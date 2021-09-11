Clear

Remembering 9/11: A warrior's unexpected gift to America

Remembering 9/11: A warrior's unexpected gift to America

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Tom Goldstone, CNN

As America looked inward in the days, weeks and months after September 11, 2001, others around the world made extraordinary gestures toward the United States.

We were all so focused on ourselves -- understandably so -- that many probably missed the fact that Iran's President Mohammad Khatami condemned the attacks, that Ireland and Israel held full national days of mourning, that the Afghan Taliban told "American children [that] Afghanistan feels your pain."

You are even less likely to have heard what could be one of the most touching reactions of all. This is the story of how a destitute Kenyan boy turned Stanford student rallied his Masai tribe to offer its most precious gift to America in its time of need.

It starts with Kimeli Naiyomah. Kimeli, a member of a Masai tribe, grew up in a small rural town called Enoosaen near the Masai Mara National Reserve. The town had no water, no electricity, no phones and no roads. After accompanying his ailing mother to the hospital as a young boy, Kimeli says he knew he wanted to grow up to heal others like her. He didn't know such people were called doctors; he just knew he wanted to be one.

Dreaming of being a doctor is ambitious even in America. But in Kimeli's part of Africa, one could have easily dismissed that dream as impossible. This was especially true in Kimeli's particular situation. He says he had no father. His grandmother had been murdered. And his mother -- his only remaining caretaker -- was battling alcoholism.

According to Kimeli, his family (or lack thereof) was so destitute that his Masai tribe didn't even consider them people -- they were sub-human. Moreover, nobody that Kimeli knew from his tribe had gone to high school, let alone college or medical school.

He knew he had to change his situation, so he ran away -- to another village where he had heard that there was a school that was taught under a tree. It was a church school and it became his grade school and his home.

When he grew beyond this school-under-a-tree, Kimeli found the nearest high school, which was nine hours away. So he walked there and told the principal that he had no money, no uniform, no books, no shoes and no family, but he wanted to attend school. And, as Kimeli tells the story, the principal was so amazed by Kimeli's gumption that he welcomed him to the school.

Kimeli soon realized he probably couldn't achieve his dream of becoming a doctor if he remained in Kenya. So he started applying for universities in America. He says, "My elders got together to try to raise money to help me achieve my goals."

The same elders who had once considered Kimeli to be sub-human had done a complete reversal. Kimeli says his people were now so impressed by what he had achieved that he was not only considered human again, they were invested in helping him achieve his goals. They raised $5,000 for him.

A Washington Post reporter then caught wind of the story and came to Enoosaen to write a story about Kimeli's doctoral dreams. That story ended up on the front page of the paper. The article inspired an outpouring of support, including a scholarship offer from the University of Oregon, a plane ticket from a businessman in Florida and clothes and other materials he needed to survive in America paid for by another total stranger.

"You can imagine how I felt," Kimeli says, "when I received a letter offering me a scholarship in America. It's like getting a letter from God when you know you're not qualified for heaven."

Kimeli enrolled at the University of Oregon in 1996. A few years later, Kimeli heard about Stanford University (after Chelsea Clinton enrolled there) and decided after seeing the school that that was where he belonged. He says, "It looked like a village to me." And once again, Kimeli made his own luck, getting accepted at Stanford after getting his grades up in Oregon.

Kimeli had become a celebrity of sorts back home. In September 2001, the President of Kenya was scheduled to be in New York, and Kimeli says he was invited to meet with him. And that's how Kimeli -- now officially a full Masai warrior back home -- found himself in New York City on September 11, 2001.

As a warrior, Kimeli is trained to rush to the scene of crisis. "You run to the battleground," he says. "I don't run away from tragedy. I run to tragedy. But I was realistic enough to know I couldn't help [at Ground Zero]."

Kimeli says he is also a very emotional warrior, and 9/11 touched him deeply. The country that had given him so much had been brutally attacked. He had to figure out a way to help. He had to do something.

So, on a trip back home in May of 2002, he asked to meet with the elders of his tribe.   First, Kimeli told them of the horrors he had witnessed in New York. Many of Kimeli's people had never even heard of 9/11. They couldn't even fathom buildings that tall and most people in the village had never seen a plane except high in the sky.

Then, Kimeli told them of his plan. He wanted to buy a cow (something this formerly homeless boy had never been able to do) and turn right around and give that cow to America. In Kimeli's tradition, a cow is the most precious property one can own. And it is believed to bring great comfort to its owner. As one elder told a reporter, a cow is a "handkerchief to wipe away tears".

He wanted his elders' blessing for his plan. But, unexpectedly, one by one the elders stood up and said they were so inspired by his plan they wanted to do the same. In the end, 14 cows were pledged to the American people to help bring them peace.

On June 3, 2002, US charges d'affairs William Brencick travelled to Enoosaen to formally accept the cows. He says it took him more than half a day to get there -- a flight and then a long drive over treacherous terrain. But after he heard Kimeli's story, he wanted to go.

Brencick expected to be greeted by a handful of people, but when he arrived, he found a large crowd. Kimeli says more than 1,000 people were in attendance. Kimeli had brought American flags with him. "The Star Spangled Banner" played on a loudspeaker. Some in the crowd held up banners that said: "To the people of America," "We are touched by your loss" and "We give these cows to help you." Brencick says it was "overwhelmingly emotional" and he couldn't help but tear up.

But there was a hitch. Logistical and monetary problems prevented the US from taking possession of the cattle. The herd was worth much less than the considerable amount it would cost to ship it 7,250 miles to New York City. And there were health hurdles: African cows weren't allowed in America. In addition, there was concern that the cows might not survive the voyage anyway.

Washington Times columnist Tony Blankley heard what was going on and wondered how the US could get 80,000 troops into Afghanistan but couldn't get 14 head of cattle out of Africa. As for the Masai, they couldn't quite understand why this American came to accept the cows, but then didn't take them home with him. Some wondered why he didn't just load the cattle on a truck and drive them to America.

Four years later, on the fifth anniversary of the September 11th attacks, all was made right. Then-US Ambassador Michael Ranneberger traveled to Enoosaen to cement a deal for Kimeli's tribe to take care of "America's" herd in perpetuity. And, as a way of saying thanks, the Ambassador announced the establishment of a scholarship for 14 boys and girls in the village to go to local schools. Those scholarships continue to this day.  And today the herd continues to grow. As of right now, 35 "American" cattle roam the plains near Enoosaen, tended lovingly by one of the elders in Kimeli's tribe.  If you ever find yourself there, you'll know which are the American cattle. They have special Twin Towers markings on their ears.

As for Kimeli, he's decided he can do more for the world as a diplomat than a doctor. Next fall, Kimeli hopes to become a Rotary International World Peace fellow at Duke University.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Summertime Heat Returns
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°

Image

Newton Remains Unbeaten as they Beat Casey-Westfield

Image

Riverton Parke Comes Up Short Against Seeger

Image

Parke Heritage Wins a Thriller on the Road

Image

Princeton Handles North Central

Image

Terre Haute North Wins the Victory Bell

Image

North Daviess Smokes Washington

Image

North Knox Upsets Booneville

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Picks Up Their First Win

Image

Linton Dominates North Vermillion

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453