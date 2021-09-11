These are the new 'Days of Our Lives' and more to watch

Soaps and summertime go hand in hand, but now both have left us.

At least mostly.

There was a time when soap operas reigned supreme, but the numbers have dwindled over the years as, one by one, the daytime dramas have been canceled.

That's why I'm so excited about one of the three things to watch this week:

Three things to watch

'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem'

If we can't get more soaps, we will gladly take a limited series.

"Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" features some fan favorites of the long-running soap, including Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson and Jackée Harry in this spin-off that includes a story line about missing jewels.

It's now streaming on Peacock.

'Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.'

Hollywood loves to celebrate youth culture.

That was the case back in 1989 when "Doogie Howser, M.D." debuted -- and it's even more so now with "Doogie Kameāloha M.D.," which moves the concept of a superbrainy teen doctor to the island of Hawaii.

This time around, the physician is a young woman, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who has to juggle work along with the typical teen growing pains.

The new show is streaming on Disney+.

'Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali'

Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali had an unlikely friendship. And yet it made sense, given the dynamic nature of both of their personalities.

That friendship is the basis of a new Netflix documentary that looks at how the pair came to be close and ultimately broke apart.

It's a nice, nonfiction balance to the Oscar-nominated "One Night in Miami," the award-winning film by actress-director Regina King that imagined a now-famous meeting between the activist, the boxer, NFL star Jim Brown, and singer Sam Cooke.

Even if you thought you knew everything about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, this doc may surprise you.

It's currently streaming on Netflix.

Two things to listen to

Kacey Musgraves has both a new album and a short film based on it.

"Star-Crossed" is the fourth album from the country star, who has stoked speculation that this new one might be more pop than country.

What we do know is that heartbreak is a major theme of the album, and the film -- which will play at some AMC theaters -- is described as a "modern tragedy in 3 acts."

And yes, her divorce last year from her husband of nearly three years, musician Ruston Kelly, was an inspiration.

"I wasn't going to be a real country artist without at least one divorce under my belt," Musgraves told The New York Times.

"Star-Crossed" drops Friday.

Me gusta!

Reggaeton star J Balvin's new album is titled "Jose," and it's the follow-up to last year's "Colores."

Lest there be any confusion, he's coming for the youth vote.

Balvin is promoting the new album with a TikTok concert, scheduled for Sunday.

"I love TikTok and seeing all of the amazing things that my fans are doing with my music as a soundtrack," he said in a statement. "It feels spontaneous and interactive in a way I haven't felt with fans in a long time. I get inspired when I open up TikTok to see what they're doing, and it encourages me to find new ways to present my music and keep things fresh!"

"Jose" drops Friday.

One thing to talk about

Gotta love a celeb who recognizes that sometimes you can be hot and sometimes not.

Selena Gomez, currently starring in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," usually leans into the former, but during the 2018 Met Gala she had a bit of an oops.

In a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the singer-actress-entrepreneur shared her "funny story" of how she overdid it that year with a self-tanner.

She recalled how she "wanted to add some color," and she said she "put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even."

But, she said, "As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker -- and I didn't notice it.

"I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange," Gomez said, laughing.

She beat it out of there, but turned it into a bit of a joke by getting her security to film her running out and posting that as her reaction to seeing her Met Gala photos.

Way to work it, Gomez!

Something to sip on

There are performances that just stay with you.

With Michael K. Williams, you had your pick of several.

The actor, who was found dead in his New York City apartment this week, was a stellar actor who won raves in his roles as the morally correct stick-up man Omar Little in "The Wire" and as savvy gangster Albert "Chalky" White in "Boardwalk Empire." As Montrose Freeman in "Lovecraft Country," Williams earned an Emmy nod.

His death at the age of 54 was met with shock and an outpouring of grief.

With artists like Williams, we don't just mourn their loss, we also despair over the loss of their future work. It feels like he had so much more to give.

