible day to call out the "malign force" coursing through the country thanks to the presidency (and post-presidency) of Donald Trump and offered an alternative vision for his party and the country.

George W. Bush gave the speech at the Shanksville, Pennsylvania, site where Flight 93 was brought down -- thanks to the heroics of the passengers who revolted against their hijackers. Here's the key bit (bolding is mine):

"In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient, united people. When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own. A malign force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures. So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together."

Bush didn't say Trump's name there. He didn't have to. If you have been alive and living on Planet Earth for the last 5 or so years, you know exactly who Bush is talking about with those words.

Since emerging as a candidate in the summer of 2015, Trump has spent his time and energy desperately trying to weaponize that which divides us. And he has done so for a simple and selfish reason: Pure political self-interest.

Trump understood from the jump that there was (and is) power in stoking resentments and anger. He aimed his message of victimhood directly at a White Americans barely clinging on to their dreams of being the middle class and said a) I understand you b) it's not your fault and c) it's the "elites" fault.

(Sidebar: The greatest trick Trump ever played on the American electorate was that he, a child of privilege who spent his entire adult life in New York City and who made his reputation on high-end luxury, was somehow the voice of the shrinking of the White working man.)

Trump's entire 2016 (and 2020) campaign was built on the notion that elites were out to screw the average (White) guy. Here's one particularly telling riff on that front from 2018:

"I hate it. I meet these people -- they call them 'the elite.' These people. I look at them, I say, 'That's elite?' We got more money, we got more brains, we got better houses, apartments, we got nicer boats, we're smarter than they are, and they say they're elite? We're the elite. You're the elite. We're the elite."

What lies down the road of, to borrow Bush's phrase, "anger, fear and resentment"? Unfortunately we already know the answer to that question. January 6 is what happens. An armed insurrection of Trump supporters fed lies about the 2020 election and convinced that they needed to, uh, take their country back.

What Bush is trying to do is offer a different path for his party. A path in which what we have in common with each other take precedence over what differentiates us. Again, Bush (this is long but important):

"On America's day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab for a neighbor's hand and rally to the cause of one another. That is the America I know.

"At a time when religious bigotry might have flowed freely, I saw Americans reject prejudice and embrace people of Muslim faith. That is the nation I know.

"At a time when nativism could have stirred hatred and violence against people perceived as outsiders, I saw Americans reaffirm their welcome to immigrants and refugees. That is the nation I know.

"At a time when some viewed the rising generation as individualistic and decadent, I saw young people embrace an ethic of service and rise to selfless action. That is the nation I know.

"This is not mere nostalgia; it is the truest version of ourselves. It is what we have been -- and what we can be again."

(By the way, am I the only one who heard echoes in that speech of James Earl Jones' famous "people will come" speech in "Field of Dreams"? Especially this line from Jones: "This field, this game -- it's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again.")

Bush's argument goes liker this: In our worst moment, when hate and division could have overwhelmed all of us, the opposite happened: We came together. Which means that at this moment of polarization, division and, yes, hatred, that could happen again.

Bush's speech then is rightly understood as not only a denunciation of Trumpism but also an appeal to our better angels. Whether that appeal will fall on deaf ears remains to be seen.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Another Hot & Breezy Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Sunny and hot. High: 90°

Image

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear, light breeze.

Image

Alzheimer Walk

Image

Alzheimer's Walk

Image

Sunday: Sunny, hot and breezy. High: 90°

Image

ISU Volleyball Wins Their Invitational Championship

Image

Remembering local fireman on 9/11 anniversary

Image

Terre Haute South Tennis Captures Their Invitational Championship

Image

Terre Haute North Tennis Finishes in Third at their Invitational

Image

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy evening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453