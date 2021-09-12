Clear

26 states have now fully vaccinated at least half of all residents. But a surge of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients is straining hospitals

26 states have now fully vaccinated at least half of all residents. But a surge of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients is straining hospitals

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Twenty-six states in the US have fully vaccinated more than half of their population, federal data shows, but some hospitals are still filling up with Covid-19 patients who did not get their shots.

In Colorado, most of those who are eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 have received at least one dose so far, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday, highlighting the milestone.

With 75% of Colorado's eligible residents having initiated vaccination, the governor pointed out it's "an important accomplishment, but it also means that there's 25%, one in four Coloradans, who are eligible, who still need to go out and get protected so that we can end this pandemic."

Polis pleaded with the unvaccinated to get their shots, reasoning that they hold the key to the availability of critical health care.

"We actually have the lowest ICU available rate that we've had since the start of this crisis, in part due to the unvaccinated with Covid and just other types of trauma that goes up seasonally this time of year," Polis explained. "Some hospitals are reaching very close to their capacity limits. And that wouldn't be happening if people were vaccinated."

Colorado has one of the nation's lowest Covid-19 case rates, with 163.6 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week, according to data published Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile on the East Coast, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts have fully vaccinated at least two-thirds of their population. The trio are also among the states seeing the lowest rate of new cases per capita over the past week, CDC data shows.

Overall, the US has fully vaccinated 53.7% of its total population while 73.7% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose as of Saturday, according to CDC data. Full vaccination offers optimal protection from the virus' most extreme consequences, including severe illness and death.

And even though the unvaccinated now comprise a slight minority of the total population, Covid-19 patients are straining health care resources in ways that health experts have been insisting are preventable via inoculation.

At St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Covid-19 patients are taking hold of ICU capacity. Hospital president Scott Smith told CNN's Randi Kaye that 27 of the facility's 28 ICU beds are for Covid-19 patients, and around 85% of the hospital's Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Florida has fully vaccinated 54.8% of its residents as of Saturday, CDC data shows. As of Saturday, the state was using more than 43% of its ICU beds to treat Covid-19 patients, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. Nationwide, nearly 31% of ICU beds were being used for Covid-19 patients.

Vaccines provide critical protection against variants

Despite the prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant in the US, vaccines have shown to remain highly effective against hospitalization, a CDC study found.

Among all ages, the Moderna vaccine was 95% effective against hospitalization, while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had an 80% effectiveness and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had a 60% effectiveness, the study found.

But among those 75 and older, the study found vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization was lower. Effectiveness against hospitalization for adults under 75 was 89%, but it was 76% among those age 75 and older, the study found.

Meanwhile, the Mu variant of Covid-19 has emerged on health experts' radar, but Dr. Anthony Fauci assured people Friday that it doesn't exhibit signs of being more resistant to the vaccines more than the Delta variant.

"The reason it was brought to attention, it had a number of mutations that were of interest. But when you look at the effect of antibodies against these mutations, it is not a matter of alarm, in that although it diminishes somewhat the protection, it falls well within the range of Delta and Beta (another coronavirus variant)," Fauci said at a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing.

And as federal health officials consider a booster vaccine dose for most Americans, full vaccination still means either two doses of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday. But she acknowledged that may change.

"I anticipate over time that may be updated, but we will leave that to our advisers to, to give us some recommendations," she said during a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing.

Testing helps avoid school quarantines, expert says

Meanwhile, as schools nationwide struggle with returning safely to classrooms, one former federal health official urged that Covid-19 testing is an effective approach to preventing outbreaks.

Placing students in "pods" in schools and routine asymptomatic testing are the most effective ways to try and reduce spread in schools, former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

He explained that regular testing can prevent a large number of students from quarantining, and therefore, not miss classes.

"Rather than quarantine that whole classroom you just test them in a serial fashion to make sure that you didn't have an exposure that led to a downstream case and so you can actually use testing to prevent quarantines." he said Friday during an Axios event.

He added that even as Covid-19 case rates decline, children are still suffering from a surge.

"Even as cases decline in every age category, the one age category where it's continuing to increase is in school aged children," he said.

In Fulton County, Georgia, at least seven schools will move to remote learning starting Monday, the district said in a Facebook post.

Students at Westlake High School, Sandtown Middle School and Renaissance Middle Schools are moving to remote learning due to a "high volume of positive cases and direct contacts" and have reached Level 2, which includes having 3 or more students or staff members test positive at the same site. The school system said it anticipates in-person learning to resume at these three schools on September 21.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Party cloudy and breezy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Volleyball Wins Their Invitational Championship

Image

Remembering local fireman on 9/11 anniversary

Image

Terre Haute South Tennis Captures Their Invitational Championship

Image

Terre Haute North Tennis Finishes in Third at their Invitational

Image

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy evening

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°

Image

Newton Remains Unbeaten as they Beat Casey-Westfield

Image

Riverton Parke Comes Up Short Against Seeger

Image

Parke Heritage Wins a Thriller on the Road

Image

Princeton Handles North Central

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453