Clear

Biden's six-point Covid plan leaves some holes

Biden's six-point Covid plan leaves some holes

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Megan Ranney

On Thursday, President Joe Biden released his much-anticipated six-part plan to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccine distribution matters, surely. But as we have seen so acutely over the last two months, distribution alone is insufficient to stem the spread of Covid-19. The new plan to combat Covid-19 doubles down on many of the things that we know work to reduce the spread of the virus -- vaccines, testing and masking. But it also leaves some holes.

The most significant part of the plan is the widespread endorsement of vaccine mandates. The plan follows through on what many experts have been advocating for months: use of the power of the federal purse and occupational safety rules to encourage vaccination, whether for health care workers, public employees, or school and daycare staff. Now that we have a fully FDA-approved vaccine, adding it to the list of occupational safety, health care, or educational precautions is, frankly, a no-brainer. It will help keep the economy humming, by keeping workers healthy. And it will help protect patients and students.

Just as crucial is the administration's acknowledgment that rapid testing matters. Public health practitioners and researchers across the country have described the importance of regular, rapid testing in identifying small clusters of infection before they spread. When used in conjunction with other mitigation measures, rapid testing is a critical part of our toolbox to help keep kids in school, workers out of quarantine and large gatherings (such as weddings, concerts, and conferences) from turning into super-spreader events. But to use this strategy, we need lots of tests, need for them to be easy to access and for them to be low cost. So, I'm excited about the activation of the Defense Production Act to speed up manufacturing, and by the insistence that many stores will sell them at cost. We messed up on personal protective equipment in March 2020 by dragging our feet on American manufacturing.

Rapid testing is essential to get right if we want to move back closer to normal.

The plan also has nods to equity, whether here at home or through global vaccination efforts. These are important -- we can't stop Covid-19 without talking about who's most at risk -- but in Biden's speech it felt like an afterthought.

The other elements of the plan -- on schools, small businesses, federal mask mandates on transportation, deployment of federal workers to help states in crisis mode, encouraging distribution of monoclonal antibodies -- are important, as well, but not transformational. These are plans that were already in place. It is right to strengthen them, but they are not going to move the needle in the same way as the other elements of the plan.

Boosters are, of course, also a major part of this administration's push to stop Covid-19. I and other experts disagree with this emphasis, but I'm not surprised to see it highlighted as a key part of their response.

Which brings me to what's missing.

This plan is fabulous for stemming the surge over the next one to three months -- when rapid tests get on shelves, when vaccines start to take effect. The provisions for treatment of the sick, and for helping overwhelmed health care staff, will be helpful today. But what else should we be doing in the meantime?

I wanted to hear more about masks and hear something about ventilation. These are critically important, easy, and too-often-overlooked techniques for stopping the spread of SARS-CoV-2. As virologist Ian Mackay's "Swiss Cheese Model" of Covid-19 transmission shows, we can't rely on just one thing -- and air quality and air filtration are a critically important part of prevention.

I wanted to hear about how the administration will shift its strategy on community-centered outreach, with an eye to reducing disparities. Vaccine mandates help, but if we really want to address equity, we need more. This includes commitments to get workers sick time if they feel crummy the day after their shot, transportation to and from appointments, community-led efforts to understand and overcome common barriers to vaccination. The administration has talked about the "equity lens," but this is where the rubber hits the road. Whatever the reason for someone's distrust of a vaccine -- politics, our health care system's history of anti-Black racism, or belief in misinformation read on the internet -- mandates alone won't overcome it.

And I wanted to hear about messaging. I want the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to update its guidelines for workers, for schools and for testing. I want our government to double down on the surgeon general's call to combat misinformation and disinformation about this virus and its treatment. And while we're at it, I want the administration to drop the phrase "pandemic of the unvaccinated!" We need plain, consistent, non-judgmental messaging for everyday Americans.

Finally, I wanted to hear about high-quality data. We are still operating in a data desert, which limits our ability to respond effectively to this or future variants. A commitment from the federal government to creating and sharing good data on school transmission, breakthrough cases and more is needed.

Like many of us, I am so frustrated by where we are in this pandemic. The virus will create variants; but the variants don't necessarily need to create surges. Like many others, I have been waiting to see more leadership from the Biden-Harris administration on our Covid-19 response. Thursday afternoon, for the first time in months, we saw what "more" could look like.

