Clear

Why the cash-for-honors allegations are embarrassing for Prince Charles

Why the cash-for-honors allegations are embarrassing for Prince Charles

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Prince Charles' staff will tell you he's at his desk every day, often late into the night, reading reports that come in from his many charities, and scribbling notes and suggestions in the margins before sending them back. He has, more than any other Prince of Wales, redefined what it means to be heir apparent.

That's why the claims this week of corruption at the very top of Charles' charitable network are bound to be of concern to Buckingham Palace.

The chief executive of The Prince's Foundation -- the umbrella group for Charles' charitable organizations -- temporarily stepped down amid claims that he helped secure an honorary title for a major donor.

According to an investigation by the Sunday Times, Michael Fawcett helped nominate Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz for a coveted CBE. It was reportedly in exchange for substantial charitable contributions. CNN has reached out for comment from Mahfouz and Fawcett.

Charles himself is not under any scrutiny and a spokesman for the prince told CNN he has "no knowledge" of the alleged scandal. Nonetheless, the association is embarrassing.

The Prince's Foundation is now investigating and, more significantly, the Metropolitan Police are said to be looking into a complaint made by the anti-monarchy group Republic.

Charles doesn't just provide advice to his causes, he's also their key fundraiser. Staff will also tell you that he raises more than £100 million ($139 million) a year for charity through a packed diary of engagements.

This work is separate from his constitutional role representing the Queen at official events, which are paid for and supported by the British government.

That separation is deliberate, to avoid any suggestion of a conflict of interest or abuse of power. His charities are operated outside his main office at Clarence House, and that's something royal sources have emphasized this week while battling the scandal.

Charles has spent years trying to rid himself of the nickname "the meddling prince" -- coined by some British tabloids -- and prove his impartiality as a future head of state. With the UK being a constitutional monarchy, royals are meant to remain neutral and avoid expressing their personal views on policy.

Charles has come under fire from time to time following interventions on subjects close to his heart. In 2015, 27 letters written by the prince were released under the Freedom of Information Act and showed him lobbying government departments on a number of subjects, such as farmer subsidies and promoting British produce. He addressed being an outspoken heir in a 2018 documentary, saying he had "tried to make sure whatever I've done has been nonparty political" but acknowledged that he will have to act differently as sovereign.

This recent episode is particularly difficult for Charles, as Fawcett is -- without doubt -- his longest-serving and most loyal aide, having worked his way up from a valet position in the royal household to CEO of his foundation. It's also difficult personally, because Charles once described Fawcett as "indispensable."

Charles has not been accused of any kind of wrongdoing but as direct successor to the throne a certain level of decorum is expected of him. A continued association with a right-hand man -- who left his valet role in 2003 after he was cleared of selling unwanted royal gifts and taking a cut -- could ultimately taint Charles' reputation. Both will be hoping the investigations are concluded swiftly.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Camilla supports survivors of sexual assault with latest patronage.

The Duchess of Cornwall is the new patron of Nigeria's first sexual assault referral center in Lagos. Established in 2013, the Mirabel Centre has provided support to more than 6,450 survivors. Camilla, who has long championed the fight against domestic abuse and sexual violence, expressed her delight at her new role. "It is a truly trailblazing organization, supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault as they seek healing and justice. Their vital work means that women need no longer suffer in silence and I am deeply grateful to all Mirabel's wonderful staff and volunteers," she said in a statement. Clarence House said the duchess would be working with Nigerian and British Nigerian women in the months ahead to find ways to help the center. Read the full story here.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

Queen Elizabeth supports Black Lives Matter movement, says aide.

Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter (BLM) anti-racist movement, according to a senior representative. UK broadcaster Channel 4 asked Ken Olisa, the first black Lord-Lieutenant for London, whether the royal family supports BLM. "The answer is easily yes," he said, adding that the issue of race is a "hot conversation topic" in the royal household. The royal family's attitude to race has been in the spotlight recently following allegations of racism from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the revelation that ethnic minority immigrants and foreigners were banned from clerical positions at Buckingham Palace until at least the late 1960s.

The Cambridges' foundation puts diversity front and center.

William and Kate's Royal Foundation is stepping up its approach to diversity, it said in its annual report. In its 2020 Trustees' and Auditor's report, the charitable organization reiterated its commitment to equality and diversity and "to ensuring a positive, safe and respectful environment which promotes the wellbeing and dignity of its employees, applicants, partners, suppliers and those whose interests it represents." The 44-page document highlighted that it "also has been working since early 2020 to place its approach to diversity -- as an employer, partner, and designer of charitable initiatives -- at the centre of its overall strategy." Additionally, a "particular focus" has been placed on improving diversity among its board. It stated that formal diversity targets would be "considered, monitored, and reported on," after previously not being set. The report emphasizing a focus on diversity and inclusion in the past year comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that there was a culture of institutional racism in the monarchy and among family members. The family responded by saying they were taking the issues raised "very seriously" but would be addressing them privately. Buckingham Palace acknowledged more work was needed to drive diversity within the royal household in its own annual financial report released in June.

Harry praises military charity expedition.

The Duke of Sussex has wished "good luck and good weather" upon a six-man team preparing for a 249-mile fundraising trek, after the Walking With The Wounded veterans charity announced its twice-delayed Grenadier Walk of Oman expedition would be "reimagined" in the UK. Harry, who has been expedition patron for a number of years, said: "The team at Walking With The Wounded understand that it's not about where you walk -- it's about walking together with a common purpose and shared mission. These men and women know what service is, they've seen and overcome adversity, and they won't let obstacles get in their way. They are paragons of inspiration for communities everywhere. We wish them good luck and good weather." The charity's CEO, Fergus Williams, said the decision to proceed with the venture in the UK was the result of continued uncertainty around the pandemic and travel restrictions. Set to start on October 10 at the Omani embassy in London, the team will walk the Thames Path trail and take on Pen-Y-Fan, the highest peak in the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales.

