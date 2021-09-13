Clear

227 people were killed defending the environment last year, a new report shows. That's a record.

227 people were killed defending the environment last year, a new report shows. That's a record.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 2:01 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 2:01 AM
Posted By: By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Behind the veil of the Covid-19 pandemic, 227 people were killed last year protecting forests, water and other natural resources under increasing stress from climate change, making 2020 the deadliest year on record for environmental defenders according to a report published Monday.

The environmental and human rights watchdog Global Witness gathered and analyzed 2020 data from around the world involving lethal attacks on environmental defenders, and discovered that an average of more than four people a week died while defending the environment.

Global Witness reported that most of the killings happened in Latin America. Colombia was the worst-affected country, the group said, with 65 defenders killed for either protecting Indigenous land or defending forests and their coca crops. Mexico, where a third of the attacks were linked to deforestation, ranked second with 30 killings.

The Philippines was the only country outside the region to record more than 15 deaths, Global Witness reported — 29 people there were killed for attempting to halt mining, logging, and dam projects. Together, the more than half of the attacks in 2020 took place in those three countries, according to Global Witness.

The family members of some victims described to Global Witness how lockdowns during the pandemic made it easier for defenders to be attacked in their own homes, targeted for taking on governments and businesses to protect natural resources that their communities rely on.

The climate crisis is stretching natural resources thin. Scientists said in August that the planet is warming much faster than previously thought. Without swift, deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions, communities may face irreversible changes to the ecosystems and natural resources they need.

"2020 was supposed to be the year the world stood still, but our data shows that this didn't translate to safer outcomes for those standing up for our planet," Chris Madden, one of the report's authors, told CNN.

"It's clear that the unaccountable exploitation and greed that's driving the climate crisis are also having an increasingly violent impact on people," he added.

Climate change, as well as rampant urbanization and industry, has led to water scarcity in many of these countries. Alongside the Southwest US, parts of Mexico, which ranked second on the list of countries with the highest killings, has been impacted by the first-ever water shortage on the Colorado River, which supplies roughly 40 million people in the western region including Mexico.

More than 70% of the attacks were on people defending forests — one of the planet's natural carbon sinks — from further deforestation and industrial development, according to Global Witness. The watchdog says others were killed for protecting rivers, oceans and other coastal ecosystems.

The report found logging to be the largest sector connected to most of the murder cases, with 23 in Brazil, Nicaragua, Peru and the Philippines collectively, followed by the fight for water rights and against dam building and mining.

And, despite making up only 5% of the world's population, more than 30% of all the fatal attacks targeted Indigenous people in 2020. Global Witness documented these in Mexico, Central and South America, as well as the Philippines.

Environmental activists in Africa are also experiencing the same violence, but researchers say it may be under reported. Global Witness documented 18 killings on the continent in 2020, a jump from just seven in 2019. Most of these attacks took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while the rest were in South Africa and Uganda.

The report found that more than one in 10 of the defenders killed in 2020 were women, reflecting a 2020 study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature that found climate change and environmental degradation are fueling violence against women.

"We know that beyond killings, many defenders and communities also experience attempts to silence them, with tactics like death threats, surveillance, sexual violence, or criminalisation," the authors wrote. "These kinds of attacks are even less well reported."

Adrien Salazar, policy director with the Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, said the report's findings also reflect what's happening in the US, where police are cracking down on Indigenous organizers protesting the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure like the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota.

"Activists in the global north are facing increased criminalization, while environmental defenders in the global south are facing increasing risk of death," Salazar, who was not involved with the report, told CNN.

"It's infuriating but also unsurprising that the murders of environmental defenders have increased again," he added. "As this new report shows, these defenders — and Indigenous environmental defenders in particular — are putting their lives at risk to protect our future."

Global Witness' researchers analyzed international and national datasets that lists attacks on environmental defenders, search-engine alerts, news sources, and information from dozens of local, national, and regional organizations around the world. They also examined data in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

While Global Witness has been documenting environmental attacks around the globe since 2012, the group noted that they may be undercounting the killings, since many parts of the world don't have free press and independent monitoring on attacks.

The authors as well as Salazar warn that as the climate crisis intensifies, so do the attacks against those trying to stop it.

"As the climate crisis and ecological devastation accelerate, the corporations that perpetrate these crises will be relentless in pursuing their profits even above the cost of human life," Salazar said. "Every life and every story matters. As long as violence against the earth continues, resistance will continue."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Mostly clear and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear, light breeze.

Image

Alzheimer Walk

Image

Alzheimer's Walk

Image

Sunday: Sunny, hot and breezy. High: 90°

Image

ISU Volleyball Wins Their Invitational Championship

Image

Remembering local fireman on 9/11 anniversary

Image

Terre Haute South Tennis Captures Their Invitational Championship

Image

Terre Haute North Tennis Finishes in Third at their Invitational

Image

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy evening

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453