Was it everything I hoped for? No. But I'll take it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blues at the Crossroads Ready to Rock

Image

City council legislation to bring 130 jobs to Terre Haute

Image

Crime Stoppers: Jehmale Rainey

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ISU volleyball

Image

THS TENNIS

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Sycamores ready to prove themselves at Northwestern

Image

"The living conditions in the homes aren't good..." Group works to bring improved living conditions with new duplexes

Image

Is the grass in your lawn turning brown? This pest may be the culprit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1559077

Reported Deaths: 26648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60123810841
DuPage1014931346
Will851611073
Lake751371047
Kane64470833
Winnebago37844535
Madison36865561
St. Clair34230551
McHenry32167308
Peoria25287357
Champaign25072176
Sangamon23537255
McLean21063203
Tazewell19202322
Rock Island17216337
Kankakee16080229
Kendall14908103
LaSalle14029267
Macon13668224
Vermilion12474174
Adams12265143
DeKalb11279125
Williamson10654143
Whiteside7635176
Boone744181
Jackson722575
Coles6944106
Ogle688084
Grundy678880
Clinton666096
Franklin638187
Knox6317160
Marion6204133
Macoupin606694
Henry587871
Jefferson5752130
Effingham556980
Livingston545994
Woodford541789
Stephenson526188
Randolph508593
Monroe494697
Morgan471495
Logan465472
Fulton462969
Christian462278
Lee447156
Montgomery446675
Bureau416386
Perry398369
Iroquois379270
Fayette374856
Saline372862
McDonough345753
Jersey314752
Douglas293636
Union288744
Crawford286128
Lawrence284129
Shelby282241
Wayne252155
Pike245256
White245028
Hancock241834
Richland241549
Cass237927
Bond237824
Clark231136
Ford228155
Carroll221237
Clay219347
Edgar218843
Warren211954
Johnson202121
Washington199927
Moultrie199430
Jo Daviess198624
Greene191737
Mason190549
Wabash187515
De Witt186330
Massac185942
Piatt184814
Mercer181234
Cumberland166221
Menard149812
Jasper143018
Marshall129921
Hamilton121719
Brown10027
Pulaski95011
Schuyler9277
Edwards90713
Stark74626
Gallatin6944
Scott6773
Alexander64011
Calhoun6242
Henderson60514
Hardin54412
Putnam5314
Pope4415
Unassigned1082432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 894516

Reported Deaths: 14759
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1221361914
Lake613931069
Allen50927735
Hamilton42070437
St. Joseph40448582
Elkhart32123481
Vanderburgh28867425
Tippecanoe26050242
Johnson22553410
Hendricks21082334
Porter20978336
Clark16573214
Madison16389371
Vigo15018267
Monroe13925188
LaPorte13672232
Howard13134255
Delaware13127213
Kosciusko10826133
Hancock10248155
Warrick10145172
Bartholomew9892163
Floyd9825198
Wayne9134212
Grant8588193
Morgan8397155
Boone8034109
Dubois7318122
Henry7153123
Dearborn711086
Noble702799
Marshall7002123
Cass6887117
Lawrence6615144
Jackson622779
Shelby6138105
Gibson5868103
Huntington572789
Harrison571384
Montgomery546499
DeKalb541991
Knox519097
Clinton512062
Putnam503966
Miami503080
Whitley497648
Steuben470064
Wabash459588
Jasper450060
Jefferson440390
Adams425665
Ripley421874
Daviess3841102
White375357
Scott373262
Wells362683
Decatur361095
Clay360254
Greene360086
Fayette349970
Posey343238
Jennings326052
Washington314044
Spencer303533
LaGrange302973
Fountain292753
Randolph287085
Sullivan284247
Owen269161
Orange263858
Starke260560
Fulton253950
Jay241934
Perry236948
Carroll232725
Vermillion217550
Franklin216436
Rush212128
Parke204918
Tipton201153
Pike190636
Blackford158334
Pulaski148750
Crawford138418
Benton135215
Newton133941
Brown128045
Martin118415
Switzerland11599
Warren106716
Union88510
Ohio73511
Unassigned0451