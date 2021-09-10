Clear

'Lucifer' finally comes to its end, joining shows Netflix saved from the fiery pits

'Lucifer' finally comes to its end, joining shows Netflix saved from the fiery pits

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Lowry, CNN

"Lucifer" is coming to an end, representing just the latest series (although perhaps the most appropriate) that Netflix rescued from TV's fiery pits and gave a second life.

Network-hopping has become more common in recent years, with established shows that faltered in the ratings on broadcast and cable networks receiving stays of execution primarily thanks to streaming. A brief history also includes "The Expanse" (which went from Syfy to Amazon) and "The Mindy Project" (Fox to Hulu).

Still, Netflix has been particularly aggressive in reviving old concepts ("Arrested Development," "Gilmore Girls," "Full House") and extending the runs of newer ones, sometimes turning programs that flew under the radar elsewhere into surprisingly buzzworthy contributors to its subscription efforts.

Being on Netflix -- with its more than 200 million worldwide subscribers -- can foster serendipitous viewing, allowing people to stumble onto shows or decide to go back and revisit them.

How many people? Because those numbers aren't regularly shared, who knows? But the social-media cues (what's trending, etc.) and dollops of data strategically made available indicate that playing on Netflix can elevate titles in unexpected ways.

"Manifest," cancelled by NBC, represents the latest show to receive a reprieve from the executioner's axe, having been granted a final season on Netflix after the reruns gathered interest there. That show follows several others, including "Lucifer" (which Fox dropped in 2018), ABC's "Designated Survivor," A&E's "Longmire" and "You," which didn't quite fit in on Lifetime.

"You" -- the quirky stalker drama that returns for its third season in October -- nicely illustrates how a concept that garnered critical attention but didn't resonate loudly on cable took off once Netflix stepped into the void. As the Washington Post noted back in 2019, "Season 1 started streaming and sparked an Internet frenzy. Mentions on social media skyrocketed. The stars gained hundreds of thousands of new Instagram followers."

A similar pattern occurred with "Cobra Kai," the "Karate Kid" sequel series, which started out on YouTube Red before that service opted out of the scripted-series business. On Netflix the program has since become a media sensation, even garnering an Emmy nomination this year as outstanding comedy.

In the case of "Lucifer" -- which basically turned Tom Ellis' title character into an unorthodox crimefighter on Fox -- the shift to streaming moderately altered the series, which produced fewer episodes per season and showed off "a bit more flesh," as Ellis put it in an interview at the time.

The bottom line, though, is that Netflix and others have opportunistically taken what appeared to be the TV equivalent of lemons and made lemonade. As the Wrap noted in a roundup of programs that found second chances on other platforms, "One man's trash is another man's treasure."

Not all of the aforementioned shows are gems, but when it comes to recycling and reclamation projects, Netflix does more than just discover discarded items; rather, by putting them on its shelves, the service can occasionally take what look like damaged goods and somehow make them shiny and new.

"Lucifer" begins its sixth and final season Sept. 10 on Netflix.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ISU volleyball

Image

THS TENNIS

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Sycamores ready to prove themselves at Northwestern

Image

"The living conditions in the homes aren't good..." Group works to bring improved living conditions with new duplexes

Image

Is the grass in your lawn turning brown? This pest may be the culprit

Image

Revitalization efforts are underway in Shelburn

Image

Several events set for this weekend in 12 Points neighborhood

Image

Local organization honors Vigo County's sheriff

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1559077

Reported Deaths: 26648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60123810841
DuPage1014931346
Will851611073
Lake751371047
Kane64470833
Winnebago37844535
Madison36865561
St. Clair34230551
McHenry32167308
Peoria25287357
Champaign25072176
Sangamon23537255
McLean21063203
Tazewell19202322
Rock Island17216337
Kankakee16080229
Kendall14908103
LaSalle14029267
Macon13668224
Vermilion12474174
Adams12265143
DeKalb11279125
Williamson10654143
Whiteside7635176
Boone744181
Jackson722575
Coles6944106
Ogle688084
Grundy678880
Clinton666096
Franklin638187
Knox6317160
Marion6204133
Macoupin606694
Henry587871
Jefferson5752130
Effingham556980
Livingston545994
Woodford541789
Stephenson526188
Randolph508593
Monroe494697
Morgan471495
Logan465472
Fulton462969
Christian462278
Lee447156
Montgomery446675
Bureau416386
Perry398369
Iroquois379270
Fayette374856
Saline372862
McDonough345753
Jersey314752
Douglas293636
Union288744
Crawford286128
Lawrence284129
Shelby282241
Wayne252155
Pike245256
White245028
Hancock241834
Richland241549
Cass237927
Bond237824
Clark231136
Ford228155
Carroll221237
Clay219347
Edgar218843
Warren211954
Johnson202121
Washington199927
Moultrie199430
Jo Daviess198624
Greene191737
Mason190549
Wabash187515
De Witt186330
Massac185942
Piatt184814
Mercer181234
Cumberland166221
Menard149812
Jasper143018
Marshall129921
Hamilton121719
Brown10027
Pulaski95011
Schuyler9277
Edwards90713
Stark74626
Gallatin6944
Scott6773
Alexander64011
Calhoun6242
Henderson60514
Hardin54412
Putnam5314
Pope4415
Unassigned1082432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 894516

Reported Deaths: 14759
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1221361914
Lake613931069
Allen50927735
Hamilton42070437
St. Joseph40448582
Elkhart32123481
Vanderburgh28867425
Tippecanoe26050242
Johnson22553410
Hendricks21082334
Porter20978336
Clark16573214
Madison16389371
Vigo15018267
Monroe13925188
LaPorte13672232
Howard13134255
Delaware13127213
Kosciusko10826133
Hancock10248155
Warrick10145172
Bartholomew9892163
Floyd9825198
Wayne9134212
Grant8588193
Morgan8397155
Boone8034109
Dubois7318122
Henry7153123
Dearborn711086
Noble702799
Marshall7002123
Cass6887117
Lawrence6615144
Jackson622779
Shelby6138105
Gibson5868103
Huntington572789
Harrison571384
Montgomery546499
DeKalb541991
Knox519097
Clinton512062
Putnam503966
Miami503080
Whitley497648
Steuben470064
Wabash459588
Jasper450060
Jefferson440390
Adams425665
Ripley421874
Daviess3841102
White375357
Scott373262
Wells362683
Decatur361095
Clay360254
Greene360086
Fayette349970
Posey343238
Jennings326052
Washington314044
Spencer303533
LaGrange302973
Fountain292753
Randolph287085
Sullivan284247
Owen269161
Orange263858
Starke260560
Fulton253950
Jay241934
Perry236948
Carroll232725
Vermillion217550
Franklin216436
Rush212128
Parke204918
Tipton201153
Pike190636
Blackford158334
Pulaski148750
Crawford138418
Benton135215
Newton133941
Brown128045
Martin118415
Switzerland11599
Warren106716
Union88510
Ohio73511
Unassigned0451