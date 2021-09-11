Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elizabeth Holmes' surprising defense

Elizabeth Holmes' surprising defense

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Caroline Polisi

Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley's one-time darling for founding and leading the now failed biotech company Theranos, is on trial in one of the most highly anticipated criminal fraud cases in the country -- and one of her potential defense strategies is not what you might expect.

At the age of 32, Holmes was dubbed the "youngest self-made woman billionaire" by Forbes. Her revolutionary biotech startup, Theranos, had a market valuation of over $9 billion, and was by all accounts the elusive Silicon Valley unicorn: a company promising to democratize the health care system through proprietary blood diagnostic technology. Holmes boasted the ability to do an array of blood tests from a single finger pinprick with just a few drops of blood, and claimed she could do it better, quicker, and cheaper than traditional blood testing. Except she couldn't.

By the time The Wall Street Journal published a scathing investigation into the company's practices and Holmes' integrity in 2015, it was too late. Theranos was already sending blood tests to third-party vendors using traditional blood diagnostic analysis because its own technology was not up to snuff. In 2017, Theranos settled a civil lawsuit with Walgreens for an undisclosed amount and reached a deal with investors in exchange for them releasing potential legal claims against the company. By 2018, I wrote that I wouldn't be surprised if the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California had an open criminal investigation against Holmes. Turns out it did.

Holmes is now facing 12 fraud charges and is accused of engaging in a criminal conspiracy with former Theranos chief operating officer and president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. Holmes and Balwani allegedly lied about the capabilities of Theranos' proprietary technology, the extent of commercial and business relationships, its access to the Department of Defense, and the financial state of the company. Both have pleaded not guilty and are being tried separately.

Over the course of pretrial litigation, glimpses of a potentially explosive defense began to take shape. Holmes' team noted in court filings that they may utilize an expert in clinical psychology whose work focuses on trauma and victimization as well as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Moreover, they alleged that Balwani was more than just Theranos' COO and Holmes' co-defendant. Holmes and Balwani, Holmes' lawyers alleged, had been romantically engaged for over a decade in what the lawyers described as "an abusive-partner relationship," in which Balwani exerted psychological and emotional control over Holmes. Balwani has "adamantly denied" the claims.

Importantly, Holmes' lawyers stated that intimate partner abuse affects its victims' "agency" and "state of mind" -- which are critical elements of any criminal case because the government's burden is to prove not only that Holmes made materially false statements to investors, but that she knew the representations were false, and that she had the intent to deceive. In layperson's terms, the defense appears to be setting up an argument that the effects of Holmes' allegedly abusive relationship with Balwani actually bore directly on what she believed and why. In other words, in this argument, "Holmes is not guilty."

Court filings also note that the defense team intends to try to dispel common misconceptions about abusive relationships for the jury: they will argue that Elizabeth Holmes could be a highly successful businesswoman while also suffering internally from her allegedly abusive relationship.

The prosecution will have to walk a fine line if indeed this is Holmes' defense between perhaps acknowledging that Holmes experienced the abuse she is alleging at the hands of Balwani or risk being perceived as "victim-blaming" or "victim shaming," while simultaneously arguing that the relationship nonetheless did not affect her ability to perceive the obvious falsehoods they say she was making about the company to investors, doctors and patients.

Will jurors find Holmes' self-declared "mental disease or defect" defense credible? Or will they feel that Holmes is taking advantage of a cultural moment and using it to her advantage? The answer will likely depend on the specific evidence the defense presents, much of which still remains unknown. I've asked in previous columns whether or not the #MeToo movement would infiltrate our criminal justice system in meaningful ways. That Holmes' team is even attempting this defense shows that it undeniably has.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Party cloudy and breezy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°

Image

Newton Remains Unbeaten as they Beat Casey-Westfield

Image

Riverton Parke Comes Up Short Against Seeger

Image

Parke Heritage Wins a Thriller on the Road

Image

Princeton Handles North Central

Image

Terre Haute North Wins the Victory Bell

Image

North Daviess Smokes Washington

Image

North Knox Upsets Booneville

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Picks Up Their First Win

Image

Linton Dominates North Vermillion

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453