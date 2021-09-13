Clear

Two departing FDA leaders among scientists who say Covid-19 vaccines do not currently 'show a need for boosting'

Two departing FDA leaders among scientists who say Covid-19 vaccines do not currently 'show a need for boosting'

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

The current evidence on Covid-19 vaccines does not appear to support a need for booster shots in the general public right now, according to an international group of vaccine scientists, including some from the US Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization.

"Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high," the scientists write in a new opinion piece, published Monday in the medical journal The Lancet.

The authors of the paper include two senior FDA vaccine leaders, Dr. Philip Krause and Marion Gruber, who will be stepping down in October and November, the FDA announced late last month. No further details were released about their retirements, although they sparked questions about whether the departures would affect the agency's work.

The FDA and other public health agencies around the world continue to examine evidence on Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and the role booster doses of vaccine might play in improving immunity against the disease.

For the new paper in The Lancet, the scientists note that they reviewed randomized trials and observational studies on Covid-19 vaccines and consistently find that "vaccine efficacy is substantially greater against severe disease than against any infection; in addition, vaccination appears to be substantially protective against severe disease from all the main viral variants. Although the efficacy of most vaccines against symptomatic disease is somewhat less for the delta variant than for the alpha variant, there is still high vaccine efficacy against both symptomatic and severe disease due to the delta variant."

The scientists note that there is an opportunity right now to study variant-based boosters before there could be a widespread need for them. But they also argue in their paper that the current Covid-19 vaccine supply could "save more lives" if used in people who are not yet vaccinated than if used as boosters. In early August, the World Health Organization called for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September.

"To date, none of these studies has provided credible evidence of substantially declining protection against severe disease, even when there appear to be declines over time in vaccine efficacy against symptomatic disease," the scientists write in their paper.

"The limited supply of these vaccines will save the most lives if made available to people who are at appreciable risk of serious disease and have not yet received any vaccine. Even if some gain can ultimately be obtained from boosting, it will not outweigh the benefits of providing initial protection to the unvaccinated," the scientists write. "If vaccines are deployed where they would do the most good, they could hasten the end of the pandemic by inhibiting further evolution of variants."

The paper published just shy of a month after US federal health officials announced plans for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be offered this fall, starting September 20, subject to authorization from the FDA and sign off from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting this Friday to discuss vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech's application to administer their Covid-19 vaccine as a third dose, or "booster" shot, to people ages 16 and older.

"The message that boosting might soon be needed, if not justified by robust data and analysis, could adversely affect confidence in vaccines and undermine messaging about the value of primary vaccination. Public health authorities should also carefully consider the consequences for primary vaccination campaigns of endorsing boosters only for selected vaccines," the scientists write in their new paper. "Booster programmes that affect some but not all vaccinees may be difficult to implement—so it will be important to base recommendations on complete data about all vaccines available in a country, to consider the logistics of vaccination, and to develop clear public health messaging before boosting is widely recommended."

CNN has reached out to the FDA for comment on the Lancet review.

WHO push to wait on boosters

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated his call for wealthy nations to refrain from boosting their Covid-19 vaccinations until shots are available to more of the world. He urged countries to wait until at least the end of the year -- a longer timeline than WHO's initial call to wait till the end of September.

"Low and lower-middle income countries are not the second or third priority. Their health workers, older people, and other at risk groups have the same right to be protected," Tedros said.

"I will not stay silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki then reiterated the Biden administration's view that the US can offer Covid-19 booster shots to Americans this fall while at the same time working to provide vaccines to people around the world who have not yet received a shot.

"Our view is that this is a false choice," Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing. "And the United States has donated and shared about 140 million doses with over 90 countries -- more than all other countries combined."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Another Hot & Breezy Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Sunny and hot. High: 90°

Image

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear, light breeze.

Image

Alzheimer Walk

Image

Alzheimer's Walk

Image

Sunday: Sunny, hot and breezy. High: 90°

Image

ISU Volleyball Wins Their Invitational Championship

Image

Remembering local fireman on 9/11 anniversary

Image

Terre Haute South Tennis Captures Their Invitational Championship

Image

Terre Haute North Tennis Finishes in Third at their Invitational

Image

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy evening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453