William is back to work after his summer vacation.

The Duke of Cambridge is returning to his royal duties as the summer holidays come to an end. On Thursday, he visited a fire station in south London to mark Emergency Services Day, where he met emergency responders and members of the public who have received life-saving support. Following the engagement, he returned to Kensington Palace to host a meeting on suicide prevention within the emergency services community. The event with frontline response workers came a day before World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday. As a former Air Ambulance pilot and RAF Search and Rescue pilot, supporting the mental health and well-being of the emergency services community is a subject close to his heart.

Family pays personal tribute to Prince Philip in new documentary.

More than a dozen members of the royal family have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in a new documentary honoring his life. The Queen and the duke's children, along with their adult grandchildren and other members of the family, took part in a poignant, personal portrait of Philip, the longest-serving consort in royal history. The documentary, conceived to mark Philip's 100th birthday, features interviews filmed before and after his death in April, and features never-before-seen moments from his life. It airs on BBC TV on September 22.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, has a go at rally driving on computer game "Colin McRae: Dirt 2" during an E-Gaming Challenge while visiting RAF Wittering on September 7, 2021 in Peterborough, England. The 56-year-old was at the air force base for the Countess of Wessex Cup, an annual military competition that challenges the royal's regiments and associations in "a series of demanding physical and mental tests."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ISU volleyball

Image

THS TENNIS

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Sycamores ready to prove themselves at Northwestern

Image

"The living conditions in the homes aren't good..." Group works to bring improved living conditions with new duplexes

Image

Is the grass in your lawn turning brown? This pest may be the culprit

Image

Revitalization efforts are underway in Shelburn

Image

Several events set for this weekend in 12 Points neighborhood

Image

Local organization honors Vigo County's sheriff

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1559077

Reported Deaths: 26648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60123810841
DuPage1014931346
Will851611073
Lake751371047
Kane64470833
Winnebago37844535
Madison36865561
St. Clair34230551
McHenry32167308
Peoria25287357
Champaign25072176
Sangamon23537255
McLean21063203
Tazewell19202322
Rock Island17216337
Kankakee16080229
Kendall14908103
LaSalle14029267
Macon13668224
Vermilion12474174
Adams12265143
DeKalb11279125
Williamson10654143
Whiteside7635176
Boone744181
Jackson722575
Coles6944106
Ogle688084
Grundy678880
Clinton666096
Franklin638187
Knox6317160
Marion6204133
Macoupin606694
Henry587871
Jefferson5752130
Effingham556980
Livingston545994
Woodford541789
Stephenson526188
Randolph508593
Monroe494697
Morgan471495
Logan465472
Fulton462969
Christian462278
Lee447156
Montgomery446675
Bureau416386
Perry398369
Iroquois379270
Fayette374856
Saline372862
McDonough345753
Jersey314752
Douglas293636
Union288744
Crawford286128
Lawrence284129
Shelby282241
Wayne252155
Pike245256
White245028
Hancock241834
Richland241549
Cass237927
Bond237824
Clark231136
Ford228155
Carroll221237
Clay219347
Edgar218843
Warren211954
Johnson202121
Washington199927
Moultrie199430
Jo Daviess198624
Greene191737
Mason190549
Wabash187515
De Witt186330
Massac185942
Piatt184814
Mercer181234
Cumberland166221
Menard149812
Jasper143018
Marshall129921
Hamilton121719
Brown10027
Pulaski95011
Schuyler9277
Edwards90713
Stark74626
Gallatin6944
Scott6773
Alexander64011
Calhoun6242
Henderson60514
Hardin54412
Putnam5314
Pope4415
Unassigned1082432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 894516

Reported Deaths: 14759
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1221361914
Lake613931069
Allen50927735
Hamilton42070437
St. Joseph40448582
Elkhart32123481
Vanderburgh28867425
Tippecanoe26050242
Johnson22553410
Hendricks21082334
Porter20978336
Clark16573214
Madison16389371
Vigo15018267
Monroe13925188
LaPorte13672232
Howard13134255
Delaware13127213
Kosciusko10826133
Hancock10248155
Warrick10145172
Bartholomew9892163
Floyd9825198
Wayne9134212
Grant8588193
Morgan8397155
Boone8034109
Dubois7318122
Henry7153123
Dearborn711086
Noble702799
Marshall7002123
Cass6887117
Lawrence6615144
Jackson622779
Shelby6138105
Gibson5868103
Huntington572789
Harrison571384
Montgomery546499
DeKalb541991
Knox519097
Clinton512062
Putnam503966
Miami503080
Whitley497648
Steuben470064
Wabash459588
Jasper450060
Jefferson440390
Adams425665
Ripley421874
Daviess3841102
White375357
Scott373262
Wells362683
Decatur361095
Clay360254
Greene360086
Fayette349970
Posey343238
Jennings326052
Washington314044
Spencer303533
LaGrange302973
Fountain292753
Randolph287085
Sullivan284247
Owen269161
Orange263858
Starke260560
Fulton253950
Jay241934
Perry236948
Carroll232725
Vermillion217550
Franklin216436
Rush212128
Parke204918
Tipton201153
Pike190636
Blackford158334
Pulaski148750
Crawford138418
Benton135215
Newton133941
Brown128045
Martin118415
Switzerland11599
Warren106716
Union88510
Ohio73511
Unassigned0451