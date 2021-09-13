Clear

Estos son los ganadores de los MTV VMA 2021

Estos son los ganadores de los MTV VMA 2021

Sep 13, 2021
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 2:00 AM
Posted By: olivertapia

(CNN) -- Los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021 se entregaron el domingo.

Justin Bieber lidera la lista de nominados de este año con siete, seguido por Megan Thee Stallion con seis nominaciones. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X y Olivia Rodrigo, nominados por primera vez, obtuvieron cinco nominaciones cada uno.

Estos son los ganadores:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" DJ Khaled ft. Drake -- "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) Doja Cat ft. SZA -- "Kiss Me More" Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" *GANADOR The Weeknd -- "Save Your Tears"

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Ariana Grande Doja Cat Justin Bieber *GANADOR Megan Thee Stallion Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

24kGoldn ft. iann dior -- "Mood" Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open" BTS -- "Dynamite" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" Dua Lipa -- "Levitating" Olivia Rodrigo -- "drivers license" *GANADOR

Olivia Rodrigo acepta el premio a la canción del año en los MTV Video Music Awards 2021.

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

24kGoldn Giveon The Kid LAROI Olivia Rodrigo *GANADOR Polo G Saweetie

ACTUACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO

Septiembre 2020: Wallows -- "Are You Bored Yet?" Octubre 2020: Ashnikko -- "Daisy" Noviembre 2020: SAINt JHN -- "Gorgeous" Diciembre 2020: 24kGoldn -- "Coco" Enero 2021: JC Stewart -- "Break My Heart" Febrero 2021: Latto -- "Sex Lies" -- RCA Records Marzo 2021: Madison Beer -- "Selfish" Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI -- "WITHOUT YOU" Mayo 2021: Olivia Rodrigo -- "drivers license" *GANADOR Junio 2021: girl in red "Serotonin" Julio 2021: Fousheé -- "my slime" Agosto 2021: jxdn -- "Think About Me"

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

24kGoldn ft. iann dior -- "Mood" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" Doja Cat ft. SZA -- "Kiss Me More" *GANADOR Drake ft. Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later" Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches" Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa -- "Prisoner"

MEJOR POP

Ariana Grande -- "positions" Billie Eilish -- "Therefore I Am" BTS -- "Butter" -- BIGHIT MUSIC Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness" Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches" *GANADOR Olivia Rodrigo -- "good 4 u" Shawn Mendes -- "Wonder" Taylor Swift -- "willow"

MEJOR HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" Drake ft. Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later" Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "On Me (remix)" Moneybagg Yo -- "Said Sum" Polo G -- "RAPSTAR" Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. -- "FRANCHISE" *GANADOR

MEJOR ROCK

Evanescence -- "Use My Voice" Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" John Mayer -- "Last Train Home" *GANADOR The Killers -- "My Own Soul's Warning" Kings Of Leon -- "The Bandit" Lenny Kravitz -- "Raise Vibration"

MEJOR ALTERNATIVO

Bleachers -- "Stop Making This Hurt" Glass Animals -- "Heat Waves" Imagine Dragons -- "Follow You" Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear -- "My Ex's Best Friend" *GANADOR Twenty One Pilots -- "Shy Away" -- Fueled By Ramen WILLOW ft. Travis Barker -- "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

MEJOR LATINO

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez -- "Dákiti" Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA -- "Lo Vas A Olvidar" *GANADOR Black Eyed Peas and Shakira -- "GIRL LIKE ME" J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy -- "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" Karol G -- "Bichota" Maluma -- "Hawái"

MEJOR R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid -- "BROWN SKIN GIRL" Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open" *GANADOR Chris Brown and Young Thug -- "Go Crazy" Giveon -- "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown -- "Come Through" SZA -- "Good Days"

MEJOR K-POP

(G)I-DLE -- "DUMDi DUMDi" BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream" BTS -- "Butter" *GANADOR Monsta X -- "Gambler" SEVENTEEN -- "Ready to love" TWICE -- "Alcohol-Free"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish -- "Your Power" *GANADOR Demi Lovato -- "Dancing With The Devil" H.E.R. -- "Fight For You" Kane Brown -- "Worldwide Beautiful" Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z -- "Entrepreneur"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish -- "Your Power" -- Directed by: Billie Eilish DJ Khaled ft. Drake -- "POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)" -- Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino *GANADOR Taylor Swift -- "willow" -- Directed by: Taylor Swift Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A -- "Franchise" -- Directed by: Travis Scott Tyler, The Creator -- "LUMBERJACK" -- Directed by: Wolf Haley

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid -- "BROWN SKIN GIRL" -- Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant *GANADOR Billie Eilish -- "Therefore I Am" -- Cinematography by: Rob Witt Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" -- Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper -- "Holy" -- Cinematography by: Elias Talbot Lady Gaga -- "911" -- Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth Lorde -- "Solar Power" -- Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer -- "ALREADY" -- Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" -- Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz Lady Gaga -- "911" -- Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Art Direction by: John Richoux Saweetie ft. Doja Cat -- "Best Friend" -- Art Direction by: Art Haynes GANADOR Taylor Swift -- "willow" -- Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Bella Poarch -- "Build A Bitch" -- Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova Coldplay -- "Higher Power" -- Visual Effects by: Mathematic Doja Cat & The Weeknd -- "You Right" -- Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel Glass Animals -- "Tangerine" -- Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Visual Effects by: Mathematic GANADOR P!NK -- "All I Know So Far" -- Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Ariana Grande -- "34+35" -- Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson BTS -- "Butter" --Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" -- Choreography by: Natricia Bernard Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" -- Choreography by: Nina McNeely Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness" -- Choreography by: Paul Roberts *GANADOR Marshmello & Halsey -- "Be Kind" -- Choreography by: Dani Vitale

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open" -- Editing by: Troy Charbonnet GANADOR BTS -- "Butter" -- Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens Drake -- "What's Next" -- Editing by: Noah Kendal Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness" -- Editing by: Claudia Wass Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches" -- Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa -- "Prisoner"

