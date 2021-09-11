Clear

How Europe's doors are slamming shut for Americans

How Europe's doors are slamming shut for Americans

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

It was too good to last.

While summer saw much of Europe open up to American visitors, offering them the chance to fulfill lockdown dreams of eating gelato in Italy or touring the art museums of Paris, the season's end has brought with it new restrictions, and the doors to the continent begin to close.

Earlier in September the European Union recommended that US visitors should be banned from nonessential travel to its member states due to rising Covid-19 cases in the States.

The news has prompted various European countries to update travel restrictions for Americans, while some have prohibited entry to US travelers completely.

Unsurprisingly, the changes have prompted widespread confusion, particularly for those planning to travel to Europe in the coming months.

Here's a look at the tightened rules and what they mean for American travelers.

Can Americans still travel to Europe?

Yes, they can. Only a small number of countries have so far restricted all nonessential arrivals from the United States. Since the EU advice was issued, Bulgaria, Norway and Sweden are the only ones to restrict all access.

However, while at least one destination -- Greece -- has ruled out imposing new curbs on travel in the near future, it's safe to say that Americans, particularly those who are unvaccinated, are likely to face more restrictions in the days and weeks to come.

What are the new EU rules?

The European Union has dropped the United States from its safe list and advised its member states to reconsider allowing US travelers to enter without an essential reason.

Its advice is non-binding, however. There's no pressure for countries to adopt this measure and they're free to ignore it if they choose.

That means there's no blanket rule covering the continent. Instead each destination country is at liberty to adopt or ignore the advice according to their own preferences.

Given how valued US visitors are to Europe's tourism economies, it's likely that any decision to restrict their arrival will be taken with considerable reluctance.

What do the EU rules mean for Americans traveling to Europe?

A lot more red tape, uncertainty and research, that's for sure.

Ultimately it means that traveling to European countries is likely to become harder for Americans in the weeks ahead, although not necessarily impossible.

As the rules change, it's up to individual travelers to check their eligibility to travel. Although airlines may also do checks before departure, they won't need to in order to sell tickets.

It's worth checking CNN Travel's Unlocking the World guides for up to date info where relevant or the US embassy in the country of destination. And then keep checking as the rules can change with just a couple of days' notice.

Some countries may keep their doors open, but tweak requirements such as pre-departure Covid tests, quarantine arrangements or proof of vaccination.

Which countries can Americans visit in Europe?

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain are currently all open to fully vaccinated Americans.

The restrictions in place vary from country to country. Many destinations require travelers to submit a negative Covid test on arrival, while some have both testing and quarantine measures in place for vaccinated visitors.

France currently has no travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans, but a negative Covid test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival is required before they can enter Italy. A mandatory 10-day quarantine is set for fully vaccinated US travelers visiting the Netherlands, while those entering Germany must provide a negative Covid test result before being permitted to enter.

Fully vaccinated Americans are allowed to visit the United Kingdom, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

However different testing and/or quarantine measures have been implemented in each country.

Is travel to Europe safe?

No travel during the pandemic is entirely Covid-risk free, even for vaccinated travelers, and the best way to stay safe is to remain at home and minimize exposure to the virus.

That said, if safety protocols like mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing are adhered to, there's no reason why travelers can't have a safe trip to Europe. Statistically, most western European countries have lower Covid rates than the United States.

There are still Covid hotspots -- Montenegro recently experienced a major spike in cases -- so it's worth checking US Embassy travel advice at the destination. Again, it's a matter of research.

Are more countries going to close their borders?

It's not entirely clear. Since several European countries have introduced new restrictions for US travelers based on the EU's advice, it's possible that others will follow suit in the coming weeks.

The restrictions have come about because of the spread of Covid's Delta variant in the United States, with cases reaching their highest numbers in many months throughout July and August. As numbers remain high in September, and colder months expected to fuel the disease's spread, more restrictions seem likely.

What should I do if I've booked a trip to Europe?

If you've booked travel to a country that remains open to Americans, you shouldn't encounter any problems provided you follow all of the recommended advice.

But if the rules have changed since you booked, many hotels and airlines recognize the problems with Covid and restrictions and may offer refunds if you've booked directly. It's worth asking.

As with all travel during the pandemic, there is however a risk that you may wind up out of pocket.

Luis Araujo, President of the European Travel Commission, a nonprofit that promotes tourism in the continent, stresses that US travelers are still a huge priority for Europe despite the rule changes.

"American travelers are crucially important for Europe, and most European destinations are still open to US visitors and eager to welcome them back to our shores," Araujo tells CNN Travel in a statement.

"That said, we must accept that we are still living through the reality of this ongoing pandemic and will experience some setbacks on our way to recovery.

"Travelers from the US still have to be conscious of health measures and respect rules at their destination."

Should I book any future travel to Europe?

As mentioned above, with any travel plans in the current pandemic, there are risks they may have to be changed or canceled. If you're looking for an escape entirely free of bureaucratic hassle, uncertainty and stress, then perhaps the answer is a straightforward no.

But Araujo insists US citizens should "continue planning their trips to Europe," while keeping "an eye on all the latest travel rules and cancellation policies."

