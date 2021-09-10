Clear

A Kentucky man says he paid Covid-19 no attention. Now he has it and he wants you to know it's no joke

A Kentucky man says he paid Covid-19 no attention. Now he has it and he wants you to know it's no joke

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Miguel Marquez and Bonney Kapp, CNN

Billy Couch didn't think much about Covid-19 until he got it and it sent him to the hospital.

The unvaccinated 42-year-old has been at Appalachian Regional Healthcare's largest facility in Hazard, Kentucky, for 19 days now, struggling to breathe.

"Don't mess around 'cause this ain't a joke. This is not fun and games," he told CNN. "I want to go home. But I can't go home 'cause I can't breathe still. This is not a game at all, when you sit here and you can't breathe and you feel like you're gonna die."

Couch, who had two strokes and is retired, said he had a real struggle with the virus.

"It's bad to the bone," he said from his hospital bed in the Covid intensive care unit.

Couch said people need to take measures to protect themselves, such as social distancing, staying home and washing their hands so they don't get the virus, which has infected more than 600,000 people in Kentucky and is surging again.

Couch admits he paid no attention to the virus before he got sick. He doesn't know how he got infected and he stayed home for eight days before coming to the hospital.

Now that he's been very sick for more than 20 days he plans to get the vaccine and said he's telling his friends and family to do so. Some of his kin have gotten their first dose and are waiting on a second, he said.

While the virus was rough on him, Couch said he never needed a ventilator.

Running out of ventilators, and staff

But many patients delay going to the hospital for so long that by the time they get to ARH, they have no choice.

The hospital, though, doesn't have enough ventilators, said the Director Of Respiratory Therapy Rikki Cornett.

"We are running short on ventilators," she said. "We're running short on supplies. I'm borrowing supplies from our sister hospitals almost every day."

And staffing is short, too.

The hospital system needs 170 nurses to open up extra beds. Nurses are working longer hours and doubling up on patients just to keep up.

"One respiratory therapist should comfortably have four ventilator patients. Right now I have seven to eight patients per respiratory therapist," Cornett said.

The job has never been tougher on the doctors and nurses. Cornett said she catches nurses crying and she has to shed tears when she goes home after a shift.

There are no ICU beds available in any of the ARH's 13 facilities, said chief medical officer Dr, Maria Braman. And 35 patients are being kept in the emergency departments until an ICU room opens up.

It's so bad the entire hospital system has only three non-ICU beds open.

"It's been very, very hard. I get emotional because it is our community," said Wanda Combs, who has been a nurse for about 30 years and manages the nursing staff in the Covid ICU and the cardiovascular unit.

"ICU nurses work very hard. They work very hard every day but you can usually see a difference ... With this, they work just as hard, or harder, and it hurts when you don't see a difference," she said, as he eyes welled up.

Some families are having to come to grips with the fact that their loved one is going to die, Combs said. "It's hard for them to realize, 'Oh, you mean this is the end. This is really the end?'"

More than 18 months into the pandemic, the virus has come roaring back in Kentucky. And patients are sicker and harder to treat, staff said.

And there's another major difference.

"We're seeing much younger patients than we did before," said Jason Higgs, a registered nurse in the Covid-19 unit. "I have patients that are from 20 years old today up to 75 years old. It attacks everyone. It's not limited to one age group."

The virus has pounded Hazard, a city of about 4,500, and the surrounding area of Perry County. Perry has one of the highest per capita rates of new coronavirus cases in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"It's destroying us," said nurse Carolyn Eddington. "I mean, everybody's getting it. Everybody's getting sick."

