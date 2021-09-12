North Korea says it fired new long-range cruise missiles, according to state media

North Korea claims it successfully test-fired new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, according to the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The report, dated Monday, says the country's Academy of Defense Science successfully test-fired the missiles on September 11 and 12, and that the weapons had been in development for two years.

The weapons demonstrate "another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing the military maneuvers of the hostile forces against the DPRK," the agency said.

The US and neighboring South Korea are looking into the launch claims, officials in both countries told CNN.

"Cruise missiles are often detected after the tests are conducted for their low flight altitudes. North Korea had conducted two cruise missile tests already this year, but we did not disclose them as we do not disclose all cruise missile tests we detect," a South Korean Defense Ministry official also said.

The North Korean launch announcement comes just as South Korea's top nuclear envoy heads to Japan to discuss North Korea with US and Japanese officials on Monday and Tuesday.

'Totally expected'

Multiple UN Security Council resolutions have expressed concern about North Korea's ballistic missile program. However, such resolutions have not focused on the development or testing of cruise missiles.

Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles are propelled by jet engines. Much like an airplane, they stay closer to the ground, making them harder to detect.

According to KCNA, the new missiles traveled for 7,580 seconds along oval and figure-eight flight orbits in the air above the territorial land and waters of North Korea and hit targets 1,500 kilometers away.

"This is a system that can reach targets throughout Japan," said Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies who specializes in open-source intelligence, "whereas the system we saw in March was a shorter range system just to target South Korea."

Lewis was referencing a series of North Korean missile tests earlier this year where Pyongyang test-fired a missile that flew 450 kilometers.

"It's a technical achievement for them," Lewis told CNN, but added that the test was "totally expected."

"It was very clear they were going to test something, and this was clearly on the list," he said.

North Korea's earlier test launches this year were widely seen as attempts to send a message to the Biden administration about the isolated country's importance in the region.

North Korea has shown off new and untested weaponry in its military parades over the last few months. The US anticipated that some of this would eventually be tested in a show of strength by North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, had warned last month that the country would respond to joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, which would "face a more serious security threat" for ignoring repeated warnings against the drills.

Late last month, the US also approved the sale of $258 million of precision guided munitions and related equipment to South Korea.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.