He adds: "Travelers are best advised to check the Reopen EU website and the websites of national tourism offices, which contain all information and safety requirements that are being regularly updated, including information on testing, passenger locator forms, as well as any other health measures in place.

"With current vaccination rates and safety protocols in place, safe international travel is absolutely possible, with this summer season proving that."

Which European countries have banned unvaccinated US travelers?

Denmark, Finland, France, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, and Spain have all banned nonessential unvaccinated US travelers. Meanwhile, all nonessential American travelers are prohibited from visiting Bulgaria, Norway and Sweden, regardless of their vaccination status.

Which vaccinations are accepted in Europe?

To be considered as a fully vaccinated visitor, travelers must have been administered with a complete dose of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) -- Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen -- two weeks before their trip.

Can I travel to Europe with unvaccinated kids?

The new rules will not impact children who are too young to be vaccinated. Those under 12 can travel with vaccinated adults to European countries where US travelers are permitted to enter. But while under 12s are exempt from all restrictions in some countries, others require a negative Covid test.

Those aged between 12 and 18 are subject to the same rules and restrictions as adult travelers. Again, it's worth double-checking for each destination in case variations on these guidelines are introduced.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newton Remains Unbeaten as they Beat Casey-Westfield

Image

Riverton Parke Comes Up Short Against Seeger

Image

Parke Heritage Wins a Thriller on the Road

Image

Princeton Handles North Central

Image

Terre Haute North Wins the Victory Bell

Image

North Daviess Smokes Washington

Image

North Knox Upsets Booneville

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Picks Up Their First Win

Image

Linton Dominates North Vermillion

Image

South Vermillion Rolls Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1564386

Reported Deaths: 26694
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60264810850
DuPage1017811346
Will853971075
Lake753231048
Kane64624835
Winnebago37991536
Madison36990561
St. Clair34328552
McHenry32274310
Peoria25347357
Champaign25187178
Sangamon23643258
McLean21155203
Tazewell19266323
Rock Island17281338
Kankakee16149230
Kendall14954103
LaSalle14088271
Macon13779225
Vermilion12545175
Adams12327143
DeKalb11323125
Williamson10785146
Whiteside7657176
Boone746981
Jackson729075
Coles6987107
Ogle690085
Grundy682481
Clinton667496
Franklin642087
Knox6356160
Marion6249133
Macoupin613695
Henry589571
Jefferson5799130
Effingham562880
Livingston549194
Woodford543991
Stephenson526988
Randolph509893
Monroe495697
Morgan472495
Logan467473
Fulton465269
Christian464378
Montgomery450975
Lee447756
Bureau417486
Perry400769
Iroquois382370
Saline377362
Fayette377256
McDonough347254
Jersey315252
Douglas296336
Union289244
Crawford287829
Shelby285641
Lawrence285529
Wayne254456
White249028
Pike246156
Richland245149
Hancock243634
Cass239227
Bond238024
Clark232736
Ford229255
Carroll221937
Clay221847
Edgar220244
Warren213754
Johnson203421
Washington201127
Moultrie200630
Jo Daviess199624
Greene192937
Mason191749
Wabash188815
De Witt187330
Massac186842
Piatt185614
Mercer181934
Cumberland167421
Menard150412
Jasper144018
Marshall130221
Hamilton122819
Brown10037
Pulaski95911
Schuyler9417
Edwards91713
Stark74726
Gallatin7034
Scott6793
Alexander64711
Calhoun6272
Henderson60814
Hardin54512
Putnam5324
Pope4475
Unassigned1142432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 899844

Reported Deaths: 14783
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1228731920
Lake616041070
Allen51223738
Hamilton42261438
St. Joseph40597582
Elkhart32263481
Vanderburgh29019425
Tippecanoe26152242
Johnson22694410
Hendricks21225334
Porter21040336
Clark16672215
Madison16493371
Vigo15136267
Monroe13980188
LaPorte13729233
Delaware13233213
Howard13195255
Kosciusko10929134
Hancock10319155
Warrick10189173
Bartholomew9962163
Floyd9890198
Wayne9242212
Grant8630193
Morgan8445155
Boone8068109
Dubois7358122
Henry7224123
Dearborn715586
Noble705599
Marshall7049124
Cass6927117
Lawrence6651146
Jackson625879
Shelby6197105
Gibson5897103
Huntington576389
Harrison576284
Montgomery5512100
DeKalb545291
Knox523497
Clinton514962
Putnam507666
Miami507580
Whitley500348
Steuben472564
Wabash462489
Jasper452860
Jefferson444190
Adams427565
Ripley425474
Daviess3873102
Scott379863
White376957
Wells366483
Decatur365795
Greene363186
Clay362754
Fayette352870
Posey345338
Jennings328652
Washington316144
Spencer305633
LaGrange304274
Fountain298453
Randolph291685
Sullivan286847
Owen270761
Orange266158
Starke261860
Fulton257150
Jay242834
Perry237348
Carroll233825
Franklin220536
Vermillion219350
Rush215228
Parke206618
Tipton201953
Pike192936
Blackford159034
Pulaski149650
Crawford139318
Benton136715
Newton134741
Brown128345
Martin119915
Switzerland11769
Warren108316
Union89210
Ohio73811
Unassigned0453