She took a pause to gather her emotions. "We're just seeing a lot right now."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU volleyball

Image

THS TENNIS

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Sycamores ready to prove themselves at Northwestern

Image

"The living conditions in the homes aren't good..." Group works to bring improved living conditions with new duplexes

Image

Is the grass in your lawn turning brown? This pest may be the culprit

Image

Revitalization efforts are underway in Shelburn

Image

Several events set for this weekend in 12 Points neighborhood

Image

Local organization honors Vigo County's sheriff

Image

Kevin is tracking a weekend warmup

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1554336

Reported Deaths: 26627
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60012210838
DuPage1013191345
Will849321073
Lake750111047
Kane64350832
Winnebago37714535
Madison36755561
St. Clair34142551
McHenry32070308
Peoria25232356
Champaign24953175
Sangamon23413255
McLean21002202
Tazewell19167322
Rock Island17157337
Kankakee16022228
Kendall14867103
LaSalle13986267
Macon13562224
Vermilion12376171
Adams12180141
DeKalb11216125
Williamson10607143
Whiteside7612176
Boone741681
Jackson717475
Coles6884106
Ogle683084
Grundy675580
Clinton664196
Franklin635187
Knox6300160
Marion6160133
Macoupin601994
Henry583471
Jefferson5704130
Effingham549880
Livingston543494
Woodford539989
Stephenson523387
Randolph506093
Monroe493697
Morgan469395
Logan464372
Fulton461168
Christian458678
Lee446056
Montgomery443875
Bureau415086
Perry396969
Iroquois377070
Fayette371456
Saline368962
McDonough344653
Jersey313852
Douglas292636
Union287144
Crawford284028
Lawrence281429
Shelby280141
Wayne250055
Pike244156
White240628
Hancock240034
Richland237449
Bond236924
Cass236927
Clark229136
Ford227255
Carroll220437
Edgar216843
Clay216347
Warren209553
Johnson200721
Washington199227
Jo Daviess197324
Moultrie196829
Greene190636
Mason189849
Wabash187013
De Witt185730
Piatt183714
Massac182842
Mercer179834
Cumberland163821
Menard149212
Jasper141418
Marshall129321
Hamilton119519
Brown10017
Pulaski94611
Schuyler9247
Edwards89713
Stark74326
Gallatin6924
Scott6753
Alexander63711
Calhoun6152
Henderson60314
Hardin54312
Putnam5284
Pope4375
Unassigned1092432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 889362

Reported Deaths: 14709
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1214261911
Lake612461067
Allen50616733
Hamilton41943436
St. Joseph40301581
Elkhart31967480
Vanderburgh28662424
Tippecanoe25966241
Johnson22425408
Hendricks21018334
Porter20916336
Clark16487213
Madison16313370
Vigo14933267
Monroe13877187
LaPorte13634231
Howard13028253
Delaware13020211
Kosciusko10774132
Hancock10179154
Warrick10053172
Bartholomew9822163
Floyd9760196
Wayne9045210
Grant8509192
Morgan8338155
Boone8002108
Dubois7250121
Henry7087123
Dearborn708585
Noble697598
Marshall6968123
Cass6846117
Lawrence6576143
Jackson617479
Shelby6064103
Gibson5801103
Huntington569388
Harrison565182
Montgomery541999
DeKalb535591
Knox518297
Clinton511162
Putnam502766
Miami497679
Whitley494148
Steuben467564
Wabash456388
Jasper447560
Jefferson434890
Adams422264
Ripley417872
Daviess3780102
White374756
Scott370562
Wells360482
Decatur359495
Greene357186
Clay356953
Fayette347069
Posey342138
Jennings321552
Washington311744
Spencer301133
LaGrange300873
Fountain288453
Randolph285785
Sullivan283347
Owen267461
Orange262457
Starke258560
Fulton250749
Jay240134
Perry235247
Carroll231925
Vermillion215450
Franklin214636
Rush207728
Parke201918
Tipton200253
Pike186536
Blackford156834
Pulaski147050
Crawford137218
Benton134215
Newton133841
Brown127545
Martin117815
Switzerland11409
Warren106016
Union87610
Ohio73011
Unassigned0451