Clear

The pandemic is being weaponized

The pandemic is being weaponized

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Every country has Covid skeptics, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. The United States is hardly the only place where some people are afraid of vaccines, angry at pandemic restrictions, open to wild conspiracy theories, and distrustful of experts. But there's one key reason why the world's wealthiest nation, home to many of the planet's top public health experts, is the red-hot bubbling epicenter of a pandemic that just won't quit.

The US is one of a few major countries where the people pushing against common-sense measures hold positions of power, where they can shape policy, influence large swaths of the population, and weaponize the pandemic for their own political benefit. (In Brazil, another place where this has happened, President Jair Bolsonaro, known as "the Trump of the Tropics," faces investigations for his pandemic shenanigans and their catastrophic consequences).

Some in the Republican Party have turned the coronavirus crisis into the vehicle they hope will propel them to new political heights.

As President Joe Biden tries to slow the deadly march of the virus, it's not hard to see what's behind his opponents' continuing efforts to thwart the White House's plans. It's a cynical game of unspeakable cruelty. If Biden fails to contain the pandemic, their hope is that they can use that failure to gain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections and pave the way for a Republican president in 2024.

After Biden revealed his six-step plan against the still raging pandemic, which includes vaccines mandates, Fox News slammed him as an "authoritarian," and Republican officials vowed to fight his new mandates in court. It was another battle in their campaign to defeat Biden by undercutting America's public health efforts.

Evidence of this strategy was visible at the Conservative Political Action Conference in July, when the crowds cheered after a speaker said the US government failed to "sucker" people into getting vaccinated. (Biden wanted to get 70% of the population vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4, a goal the US reached a month later). Imagine that -- they were effectively cheering for the virus.

Meanwhile, individual politicians are focused on advancing their own careers. It seems people like Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas' Gov. Greg Abbott, and others, are trying to outdo each other with measures that defy common sense. One could be forgiven for thinking they want the virus to win.

Their goal is to try to emerge as the heirs to former President Donald Trump, who pushed against the guidance of public health experts, motivated at least in part, no doubt, by fears of what pandemic restrictions might do to the economy, and hence to his reelection prospects. Trump also urged his followers to take on Democratic governors who were desperately trying to keep hospitals and morgues from overflowing with Covid victims. "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" and "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" he tweeted in all caps, among many other inflammatory and harmful exhortations.

It seems his would-be heirs took note of the way Trump's bravado appealed to his followers, so now they are taking up the mantle to look tough and champion some twisted version of freedom -- even if it kills. And kill it does.

The economy, by the way, will remain vulnerable as long as the virus is thriving. The only way to solidify growth is to bring the coronavirus under control. Unfortunately, the threat of Covid-19 now is enormous, with roughly 150,000 new cases and 1,500 deaths a day. It's hard to fathom that much heartbreak, especially when it's preventable.

The situation could, in fact, get worse. Experts warn that the longer it takes to quell the pandemic, the greater the possibility that a more contagious and vaccine-resistant variant could emerge.

To prevent that, we need common sense and discipline.

DeSantis leads the pack when it comes to fighting against reasonable measures. This supposed champion of free markets and business has raised the most restrictive measures against Covid protections. Many Republican-led states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia among them -- have passed laws banning proof of vaccination requirements, but Florida was one of the first to tell companies how to run their businesses by prohibiting them from requiring so-called vaccine passports from customers.

In other countries, showing proof of vaccination in the midst of a pandemic is now routine. After all, it makes perfect sense. It encourages more people to get vaccinated, protects vulnerable individuals, and allows a return to some semblance of normality. Importantly, it also helps businesses remain open. In the US, however, vaccine requirements are politically explosive.

Even businesses like the cruise industry that see vaccine requirements as their only route to survival have to contend with Florida's absurd and counterproductive rules.

As the cruise industry gasped to stay alive, DeSantis nearly sank it with an order that would have created fines of up to $5000 per passenger for requiring proof of vaccination, which would potentially amount to millions in fines for every trip. The order boggled the mind. After all, one of the first things we learned in the earliest days of the pandemic is that on a passenger ship, Covid-19 can spread like wildfire on dry timber.

Cruise lines sued Florida and won. DeSantis is appealing the ruling, but in the meantime, other businesses could face fines of $5000 for asking customers or visitors for proof they're vaccinated.

The courts have also overruled Florida's outrageous ban of face mask mandates in schools. Once again, it seems DeSantis has forgotten the old Republican passion for communities to decide what goes on in their schools. DeSantis went so far as to threaten to withhold funding and school officials' salaries if they defied his executive order and required students to wear masks.

DeSantis is appealing that ruling as well, but a judge ruled Wednesday that schools can ignore the governor's protestations while the case moves through the courts. Losing the court battle, however, is not a big problem for DeSantis, so long as he can bask in the glow of his defiance. Meanwhile, thousands of Floridians become sick and hundreds die each day.

