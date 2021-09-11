Clear

How a NASA astronaut fulfilled this 9/11 victim's space dream

How a NASA astronaut fulfilled this 9/11 victim's space dream

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Today is one for remembrance and holding your loved ones a little tighter.

There's no way around it. September 11 will always be a difficult day because the memories don't fade.

I'll never forget sitting in my classroom on that beautiful fall morning. The sky was impossibly blue and the air was crisp. Then, everything changed in an instant and a shadow swallowed the sun. But I also remember how my community came together, the way we supported each other and found ways to help.

As Mister Rogers once said, "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"

People are still doing things to keep the spark of hope alive -- like an astronaut who helped fulfill the dream of a 9/11 victim.

Defying gravity

When the time came for veteran NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy to go to space for the third time, he reached out to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.

There, he learned the story of Chandler "Chad" Keller, who died when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11. As a child, Keller dreamed of being an astronaut, and he became a propulsion specialist at Boeing.

Cassidy bonded with the Keller family and together, they posthumously made Chad's dream of going to space come true.

Dig this

Forget Jurassic Park -- our oceans would have been a terrifying place 500 million years ago. If you went for an ocean dip, you may have encountered this giant "swimming head," a primitive creature built like an underwater tank.

It had multifaceted eyes, a pineapple slice-shaped mouth and spiny claws beneath its head that acted like a rake for prey. The animal's body had a series of flaps to help it swim. And then there was that large head carapace, or a defensive covering, like the shell of a turtle.

Dubbed Titanokorys gainesi, this primitive arthropod, called a radiodont, was huge compared to other contemporary ocean creatures that were about the size of a pinkie finger.

Consequences

It's official: This summer was the hottest on record in the US and tied with the Dust Bowl summer of 1936, not to mention filled with hurricanes, flooding and wildfires.

It's never a good thing to be compared with the Dust Bowl. This is just one of many reasons we're longing for the nostalgic pumpkin palooza that is fall.

As our planet gets hotter, animals are shape-shifting in response, evolving larger beaks, legs and ears that allow them to better regulate their body temperature -- especially birds.

One thing that could help cool things off: Keeping the majority of remaining fossil fuels in the ground by 2050.

Across the universe

Talk about an astronomical game of fetch. Astronomers captured new images of 216 Kleopatra -- an asteroid that looks a lot like a dog bone (that happens to be over 100 miles long).

This space oddity doesn't stop there. Kleopatra also has two little moons that orbit the asteroid.

The photos allowed astronomers to understand more about the asteroid's peculiar shape and dig deeper into the mystery of how its moons came to be.

Fantastic creatures

There once was a duck who was all out of bothers to give.

Ripper, an Australian musk duck, was recorded saying "You bloody fool." It's the first documented instance of the species mimicking human speech.

He said the sassy phrase during a courtship display that involves sound and splashing around. Ripper probably took inspiration directly from his caretaker, considering that he was raised by hand at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, near Canberra, Australia.

We're wondering if he knew how to say "you're despicable" like Daffy Duck.

Take note

Don't let these escape your notice:

-- The Perseverance rover has successfully collected two samples from a Martian rock -- and they may contain evidence of ancient water bubbles (or even ancient microbial life).

-- Awe-inspiring images nabbed this year's Drone Photo Awards. The aerial perspectives will blow your mind.

-- This newly discovered dinosaur was the T. rex of its day, and it had teeth like a shark.

Watch astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Akihiko Hoshide venture outside the International Space Station for a spacewalk Sunday, starting around 8:30 a.m. ET. And thanks for your spacewalk song suggestions -- we took them to heart and updated our playlist.

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writer Ashley Strickland, who finds wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Summertime Heat Returns
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°

Image

Newton Remains Unbeaten as they Beat Casey-Westfield

Image

Riverton Parke Comes Up Short Against Seeger

Image

Parke Heritage Wins a Thriller on the Road

Image

Princeton Handles North Central

Image

Terre Haute North Wins the Victory Bell

Image

North Daviess Smokes Washington

Image

North Knox Upsets Booneville

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Picks Up Their First Win

Image

Linton Dominates North Vermillion

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453