The all-teenager tennis final we won't soon forget

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Amy Bass

At a US Open that didn't include the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Serena Williams, this women's final was both the one that we wanted, and the one that we didn't dare hope for.

While Novak Djokovic's victory in five sets Friday night put him just one win away from securing his 21st major title and becoming the first male player to achieve a calendar grand slam since Rod Laver in 1969, two unseeded teenagers who aren't old enough to go out in New York City for a celebratory drink have dominated the headlines as they prepared for the match of their young lives Saturday.

And thank goodness Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez met in a final before a crowd that included luminaries like Tim Henman, Andy Roddick, Gayle King, Savannah Guthrie and Steve Nash. Thank goodness theirs wasn't a first round match that no one saw. Thank goodness this took place on the mainstage of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Thank goodness for Raducanu, just 18 years old, that the third championship point was the charm.

Yet while we revel in the excitement of these new faces, these so-called teen dreams, the specter of the history of this sport and young women lurks in the shadows, exemplified by the ghosts of everyone from former phenom Jennifer Capriati, who struggled with injuries, burnout and inner demons, to the venerable Naomi Osaka, who seems to have declared an indefinite leave after a season of profound openness and honesty about the mental battles it involves.

With her win in Flushing Meadows, Raducanu, is the 14th first-time Grand Slam singles champ since 2015, demonstrating a lack of staying power for many who hold a coveted trophy high overhead. And for her, this isn't just a first slam -- it's the first of any title on the WTA Tour, a true Cinderella story.

When Raducanu and Fernandez, who turned 19 just this past week, squared off for the women's title, a whole bunch of so-called firsts followed them onto the court: the first major final, men's or women's, starring unseeded players since the beginning of the Open Era in 1968; Raducanu is the first qualifier to get to a Grand Slam final in the Open Era; and it is the first all-teen Grand Slam final since 1999, when 17-year-old Serena Williams upset Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), for her first Grand Slam title in only her second year on the pro circuit.

Point of fact: neither of these young women saw that match because they hadn't been born.

They brought with them a newly minted cheering section from around the globe. The duo, both born in Canada, defy easy categorization in a sport where both nationality and ethnicity have often proved contentious. Fernandez, who speaks English, French and Spanish, is coached by her father, Jorge, a former professional soccer player from Ecuador. Her mother, born in Canada to Filipino parents, moved to California for work in order to better financially support the family. Raducanu, whose father is Romanian and mother is Chinese, moved to London when she was two.

Citizens of the world, their multicultural heritage is increasingly a hallmark of the sport, pushing new ideas of identity on the heels of the space that Osaka has made for transnational athletes in tennis. Osaka, born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian-American father, has grown up in the United States while continuing to play for Japan.

Chosen for the honor of lighting the cauldron at Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Osaka has also outwardly embraced the politics of Black Lives Matter, dancing over and around the lines of ethnic and national identity. Just as reporters failed to find language to describe Tiger Woods when he marched across the storied greens of Augusta National in 1997 to take his first Masters title, Osaka defies classification, occupying a complicated, intersectional, transnational space in sports that is both rare and needed.

Both Fernandez and Raducanu, as well as their global fanbase, occupy that space. Perhaps tennis is finally having its Tiger Woods moment.

Anyone who claims to have predicted that Raducanu would take the trophy was lucky, at best, with so little known about how she or Fernandez would do on a big stage.

The left-handed Fernandez, ranked 73rd in the world, had been the scrappy slayer of giants, going deep into three-set matches with the likes of Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Aryna Sabalenka with a killer serve and return winners, adjusting her game when needed with a range that included stunning drop shots and bold baseline strokes. Raducanu, ranked 150th, took less time to get there with lesser competition, but as the first qualifier to ever win a major, she had three matches to play just to enter the big show. And she never dropped a set: 20 straight sets, including in the matches she had to play to get in, to become the first British women to win a major title since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon, and the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

The two of them took risks that created both egregious mis-hits and stunning winners, moving on the court with fiery speed, rallying from the baseline, throwing break points around that made the service seem almost obsolete, taking lobs out of the air, and throwing in a few more drop shots just to keep it interesting. It felt at times like there couldn't be a loser in this match -- the very presence of them in the final was a win for the sport, for the fans, for themselves. But, of course, that's not how sports work, and Fernandez's tears at the end showed exactly that.

It's no secret that tennis can eat its young, perhaps especially on the women's side. But for now, amidst all of the joy, all of the international excitement for these two 21st century teens, let's take a page out of the playbook they just wrote as athletes who embraced, rather than backed away from, their moment. They ran with it, and they let us have the privilege of watching.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453