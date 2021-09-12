Clear

History doesn't jibe with Trump's characterization of Robert E. Lee as a unifier and premier war strategist

History doesn't jibe with Trump's characterization of Robert E. Lee as a unifier and premier war strategist

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Opponents of honoring the vestiges of slavery fought for years to change the face, or faces, of Monument Avenue, a promenade in the former Confederate capital memorializing military leaders and a politician who led a rebellion against the United States.

Richmond, Virginia's homages to the Confederate president, two generals and a naval officer came down last year following unrest over the police killing of George Floyd. But one man's bronze likeness, that of Robert E. Lee, remained upon Traveller, the horse that the monument's supporters fought to keep him astride.

Like Lee at the Appomattox Court House in 1865, they lost the battle and the war.

The 12-ton, 21-foot-high statue was removed Wednesday from its four-story plinth on Monument Avenue. While many had battled to vanquish the slave-holding general's sculpture from the public square, there was plenty of opposition, including from former President Donald Trump, who last week praised the service and wartime acumen of the man who had betrayed the United States.

The 45th President, no stranger to defeat himself following the 2020 election, has long kept an army of fact-checkers typing away. Yet even by fabulist standards, his statement on the monument and the man it commemorates warrants closer dissection. Here are some of his claims:

Many generals consider Lee 'the greatest strategist of them all'

Trump is correct that President Abraham Lincoln wanted Lee, then a colonel in the US Army, to help lead the North and he declined, later telling his sister he could not "raise my hand against my birthplace," Virginia (which had seceded the day before Lincoln's offer).

It's also true that, in a handful of Civil War battles, Lee earned accolades, But the superlative employed by Trump ignores the storied careers, highlighted by military experts, of Gens. John Pershing, George Patton, William Sherman, David Petraeus and Douglas MacArthur, all of whom defended the United States rather than rebel uprisings.

Loyalty to country notwithstanding, Lee's tactics have been highly scrutinized -- most notably his style of leadership on the battlefield and his penchant for unnecessary aggression. Per the former, Lee was quoted in a conversation with Prussian army Capt. Justus Scheibert saying, "I think and work with all my powers to bring my troops to the right place at the right time, then I have done my duty. As soon as I order them into battle, I leave my army in the hands of God."

Like other Confederate leaders, he suffered from poor maps and unprepared staff, but he also made his own problems, wrote historian Joseph Glatthaar, who has penned numerous books on the military, including two on Lee.

"His most egregious problem was to repeat an error that surfaced in his initial campaign: Lee attempted to coordinate too many independent columns. He overburdened himself and his staff. ... What Lee achieved in boldness of plan and combat aggressiveness he diminished through ineffective command and control," Glatthaar wrote in "Partners in Command: The Relationship Between Leaders in the Civil War."

'Except for Gettysburg, (Lee) would have won the war'

Lee's Army of Northern Virginia scored many notable victories -- including when it was outnumbered at the Battles of Second Manassas, Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville -- but he lost almost 30,000 troops in those campaigns, partially owing to his aggressive tactics.

Gettysburg, where almost 40% of his troops fell to casualty, was far from his only defeat. He also lost at Malvern Hill before faltering in the war's final days at Five Forks and the Appomattox Court House, where he surrendered.

Lee was 'perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war'

Trump is correct that Lee was "ardent in his resolve to bring the North and South together through many means of reconciliation," but those efforts were limited to White Americans.

Ta-Nehisi Coates and Adam Serwer, writing for The Atlantic, are two of many who have dismantled the mythology and hagiography of a "kindly" Lee who voiced his opposition to human bondage while declining to end his involvement in the institution before the Civil War.

Yes, he called chattel slavery a "moral & political evil," but he also wrote, "I think it however a greater evil to the white man than to the black race, & while my feelings are strongly enlisted in behalf of the latter, my sympathies are more strong for the former."

He went on to say that Black men and women were better off in bondage in the United States than in their homeland and described the relationship between master and slave as paternalistic, Christian and necessary.

