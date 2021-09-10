Clear

DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats sue New York City over delivery fee caps

DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats sue New York City over delivery fee caps

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats are suing New York City over its decision to make pandemic-era caps on the fees they charge restaurants permanent. The companies argue that the restrictions amount to government overreach and ultimately hurt consumers.

New York City last year started restricting what third-party platforms can charge for delivery services as a way to help restaurants cope with pandemic restrictions. Under the rules, the platforms can bill restaurants 15% of a given order for delivery, plus an additional 5% for fees other than credit-card fees, like marketing which are tacked on as well. The city council voted in late August to make the limitations permanent.

DoorDash, which owns Caviar; Grubhub, owner of Seamless; and Portier LLC, the Uber subsidiary that operates Uber Eats and Postmates, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in the Southern District of New York. In addition to damages, they are seeking an injunction against the city preventing it from enforcing the rule.

"The Ordinance is unconstitutional because, among other things, it interferes with freely negotiated contracts between platforms and restaurants by changing and dictating the economic terms on which a dynamic industry operates," the lawsuit said.

A permanent cap likely means that they will have to renegotiate or end contracts with restaurants and scale back some services, the plaintiffs said in the suit. It would also likely mean raising fees for people who order delivery, they warned in the lawsuit.

"Left unchecked, the Ordinance sets a dangerous precedent," they wrote in the suit.

"The initiative is legally sound and we'll defend it in court," the city's law department told CNN Business in response to a request for comment on the suit.

Proponents of making the fee caps permanent have said that they are critical to ensuring the survival of the city's restaurants, which have been hit hard in the pandemic. "By limiting, without expiration, the fees charged to restaurants by third-party food delivery services, we are ensuring that mom-and-pop shops have a real opportunity to recover and thrive," said NYC Council Member Francisco Moya in a statement in August.

Restaurants have a complicated relationship with third-party delivery providers. Commission fees place a heavy burden on restaurants, which operate on thin margins in the best of times.

Some restaurants told CNN Business late last year that high fees have even put them in the red on delivery orders. But they also said at the time that they feel that the cost of avoiding these platforms is even higher — if customers can't find them on a delivery app, they might as well just order from a different restaurant instead.

Early in the pandemic, when restaurants had to close their dining rooms entirely or limit capacity, lawmakers across the country began capping delivery fees to ease the financial burden on restaurants, which were relying heavily on delivery to make ends meet.

New York is not the only city that decided to make its cap permanent. San Francisco made a similar move this summer. DoorDash and Grubhub filed a suit against San Francisco in July. John Cote, communications director for the city attorney's office, told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time of the filing they would "review the lawsuit once we've been served with it, and we will address it in court." The case is ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute social worker wins prestigious award

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

20 Years Later: Former FBI agent looks back at 9/11 and it's impact on the organization

Image

President Biden's new vaccine mandate reaction

Image

ISU students surprised with pop up symphony

Image

Parts of the Wabash Valley considered 'abnormally dry'

Image

School busses could be delayed in Vigo County, here's why

Image

Construction starts on fallen officer monument in Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department remembers 9/11

Image

New vaccine mandate reaction

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1559077

Reported Deaths: 26648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60123810841
DuPage1014931346
Will851611073
Lake751371047
Kane64470833
Winnebago37844535
Madison36865561
St. Clair34230551
McHenry32167308
Peoria25287357
Champaign25072176
Sangamon23537255
McLean21063203
Tazewell19202322
Rock Island17216337
Kankakee16080229
Kendall14908103
LaSalle14029267
Macon13668224
Vermilion12474174
Adams12265143
DeKalb11279125
Williamson10654143
Whiteside7635176
Boone744181
Jackson722575
Coles6944106
Ogle688084
Grundy678880
Clinton666096
Franklin638187
Knox6317160
Marion6204133
Macoupin606694
Henry587871
Jefferson5752130
Effingham556980
Livingston545994
Woodford541789
Stephenson526188
Randolph508593
Monroe494697
Morgan471495
Logan465472
Fulton462969
Christian462278
Lee447156
Montgomery446675
Bureau416386
Perry398369
Iroquois379270
Fayette374856
Saline372862
McDonough345753
Jersey314752
Douglas293636
Union288744
Crawford286128
Lawrence284129
Shelby282241
Wayne252155
Pike245256
White245028
Hancock241834
Richland241549
Cass237927
Bond237824
Clark231136
Ford228155
Carroll221237
Clay219347
Edgar218843
Warren211954
Johnson202121
Washington199927
Moultrie199430
Jo Daviess198624
Greene191737
Mason190549
Wabash187515
De Witt186330
Massac185942
Piatt184814
Mercer181234
Cumberland166221
Menard149812
Jasper143018
Marshall129921
Hamilton121719
Brown10027
Pulaski95011
Schuyler9277
Edwards90713
Stark74626
Gallatin6944
Scott6773
Alexander64011
Calhoun6242
Henderson60514
Hardin54412
Putnam5314
Pope4415
Unassigned1082432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 894516

Reported Deaths: 14759
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1221361914
Lake613931069
Allen50927735
Hamilton42070437
St. Joseph40448582
Elkhart32123481
Vanderburgh28867425
Tippecanoe26050242
Johnson22553410
Hendricks21082334
Porter20978336
Clark16573214
Madison16389371
Vigo15018267
Monroe13925188
LaPorte13672232
Howard13134255
Delaware13127213
Kosciusko10826133
Hancock10248155
Warrick10145172
Bartholomew9892163
Floyd9825198
Wayne9134212
Grant8588193
Morgan8397155
Boone8034109
Dubois7318122
Henry7153123
Dearborn711086
Noble702799
Marshall7002123
Cass6887117
Lawrence6615144
Jackson622779
Shelby6138105
Gibson5868103
Huntington572789
Harrison571384
Montgomery546499
DeKalb541991
Knox519097
Clinton512062
Putnam503966
Miami503080
Whitley497648
Steuben470064
Wabash459588
Jasper450060
Jefferson440390
Adams425665
Ripley421874
Daviess3841102
White375357
Scott373262
Wells362683
Decatur361095
Clay360254
Greene360086
Fayette349970
Posey343238
Jennings326052
Washington314044
Spencer303533
LaGrange302973
Fountain292753
Randolph287085
Sullivan284247
Owen269161
Orange263858
Starke260560
Fulton253950
Jay241934
Perry236948
Carroll232725
Vermillion217550
Franklin216436
Rush212128
Parke204918
Tipton201153
Pike190636
Blackford158334
Pulaski148750
Crawford138418
Benton135215
Newton133941
Brown128045
Martin118415
Switzerland11599
Warren106716
Union88510
Ohio73511
Unassigned0451