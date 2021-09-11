Clear

Is Larry Elder a gift to Gavin Newsom?

Is Larry Elder a gift to Gavin Newsom?

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Lincoln Mitchell

At mid-summer, polls suggested California's recall election was getting close and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom was in danger of losing his job. But recent polls indicate an increasing chance the recall will fail.

The recall was always a bit of a long shot but the people behind the effort were betting they could generate enough excitement among those who strongly dislike the governor in an off-year election, when Democratic turnout could be low. That strategy seemed to work for a while, particularly since the Democrats were struggling to gain much traction with their attempts to make the election about former President Donald Trump and his followers, rather than Newsom himself.

But voters never really saw the former president as a threat in the California recall election, especially since many of the initial leading Republican candidates were relatively moderate by 2021 standards or lesser-known conservatives.

And then in July, along came Larry Elder, who quickly rose to the top of the pack of candidates seeking to replace Newsom.

Elder was precisely what Newsom needed to make the fear of Trumpism real in the eyes of California's substantial Democratic majority. Elder, a long-time conservative talk radio host, is well known among right-wing Californians, but many other voters have only gotten to know him in more recent weeks.

With Elder's ascent, Newsom and the Democrats supporting him could now put a name and a face to the danger of a recall, which requires a majority of votes to oust Newsom but only a plurality to elect a replacement. Elder's extreme positions made this easy for Newsom. Elder for example, has said, "The ideal minimum wage is $0.00." He once called climate change "a crock," argued slave owners should receive reparations and opposed mandating masks or vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also written women "know less than men" about the issues voters face and said they "exaggerate the problem of sexism."

Faced with the choice between Newsom and Elder, engagement among Democrats -- likely driven more by a fear of Elder than excitement over Newsom -- began to grow.

Some might say the emergence of Elder was a lucky break for Newsom, which allowed him to inject some life into an otherwise moribund campaign. Of course, anything can happen on Election Day. But given the strength of the Democratic Party in California, Newsom has always had a pretty decent chance of beating the recall.

There is also another important dynamic at play here. Given the intense polarization in US politics and the grip Trump has had on the GOP, it's no surprise a Republican candidate like Larry Elder emerged as a frontrunner in the recall election. It's also telling that a moderate like Kevin Faulconer, who previously served as the Republican mayor of San Diego, has trailed far behind Elder in the polls. It's clear Trump's success grabbing headlines and building a fervent base has created a blueprint for many conservatives, and the California recall demonstrates the GOP has become the party of Trump, from sea to shining sea.

Elder has also followed in Trump's footsteps in recent days by baselessly suggesting "there might very well be shenanigans" in the recall election. Trump himself weighed in to say the upcoming election was "probably rigged."

This kind of talk is unlikely to help Elder become governor, but sowing doubts about the electoral process is likely to become additional fodder for efforts to pass voter restriction laws like those being passed in a number of red states. To be clear, California, a blue state that has successfully expanded voter access, isn't going to pass voter suppression laws just because Elder baselessly kvetches about election fraud. But it is entirely possible Republican politicians will repeat these claims to bolster voter suppression efforts in other states.

It's clear Newsom never wanted a recall, but once Elder became the Republican frontrunner, it was easier for the governor to define the race and mobilize his huge Democratic base. While Elder's campaign has been a gift to the Democrats in the short term, it may help undermine our democratic processes and make it harder to vote in the long run.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Summertime Heat Returns
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°

Image

Newton Remains Unbeaten as they Beat Casey-Westfield

Image

Riverton Parke Comes Up Short Against Seeger

Image

Parke Heritage Wins a Thriller on the Road

Image

Princeton Handles North Central

Image

Terre Haute North Wins the Victory Bell

Image

North Daviess Smokes Washington

Image

North Knox Upsets Booneville

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Picks Up Their First Win

Image

Linton Dominates North Vermillion

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453