"The blacks are immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, socially & physically. The painful discipline they are undergoing, is necessary for their instruction as a race, & I hope will prepare & lead them to better things. How long their subjugation may be necessary is known & ordered by a wise Merciful Providence. Their emancipation will sooner result from the mild & melting influence of Christianity, than the storms & tempests of fiery Controversy. This influence though slow, is sure," he wrote in 1856.

The patriarch of one of the wealthiest and most famous families in Lee's birthplace of Westmoreland County freed his slaves decades before the war, but this did not move the general to do the same. Upon inheriting his father-in-law George Washington Parke Custis' slaves, Lee was told he could free them immediately if Custis' estate was in good standing, or within five years.

Lee chose the latter, and historic documents indicate he was a much crueler taskmaster than were the Custises.

Wesley Norris was born on Custis' plantation and told in an abolitionist newspaper of running away with his cousin and sister after learning Lee intended to keep them enslaved for five more years. Upon capture, the trio were returned to Lee, who demanded to know why they'd absconded. Norris said:

"We frankly told him that we considered ourselves free; he then told us he would teach us a lesson we never would forget; he then ordered us to the barn, where, in his presence, we were tied firmly to posts by a Mr. Gwin, our overseer, who was ordered by Gen. Lee to strip us to the waist and give us fifty lashes each, excepting my sister, who received but twenty.

"We were accordingly stripped to the skin by the overseer, who, however, had sufficient humanity to decline whipping us; accordingly Dick Williams, a county constable, was called in, who gave us the number of lashes ordered.

"Gen. Lee, in the meantime, stood by, and frequently enjoined Williams to lay it on well, an injunction which he did not fail to heed; not satisfied with simply lacerating our naked flesh, Gen. Lee then ordered the overseer to thoroughly wash our backs with brine, which was done. After this my cousin and myself were sent to Hanover Court-House jail, my sister being sent to Richmond to an agent to be hired."

It's been recognized 'as a beautiful piece of bronze sculpture'

Aesthetic aside, public odes to the Confederacy were recognized as an affront to a healing nation by none other than Lee himself, who died 20 years before his statue was erected by those seeking to promote the Civil War's problematic "Lost Cause" narrative.

"Lee feared that these reminders of the past would preserve fierce passions for the future," historian Jonathan Horn wrote in a 2016 op-ed. "Such emotions threatened his vision for speedy reconciliation. As he saw it, bridging a divided country justified abridging history in places."

Lee wrote to a fellow ex-general in December 1866, "As regards the erection of such a monument as is contemplated; my conviction is, that however grateful it would be to the feelings of the South, the attempt in the present condition of the Country, would have the effect of retarding, instead of accelerating its accomplishment; & of continuing, if not adding to, the difficulties under which the Southern people labour."

The year before he died, Lee declined an invitation to a confab of former Union and Confederate officers who had served in the Battle of Gettysburg, which a newspaper reported was, in part, aimed at discussing "enduring memorials of granite."

"I could not add anything material to the information existing on the subject," Lee wrote. "I think it wiser, moreover, not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered."

For what it's worth, descendants of Confederate luminaries Lee, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson -- whose likenesses, too, have been removed from Monument Avenue -- told CNN after the deadly 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that they believed such monuments were no longer suited for public display.

"We cannot ignore his decision to own slaves, his decision to go to war for the Confederacy, and, ultimately, the fact that he was a white man fighting on the side of white supremacy," Jackson's descendants wrote. "While we are not ashamed of our great great grandfather, we are ashamed to benefit from white supremacy while our black family and friends suffer. We are ashamed of the monument."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Party cloudy and breezy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Volleyball Wins Their Invitational Championship

Image

Remembering local fireman on 9/11 anniversary

Image

Terre Haute South Tennis Captures Their Invitational Championship

Image

Terre Haute North Tennis Finishes in Third at their Invitational

Image

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy evening

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°

Image

Newton Remains Unbeaten as they Beat Casey-Westfield

Image

Riverton Parke Comes Up Short Against Seeger

Image

Parke Heritage Wins a Thriller on the Road

Image

Princeton Handles North Central

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453