It's not just the governors, of course. There's the right-wing media machine that steadily pumps out disinformation. Leading that charge is, of course, Fox News, which features popular hosts like Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham, whose programs are a showcase of material to undercut the fight against the pandemic. They have, for example, said the vaccines could be dangerous, touted unproven drugs and railed against mask-wearing as an untenable affront against freedom, never mind the evidence that it helps save lives.

It seems the point of spreading all this disinformation and skepticism is to stoke distrust in science and institutions in order for right-wing figures to boost their own standing and, more importantly, undercut the Biden administration and so strengthen the GOP's election chances.

Playing with people's lives for sheer political gain is a morally repugnant tactic. Those who are promoting false cures and pushing against vaccines and masks to improve their political prospects are contributing to thousands of new deaths, destabilizing the economy, and keeping the rest of us from getting back our lives.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blues at the Crossroads Ready to Rock

Image

City council legislation to bring 130 jobs to Terre Haute

Image

Crime Stoppers: Jehmale Rainey

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ISU volleyball

Image

THS TENNIS

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Sycamores ready to prove themselves at Northwestern

Image

"The living conditions in the homes aren't good..." Group works to bring improved living conditions with new duplexes

Image

Is the grass in your lawn turning brown? This pest may be the culprit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1559077

Reported Deaths: 26648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60123810841
DuPage1014931346
Will851611073
Lake751371047
Kane64470833
Winnebago37844535
Madison36865561
St. Clair34230551
McHenry32167308
Peoria25287357
Champaign25072176
Sangamon23537255
McLean21063203
Tazewell19202322
Rock Island17216337
Kankakee16080229
Kendall14908103
LaSalle14029267
Macon13668224
Vermilion12474174
Adams12265143
DeKalb11279125
Williamson10654143
Whiteside7635176
Boone744181
Jackson722575
Coles6944106
Ogle688084
Grundy678880
Clinton666096
Franklin638187
Knox6317160
Marion6204133
Macoupin606694
Henry587871
Jefferson5752130
Effingham556980
Livingston545994
Woodford541789
Stephenson526188
Randolph508593
Monroe494697
Morgan471495
Logan465472
Fulton462969
Christian462278
Lee447156
Montgomery446675
Bureau416386
Perry398369
Iroquois379270
Fayette374856
Saline372862
McDonough345753
Jersey314752
Douglas293636
Union288744
Crawford286128
Lawrence284129
Shelby282241
Wayne252155
Pike245256
White245028
Hancock241834
Richland241549
Cass237927
Bond237824
Clark231136
Ford228155
Carroll221237
Clay219347
Edgar218843
Warren211954
Johnson202121
Washington199927
Moultrie199430
Jo Daviess198624
Greene191737
Mason190549
Wabash187515
De Witt186330
Massac185942
Piatt184814
Mercer181234
Cumberland166221
Menard149812
Jasper143018
Marshall129921
Hamilton121719
Brown10027
Pulaski95011
Schuyler9277
Edwards90713
Stark74626
Gallatin6944
Scott6773
Alexander64011
Calhoun6242
Henderson60514
Hardin54412
Putnam5314
Pope4415
Unassigned1082432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 894516

Reported Deaths: 14759
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1221361914
Lake613931069
Allen50927735
Hamilton42070437
St. Joseph40448582
Elkhart32123481
Vanderburgh28867425
Tippecanoe26050242
Johnson22553410
Hendricks21082334
Porter20978336
Clark16573214
Madison16389371
Vigo15018267
Monroe13925188
LaPorte13672232
Howard13134255
Delaware13127213
Kosciusko10826133
Hancock10248155
Warrick10145172
Bartholomew9892163
Floyd9825198
Wayne9134212
Grant8588193
Morgan8397155
Boone8034109
Dubois7318122
Henry7153123
Dearborn711086
Noble702799
Marshall7002123
Cass6887117
Lawrence6615144
Jackson622779
Shelby6138105
Gibson5868103
Huntington572789
Harrison571384
Montgomery546499
DeKalb541991
Knox519097
Clinton512062
Putnam503966
Miami503080
Whitley497648
Steuben470064
Wabash459588
Jasper450060
Jefferson440390
Adams425665
Ripley421874
Daviess3841102
White375357
Scott373262
Wells362683
Decatur361095
Clay360254
Greene360086
Fayette349970
Posey343238
Jennings326052
Washington314044
Spencer303533
LaGrange302973
Fountain292753
Randolph287085
Sullivan284247
Owen269161
Orange263858
Starke260560
Fulton253950
Jay241934
Perry236948
Carroll232725
Vermillion217550
Franklin216436
Rush212128
Parke204918
Tipton201153
Pike190636
Blackford158334
Pulaski148750
Crawford138418
Benton135215
Newton133941
Brown128045
Martin118415
Switzerland11599
Warren106716
Union88510
Ohio73511
Unassigned0451