Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Five stages of grief, and how to get through them

Five stages of grief, and how to get through them

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

When someone you love dies, the world as you've known it is totally upended.

One way people cope, added psychologist Sherry Cormier, is by trying to find some sort of certainty. This need for structure is probably one factor behind the popularity that latched onto the "five stages of grief" over 50 years ago and hasn't yet let up, said David Kessler, who founded grief.com, a resource aiming to help people deal with uncharted territory related to grief. Kessler coauthored "On Grief and Grieving" with the late Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross.

A Swiss-American psychiatrist and pioneer of studies on dying people, Kübler-Ross wrote "On Death and Dying," the 1969 book in which she proposed the patient-focused, death-adjustment pattern, the "Five Stages of Grief." Those stages are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

"In the actual book, she talked about more than five stages," Kessler said. "Think about the context of 1969 -- doctors and hospital personnel were not talking about the end-of-life process. ... Elisabeth really hoped 'On Death and Dying' would start the conversation."

Since then, there has been extensive media coverage of the five stages; use in television shows including "Grey's Anatomy" and "House"; clinician support; and criticism. Those five stages are what people clung to, Kessler said.

Grief and psychology experts and academics have criticized the framework for not being thoroughly supported by research, suggesting that the bereaved move through grief sequentially or implying one correct way to grieve. But these suggestions weren't Kübler-Ross' intentions, and she stated these caveats on the first page of the book, Kessler said.

While there's debate among experts about the stages of grief, "people who are in the pain of grief are just saying, 'Help me,'" Kessler said. Here's what the five stages of grief are, and how you can consider and process them in whichever order you experience them.

1. Denial

In denial there is grace, in that we can't fully register the total pain, shock and disbelief over our loss in one moment or day, so the pain is spread over time, Kessler said.

While denial in a literal and dysfunctional sense would be trying to convince yourself your loved one isn't dead, an inability to comprehend the loss for a while is healthy -- not something you need to quickly snap out of, he added.

If you're struggling with overwhelming denial, you can try to stop fighting the reality you've been presented with, said Cormier, who is also a bereavement trauma specialist and consultant.

2. Anger

Anger is another natural reaction to loss, whether it's anger at the cause of death, the deceased, the god of your religion, yourself or the randomness of the universe, Kessler said.

"Anger is pain's bodyguard. It's how we express pain," he said. "That stage gives people permission to be angry in healthy ways, and to know it's not bad."

Anger "can be an anchor, giving temporary structure to the nothingness of loss. At first grief feels like being lost at sea: no connection to anything," according to Kessler's website. "Then you get angry at someone, maybe a person who didn't attend the funeral, maybe a person who isn't around, maybe a person who is different now that your loved one has died. Suddenly you have a structure -- your anger toward them."

Beneath anger can be feelings of hopelessness or powerlessness, Cormier said, sometimes prompting guilt and blame that some people use to maintain an illusion of control or express frustration.

"Our minds would always rather feel guilty than helpless," Kessler said.

Depending on how your loved one died, one way to overcome guilt- and blame-related anger is by realizing that as horrific as your loss is, it wasn't personally done to you, Kessler said.

"The reality is the death rate in families is 100%," he said. "Everyone is going to die eventually, but our minds just can't fathom that."

Allow yourself to express anger in healthy ways, Kessler advised, whether it's "grief yoga," screaming in your car, using a punching bag, running or other forms of exercise.

3. Bargaining

Often also stemming from guilt, bargaining after a loss typically involves "if only" statements, focused on regrets about what you did or didn't do before the person died, Kessler said.

"We may even bargain with the pain. We will do anything not to feel the pain of this loss," Kessler's site says. "People often think of the stages as lasting weeks or months. They forget that the stages are responses to feelings that can last for minutes or hours as we flip in and out of one and then another."

Remember that we live in a world where sometimes bad things happen despite our best efforts, Kessler said.

4. Depression

Depression, or an acute sadness, is when the great loss begins more deeply affecting your life. Maybe the sadness feels as if it will last forever, or you've withdrawn from life or are wondering if life is worth living alone.

Sadness hits people at different times, Cormier said. She has known people who aren't distraught in the first year after loss, but by year three are consumed with sadness. Why? Because for a time, some can maintain the illusion that their loved one is away on vacation and may be returning, she said.

Often, the eventual, deep sadness "is really an expression of, 'my loved one is gone and not coming back,'" Cormier said.

But those feelings shouldn't always be labeled as clinical depression, Kessler said. If you think you're depressed around a death, see a psychiatrist for an evaluation, he advised.

To cope with sadness, you can also seek support from friends, family or grief support groups, and regularly practice self-care, Cormier suggested.

5. Acceptance

Acceptance doesn't mean you're OK with your loved one being gone. "It just means that I now accept the new reality of my life. I'm a widow, I live alone. I don't have siblings to call up anymore. I don't have parents to call up anymore," said Cormier, who wrote "Sweet Sorrow: Finding Enduring Wholeness After Grief and Loss" after losing her husband and immediate family.

Acceptance isn't grief's end, either. You might have many little moments of acceptance over time, Kessler said, such as when you plan and attend the funeral.

"One of the questions I get asked most is, 'When will this grief be over?'" Kessler added. "Very gently, I'll ask, 'How long is the person going to be dead? Because if the person is going to be dead for a long time, you're going to grieve for a long time. It doesn't mean you will always grieve with pain. To me, the goal of grief work is to eventually remember the person with more love than pain."

Arriving at acceptance means you're healing, Cormier said. But if you can't get there, you need to seek professional help.

Cormier doesn't think we ever "get over" grief. Our task is different than moving on -- it's learning to integrate the loss into our lives so that we can move forward with a new reality, she added. "It's sort of offensive to grievers to say, 'Oh, you've really moved on.' No, I don't think grievers move on. We move forward."

The new sixth stage: Finding meaning

After Kessler's son died at age 21 nearly five years ago, Kessler wanted something beyond acceptance. He had studied late neurologist, psychiatrist and philosopher Viktor Frankl's work on meaning, and wondered how meaning related to grief -- which inspired his book "Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief."

Meaning didn't eliminate Kessler's pain, but it did cushion it, he said.

Meaning is in what we later do or realize as the bereaved people, Kessler explained. Maybe you recognize the fragility of life, try to change a law or donate money to research so no one dies the way your loved one did, or make a change in your life.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunny, Hot and Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Volleyball Wins Their Invitational Championship

Image

Remembering local fireman on 9/11 anniversary

Image

Terre Haute South Tennis Captures Their Invitational Championship

Image

Terre Haute North Tennis Finishes in Third at their Invitational

Image

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy evening

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°

Image

Newton Remains Unbeaten as they Beat Casey-Westfield

Image

Riverton Parke Comes Up Short Against Seeger

Image

Parke Heritage Wins a Thriller on the Road

Image

Princeton Handles North Central

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453